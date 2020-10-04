WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 2.
HOUSE
PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF PRESIDENTIAL POWER: Voting 397 for and five against, the House on Sept. 29 adopted a measure (H Res 1155) affirming “the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for by the Constitution” if President Trump is voted out of office this year. This was a response to Trump’s repeated refusal to commit to relinquishing power on Jan. 20, 2021, should he lose the November election. The five negative votes were cast by Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Steve King of Iowa and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., called it “beyond unsettling to hear [Trump] suggest that the only result he will accept is the one where he wins ....In America it is not one person, but we, the people; we, the people, who rule.”
Gohmert said “as long as everything is legal and fair, you betcha, [Trump] will have a smooth transition of power....He just wants fairness in the vote, and he will follow the will of the people.”
A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Voting yes: G.K. Butterfield, D-1, Greg Murphy, R-3, David Price, D-4, Virginia Foxx, R-5, Mark Walker, R-6, David Rouzer, R-7, Richard Hudson, R-8, Dan Bishop, R-9, Patrick McHenry, R-10, Alma Adams, D-12, Ted Budd, R-13
Voting no: None
Not voting: George Holding, R-2
APPROVING $2.2 TRILLION FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: Voting 214 for and 207 against, the House on Oct. 1 approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 925) that would authorize $600 per week in added jobless benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels, plus expanded child tax credits. The bill also provides, in part, $436 billion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $182 billion for K-12 schools; $120 billion for restaurants; $75 billion for coronavirus testing, tracing and isolation; $57 billion for child-care centers; $50 billion for tenants’ rental assistance; $50 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $50 billion in grants to small businesses; $39 billion for colleges and universities; $28.3 billion for airline payrolls; $28 billion for vaccine procurement, distribution and education; $21 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $15 billion to sustain the Postal Service and $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year’s elections.
The bill is a reduced version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which passed the House May 15 but stalled in the Senate. The House has now passed six virus relief bills since March 4, four of which have become law.
In other provisions, the bill would expand food stamps and nutritional assistance; fund student-loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower; expand access to the Affordable Care Act; require Occupational Health and Safety Administration coronavirus workplace rules; give the Census Bureau more time to compile data for redrawing legislative districts next year; provide tax credits to incentivize employers to retain workers; expand earned-income tax credits for low-income families; suspend for one year a cap on deductions for state and local tax payments in certain states and shore up multi-employer pension plans in collective bargaining agreements.
Richard Neal, D-Mass., said the bill “provides access to health care by creating a broad open enrollment period so individuals and families can obtain coverage through Affordable Care Act marketplaces....In America, most workers who lose their jobs also lose health insurance. This is a safety net to help them maintain their insurance coverage.”
Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said the bill “is filled with 71 pages of federal election mandates that have nothing to do with the coronavirus. It is another attempt by Democrats to federalize our elections” at a time when “more than one million people have already voted....It would be a disaster for election administrators and lead to more confusion surrounding the 2020 election.”
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Butterfield, Price, Adams
Voting no: Murphy, Foxx, Walker, Rouzer, Hudson, Bishop, Budd
Not voting: Holding, McHenry
SENATE
HEALTH LAW BEFORE SUPREME COURT: Voting 51 for and 43 against, Senate on Oct. 1 turned back a Democratic attempt to end the Trump administration’s advocacy before the Supreme Court of litigation to strike down the Affordable Care Act. The bill (S 4653) needed 60 votes to advance. The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Nov. 10 in the lawsuit Texas v. United States that would kill the 2010 health law, and the Department of Justice has filed a brief in support of the suit.
A yes vote was to end administration involvement in the repeal lawsuit.
Voting yes: None
Voting no: Thom Tillis, R, Richard Burr, R
APPROVING STOPGAP FEDERAL BUDGET: Voting 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Sept. 30 passed a bill (HR 8337) to fund the government on a stopgap basis in the opening weeks of fiscal 2021, which began Oct. 1. The bill, which became necessary when Congress failed to pass regular appropriations bills for the new budget year, will fund agencies at 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.
Voting yes: Tillis, Burr
Voting no: None