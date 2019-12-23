FARMVILLE — Some people hang socks from the fireplace mantle, hoping they will be filled with gifts. For others though, socks themselves are a gift — a bit of warmth and comfort that lets them know they are not forgotten.
For the past three years, the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization has visited residents at PruittHealth, handing out the snuggly footwear to residents.
“It was mentioned to us that there were people here that family and friends no longer visited and they were not as cheerful as others,” said Alma Hobbs, the organizational resource manager with the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization. “We wanted them to know they are not forgotten and here is an organization that values their being and cares they are here.
“We decided every year to make this an annual event and sing Christmas carols and give socks,” Hobbs said.
This year, instead of remaining in the cafeteria passing out their gifts, members of the organization walked the halls, visiting and distributing gifts to each resident at PruittHealth.
“Not everyone can come and gather,” Hobbs said, about the change in presentation.
Prior to singing Christmas carols, like “Holy Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Silent Night,” Gene Willoughby, a member of the charitable organization, noted the reason for the season and shared a passage from Psalms 100.
“We are so thankful for our Lord blessings and Christ who sent his son to Calvary’s cross so we can have a new life,” Willoughby said, before praying for peace and joy for the residents.
“We just want everybody to know you are a part of H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization family,” said Bobby Joyner, president of the organization. “We love you and are appreciative you are here. We hope to do this for years to come.”
The organization distributed 75 pairs of socks to residents.
PruittHealth resident Ann Mustian was delighted to receive a pair of black socks.
“It’s just what I need. I do wear black a lot,” she said. “It’s easy to match. I think you are all very generous and kind. I’m beginning to get in the mood for Christmas.”
“It feels good that people think about you during the holiday season,” said PruittHealth resident Raheem Gilbert. “Even though it’s just a temporary time, I have to be here. It’s nice to receive gifts.”
The socks and Christmas carols lifted the spirits of PruittHealth resident Allen Williams.
“I want to say something and it’s from my heart … I want you to know that you being here today opened a vein in my heart,” Williams said, after singing a song he requested.
Visiting with residents also brought joy to the hearts of the charitable organization members.
“It’s absolutely wonderful. You see the joy in the people’s faces,” Joyner said. “I look at them like family. Anytime you feel like you’re around family, it brightens your day.
“When you walk in, everyone has a sad face. When you start singing and handing out gifts, there is a spark in their eyes that is just precious,” Joyner said. “So many people here don’t have people to come and see them. It’s a joy to me to let the people know that they are not forgotten.”