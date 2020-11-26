A distinct rise in infection rates coupled with the onset of the Christmas shopping season has officials urging the public to abide by the state’s latest directives to use face coverings, limit gatherings and mind capacity limits.
As of Tuesday, the county had identified 838 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, an average of 60 new cases daily, Public Health Director John Silvernail said during a briefing ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The case rate is up to 4.6 cases per 1,000 people, Silvernail said. Three weeks ago it was 3.1 cases per 1,000 people. The percentage of positivity among people tested is 7.4 percent, where the county was in the spring.
Silvernail urged vigilance and patience — along with mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing — during a briefing Wednesday.
“We are in the time of year where people want to come together,” he said. “We know there is some degree of COVID fatigue out there, that people have had enough of this, but I would say folks we are almost there, the vaccine is on the horizon … the vaccine may very well be the extinguishing agent to put this out.”
The new order from Gov. Roy Cooper went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It requires people to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household.
It also requires that masks be worn in additional settings including public indoor spaces even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of the household.
The order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances to ensure mask-wearing and monitor the 50 percent occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
Cooper and Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, announced these and other changes on Monday after the state saw its highest single-day of new cases yet, 4,515. About 7.3 percent of tests are now positive statewide.
Silvernail said increased testing has uncovered more infections to show a more accurate picture of the level of infection locally and statewide.
“As we know, when we measure disease in a community, we know we are seeing a part of the disease but not all of the disease,” he said. “We are now seeing a bigger portion of it. But it also represents some actual increase in the disease as well.”
The state recommends counties test 5 percent of its population monthly, which would be 9,200 people. Pitt County is testing more than double that, 20,000 people, at multiple locations, although the sites test people from multiple counties in the region.
The county’s newest site, a daily self-testing location at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Hooker Road, has averaged about 50 tests a day since it opened Nov. 9.
“Yesterday we did 103 tests, so it is gradually picking up for the holidays,” site manager Susan Dove said Tuesday. “Hopefully it will continue to pick up. I am just glad people are coming out and getting tested.”
Dove, a registered nurse, said staff members at the federally funded site are educating people as well as providing testing.
“People need to understand that even though they have a negative test, it is negative for that point in time. They still need to take precautions — the masking, the handwashing, the social distancing,” she said.
There is a three- to five-day incubation period after exposure to the virus, she said. “If they have had an exposure and it has only been three days, we will go ahead and test them, but then we encourage them to come back in seven days and let us test them again,” she said.
Dove said the turn-around time for results is normally three to five days, and she believes the site is having an impact. “If nothing else, we are making people more aware — to actually think about keeping their mask on and pay attention.”
Dove, who retired from nursing in December, said she could not just sit back and do nothing as the pandemic continued.
“I think we (nurses) are all out here because we felt a need to do something. When this opportunity came up, I knew this is where I needed to be. I think you feel it in your heart,” she said.
Cooper and Cohen urged local jurisdictions to step up enforcement of the order. Silvernail said that falls to local law enforcement, although he and his staff now send out letters alerting businesses that complaints have been filed and that they must comply with the rules.
Law enforcement responds to complaints made to their offices and to the health department through its COVID-19 hotline, 252-902-2300, he said.
Businesses that don’t comply can be issued a citation, which is prosecuted as a misdemeanor.
There are no civil penalties locally, although the state has asked local governments to consider enacting them. Silvernail said he hasn’t asked for a local civil penalty.
“I think it comes down to some individual responsibility,” he said. “We are not going to get through this if we don’t all participate; wear your mask, stay away from people when you can and wash your hands often. These are the basic things that help prevent the transmission of this disease.”
The Greenville Police Department’s response to the new order will be complaint-driven, much like its response to the previous orders, spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
“If we receive a complaint about a business or individual, we will take an education-based approach first,” she said. “Our primary goal is to achieve voluntary compliance for the safety of everyone.”
The Pitt County Sheriff’s office takes a similar approach, said Sgt. Lee Darnell.
“If we receive any complaints we will look into them and address them if necessary on a case-by-case basis and in a fair and consistent manner,” he said.
“The holiday seasons are stressful times and we hope that businesses and individuals alike make responsible choices, stay healthy, and enjoy this special time of year with their families,” he said.