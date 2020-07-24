After a disappointing spring that included the shutdown of schools, along with cancellations of sports and entertainment events, teacher Kris Arnold did not want to send students into the summer without something good on the horizon.
But he and fellow educators also couldn’t envision how to bring five dozen children together for six weeks of academic enrichment 6 feet apart. That is why, this year, Horizons at The Oakwood School has become Horizons at Home.
Rather than take the summer off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tuition-free program, designed to help close the achievement gap between low-income students and their peers, has gone online. Since mid-June, Horizons has provided remote instruction to more than 50 elementary schoolers with virtually every student from the 2019 program signing on to participate.
Committed to families
“There was no question in my mind that we were going to have Horizons,” said Arnold, the program’s executive director. “It didn’t matter if it was online or if it was face to face. We’re committed to these families.”
For Horizons at Oakwood, that commitment began in 2016 with a group of rising first-graders from Lakeforest and Falkland elementary schools. Former Oakwood Head of School Rob Peterson, who had been involved with Horizons in Connecticut, where the program was launched, asked the board at Oakwood to consider making the school the first in North Carolina to join the national network.
“Our community has so many kids who for one reason or another don’t have access to camps,” said Wendy Price, a former Oakwood school board member who now serves on the local Horizons board of directors. “When we heard about the Horizons program, we thought, ‘We have these amazing teachers. Why don’t we start this program here?’”
Horizons offers 30 days of project-based learning activities, mostly for students who are performing below grade level. The 56-year-old nonprofit organization serves more than 6,000 children and teens in 19 states.
National model
The local program, which eventually plans to include students in kindergarten through eighth grade, aims to mirror the success of Horizons National, which boasts a high school graduation rate of 97 percent.
“Really for a lot of them it’s an opportunity to kind of break their own cycle,” Arnold said. “This is an opportunity for them to maybe be the first college students in their family.”
Among Horizons’ primary goals is to help combat summer learning loss in low-income students, who are considered at risk for experiencing a decline in their reading and math skills during long breaks from school.
“I’ve always struggled and battled with how the children go home for the summer and if they don’t have access to books and they don’t have material that they can use to practice what they learned all school year, they really came back to school having lost a lot of the gains that they made,” said Horizons reading specialist Jenny Gribble, an educator for more than 20 years.
Gribble, an instructional coach at Ayden Elementary School, said some Horizons students experience six months of academic growth in the summer program. She attributes the gains, in part, to smaller class size.
“The magic is the number,” Gribble said. “It’s easier to do hands-on things. You can do things in a way where the children sense that it’s a little bit different, and they’re engaged.”
Two teachers are assigned to each 15-student class, with additional educators providing instruction in areas such as music, dance, physical education, swimming and micro-farming.
“My co-worker’s daughter calls it camp,” said Price, a registered nurse and a member of Horizons’ national advisory committee. “They don’t call it school even though it is a very intensive curriculum. It’s like they’re learning constantly in every different discipline, but they just are having fun with it.”
Learning to love school
Britny Canady enrolled her daughter, Olivia, the summer before her first-grade year. Four years later, the program has not only helped Olivia, now 10, become a better reader but has showed her that learning is not a chore.
“They have taught her how to love school overall and not just think of it as work, work, work, work, work,” Canady said. “It’s like ‘Oh, Mom, let me tell you what we did today.’”
In addition to teaching lessons in reading, math and science, Horizons exposes students to the arts and gives them a chance to learn to swim. But even without swimming lessons and field trips, of 57 students who attended the program last year, 54 returned for Horizons at Home. The remaining three had moved from the area.
“They really wanted that connection because their school year ended in such an odd way,” Gribble said. “Schools did all we could to stay connected, but that’s kind of a rough way to end. I think probably our students even looked forward to our connection more because it was something familiar to them.”
Though Horizons at Oakwood usually adds one class of rising first-graders each summer, it did not enroll new students this year. The program, which charges parents an enrollment fee of $20, costs an average of $3,000 per student. Adding $45,000 to the budget this year to cover an incoming class would have been challenging because Horizons, like nonprofits across the country, has had its fundraising efforts affected by COVID-19.
But the main reason to limit the number of students was the concern that new participants might struggle to begin a virtual program.
“With it being virtual, we had to be really creative to say, ‘We’ve got to get these kids involved,’” said Arnold, who serves as a middle school social studies teacher at Oakwood. “How do we get them to be hands on when we’re not with them face to face?
“We just stay in constant communication to keep them positive, keep them motivated, keep them engaged,” he said. “That’s what our job is over the summer is to provide and make sure our kids are growing.”
Committed to action
Staff members put together “Horizons in a Box” kits, which provided supplies ranging from loaner iPads, reading materials and glue sticks to marshmallows, potting soil and radish seeds. In addition, Horizons, in conjunction with Greenville Produce, provided students’ families with boxes of produce and other grocery items.
“We don’t just tell them we’re committed to them, but we do it through action,” said Price, who joined a group of volunteers delivering materials for families who were unable to come to the school to pick them up. “In a lot of ways, it’s been really neat to see the support this year more than ever when it could be actually less.”
Throughout the summer, students watching Horizons’ instructional videos have seen familiar faces of instructors who have read stories, taught music or issued STEM challenges. Students have responded with photos and videos of their own to show that they are learning at home.
“We were just very intent that we were going to do something this summer, and we were going to provide learning for these students and keep this connection going,” Gribble said. “We’re all just thankful that we can connect in this sort of way.”
Arnold hopes that providing educational materials and content will not only help students prevent summer learning loss but also will address what some educators are calling “COVID slide,” a pattern of academic decline resulting from extended school closures.
“We know that the transition back into school is going to be very difficult as kids have not been in traditional school since March,” Arnold said. “We know that there are going to be struggles and students are going to be pretty far behind on their learning.”
Horizons at Oakwood is working to establish a Saturday academy in the fall to allow Horizons participants a chance to come to the school once a month for tutoring and academic support sessions designed to help them keep pace with their peers.
“The big thing for us as different as the world is right now, we want to just make sure that we’re continually providing for our students and our families,” Arnold said. “We’re 100 percent committed to them.”
For more information about the program, visit horizonsattos.org.