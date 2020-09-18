N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore continued attacking a Pitt County legislative candidate for signing a pledge he says calls for defunding police.
Moore stood with Republican state House District 9 Rep. Perrin Jones and two Republican sheriffs from nearby counties on Wednesday to denounce Jones’ Democratic opponent Brian Farkas for signing the “America’s Goal” pledge sponsored by Future Now, a political action committee that works to elect liberal and progressive candidates to state legislatures.
“Sometimes they call it reallocation, but I can tell you if somebody showed up at work and their boss said ‘Hey, we need to reallocate your pay,’ what do you think that will mean? I think it means you’re cutting it,” Moore said.
The allegation is false, Farkas said.
“I do not support defunding the police. My policy priorities actually call for additional funding for our police as well as common-sense reforms like body cameras and de-escalation training,” Farkas said in a written statement.
Anyone who looks at the pledge, available at www.futurenow.org/pledge, will see police funding isn’t mentioned, he said.
Farkas and Jones are running for N.C. House of Representatives District 9, which encompasses eastern Pitt County including Grimesland, Simpson and parts of Greenville.
Jones was appointed to the seat a year ago after Greg Murphy won a special election to serve in the 3rd Congressional District.
Moore’s attack is based on a pledge written by Future Now, a political action committee that also funds a policy group called America’s Goals. Moore first discussed the pledge during a Monday news conference that named Farkas and other Democrats running for the House seats.
The policies Moore pointed to discuss reviewing law enforcement budgets to identify and fund programs proven to reduce crime and reallocating money from unproven programs into mental health, employment and housing programs.
The word defunding is not used in any of the documents.
Jones read the Merriam Webster dictionary definition for reallocate that said it means redistributing resources in a different way or for a different purpose.
“It means defund,” Jones said. “People can argue otherwise but essentially, to reallocate resources means to defund.”
Jones accused Farkas of “needlessly dividing” the community.
“We are at a point and time in our society where we have had police officers actively receiving death threats. We have had officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty,” Jones said.
“At the same time we have officers who have worked tirelessly to build strong relationships between police and their communities one neighborhood at a time,” he said.
“Representative Jones and Speaker Moore are using the same deceptive fear tactics and racist dog-whistles that we’re seeing come out of Washington when in fact they’re the ones who are leaving our community unsafe,” said DeLancey Lane, Farkas’ campaign manager.
“They have refused to expand Medicaid which has left 500,000 North Carolinians without health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.”
Defunding law enforcement means having to do away with school resource officers, said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, a Republican. He called on Farkas to disavow Future Now and return its donation.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck defunding police takes away money that pays for officer safety equipment.
The call to defund the police falls in line with earlier calls to prevent law enforcement from getting used military equipment, Buck said.
Buck said the vehicles he and Hughes use have been used to rescue many people from flooding situations.
The executive director of Future Now scoffed at Moore’s attacks.
“The pledge is a commitment to work toward shared goals like good jobs; quality, affordable healthcare, and equal opportunity for all with measurable outcomes like better schools, higher life expectancy, and equal pay. It’s shocking North Carolina Republicans oppose these goals,” said Daniel Squadron, Future Now executive director.
“The speaker is lying about the policy he highlights, which is actually about experts identifying the most effective spending to keep communities safe and strong and nowhere calls to defund the police,” Squadron said.
“Apparently saving taxpayer dollars and investing in proven strategies to make people safer is more offensive to the speaker than his racist dog-whistle,” he said.