When librarian Kristin Hill saw the movie “Hidden Figures,” which brought into view the contributions of black women who had worked behind the scenes at NASA, she began to wonder what other historic accomplishments of African Americans had been put on the shelf.
The 2016 Academy-award nominated film is based on the true story of women known as “human computers” who made incalculable contributions to America’s space program.
“When the movie came out, it became more of a question: What else have African Americans done that wasn’t recorded in history?” Hill said.
She recalls lessons in school about well-known leaders including Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Rosa Parks. But as children’s storytime programmer for Sheppard Memorial Library, she wants to spotlight not the contributions of these iconic figures, but those of others.
“You come here (the library) and there’s so much more,” she said. “For me, it feels like discovering my history.”
Sheppard and its branches have hundreds of titles designed to help other people do the same. During Black History Month, Hill, along with Carver Branch Manager Mildred Elliott and Farmville Public Library Children’s Librarian Connie Widney, offered some suggestions for books for children as well as adults. Some are well-known volumes and others gems hidden on the shelves.
“The Beautiful Ones” by Prince.
- The New York Times Bestseller tells the story of the persona and artistic vision behind the acclaimed musician Prince Rogers Nelson. The book, told in four parts, includes a memoir Prince was writing before his death in 2016. Edited by Dan Piepenbring, it was nominated for the NAACP Image Award
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
- Published in 2018, this memoir by the former first lady spent weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. It was followed by “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.” In “Becoming,” Obama reflects on her childhood on the South Side of Chicago and chronicles experiences that influenced her life, including work, motherhood and being the nation’s first African-American first lady.
“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The book is Coates’ effort to answer difficult questions about race in a letter to his adolescent son. Published in 2015, the book was a National Book Award Winner, received an NAACP Image Award and became a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
“Ellington Was Not a Street” by Ntozake Shange. In a tribute to the African-American community of old, noted poet Ntozake Shange recalls her childhood home and the close-knit group of innovators that often gathered there. These book features paintings of artist Kadir Nelson.
“Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins” by Carole Boston Weatherford.
- This book provides a child’s view of the historic event in the Civil Rights Movement that took place in 1960 when four black teens sat down at a lunch counter in the segregated South.
“Hair Love” by Matthew Cherry.
- The children’s picture book, by Cherry, a former NFL wide receiver, and New York Times bestselling illustrator Vashti Harrison, tells the story of a father who is challenged to style his daughter’s hair for a special occasion. The book was made into a short, animated film that received an Oscar earlier this month.
“The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas.
- The award-winning 2017 novel tells the story of Starr Carter, who spends her life in two opposite worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy prep school she attends. When he childhood best friend is killed at the hands of a police officer, Starr’s two worlds collide. A movie version of the novel was released in 2018.
“Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly. This young readers’ version of the best-selling book features illustrations by Laura Freeman
- .
“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.
- This 1969 autobiography describes the early years of American writer and poet, tracing her life age 3 when she and her older brother are sent to live with their grandmother in Arkansas until Angelou becomes a mother at age 16.
“Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History,” by Vashti Harrison. Harrison also is the author and illustrator of “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.” The books shed light on true stories of trailblazers, some iconic and others lesser known.
“A Long Way Down,” by Jason Reynolds.
- The New York Times best-selling author is a middle and high school grade author who was recently named the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. This poetic novel tells the story of a 15-year-old boy who faces the decision of whether or not to avenge his brother’s murder himself. With a gun tucked into the waistband of his jeans, he gets on an elevator, grappling with his choice as it descends.
“Martin’s Big Words: The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” by Doreen Rapport.
- This picture book, with illustrations by Bryan Collier, weaves King’s own words into a narrative to tell the story of his life.
“New Kid” by Jerry Craft.
- The graphic novel to win a Newbery Award, this best-selling book tells the story of a boy who struggles to fit in at a middle school where diversity is low.
“Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” by Parker Curry and Jessica Curry.
- The book was actually inspired by a snapshot taken of a young girl who was mesmerized by a portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery. Illustrated by Brittany Jackson, it tells the story of how a girl’s trip to the museum became not only an extraordinary moment but fueled an inspiration that lasts.
“Shades of Black: A Celebration of Our Black Children” by Sandra Pinkney.
- With simple language and a series of photographic portraits, Sandra and Myles Pinkney have worked to create a book of affirmation for African-American children.
“Sweet Clara and the Freedom Quilt” by Deborah Hopkinson.
- Clara, a slave and seamstress, uses scraps of cloth and bits of information to fashion a map to help others find freedom. The book is illustrated by Coretta Scott King Award winner James Ransome.
“Through My Eyes” by Ruby Bridgers.
- In 1960, at age 6, Ruby Bridges became the first black student ever at an all-white public school in New Orleans, La. Her memoir, told from a child’s perspective, also includes perspectives from family members and quotes of newspapers published at the time.
“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead.
- Whitehead’s sixth book tells the story of two slaves in the southeastern United States during the 19th century who leave their Georgia plantations to seek freedom by following the Underground Railroad. Published in 2016, the alternate history novel depicts the underground railroad as a rail transport system, rather than just a series of secret routes and safe houses on the passage to freedom.
“We March” by Shane Evans.
- The book provides a simple but powerful account of the March on Washington in 1963.
“Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” by Beverly Daniel Tatum.
- An expert on the psychology of racism, Tatum writes about how straight talk about racial identities is critical for bridging racial and ethnic divides.