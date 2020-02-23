Butterflies in your stomach, a knock on the door, an awkward moment meeting your parents or roommate and then one of the most terrifying and exciting moments of dating — the first date.
According to East Carolina University associate professor Damon Rappleyea, these moments still happen, but the way young adults find one another in 2020 and the process of dating is very different than their parents’ generation.
Today, dating apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish, and social media sites make it easy for people to connect digitally, often messaging one another for days or weeks before meeting in person. Twenty years ago, it may have taken three to four dates to discover details like a person’s likes or dislikes, family and work history — today, it’s all available in a digital profile.
Rappleyea, the director of ECU’s Marriage and Family Therapy program, said that personal and even intimate details play out digitally first through messaging. The typical buildup to intimate expressions doesn’t take place as often because of the anonymity and ease of digital media.
“You often hear alcohol referred to as liquid courage. I would almost say there is something about this, like digital courage, where we say and do things we just wouldn’t ordinarily do to somebody,” he said.
ECU junior Katie Collins said the element of getting to know basic information about a person is out of the equation in today’s dating culture. The result is that young adults jump to share personal details usually reserved for close friends or family during early conversations, sometimes before they meet in person.
“In my experience (digital dating) sort of speeds up things because that initial reaction — looking at a person and finding out they have a dog, they have two siblings, their favorite color — has sort of been streamlined into a profile,” said Collins. “Their Instagram tells you all about their family which links to their Twitter which tells you all about what TV shows they like which links to their Facebook which tells you all about the vacations they went on. So, it’s sort of like doing a background check before you go on a date.”
“Digital media quickens up a relationship,” Rappleyea said. “It’s one of those things that teens are often called to navigate before they actually have the skills to do so. We’re talking a lot about how men and women negotiate the details of intimacy.” He wrote a paper on acceptable dating events and behaviors that was published in 2016 and continues to keep up with trends as they evolve.
Because of the speedy start to dating using digital media, the process of building trust, and feeling safe and secure in the relationship is often disjointed. He said it’s more likely people will have a negative experience in this type of dating culture that compromises their ability to be vulnerable in future relationships. Teens and young adults may have experiences where someone they barely know takes advantage of personal information they’ve shared.
On the other hand, digital media allows us to connect and share in people’s lives in a profoundly meaningful way, he said.
“If we do it right it’s beautiful to be able to send your partner a quick pick-me-up, a quick text. ‘Hey, thinking about you today. Good luck on your test,’” he said. “This digital way of being able to communicate instantly and being able to share things with people is really an advantage. It also has made long distance relationships a reality. I think sometimes that’s a really good thing. There are still challenges. Lots of people who have really great relationships have met online.”
Rappleyea also found that expectations for communication between two people in a new relationship can be very demanding.
The ability to text and call throughout the day makes it easy to share sweet messages, but Rappleyea said it also makes it easy to lose our emotional independence, which is needed for a healthy relationship. The ability to communicate with your partner constantly can cause you to lean on them so much that you start to feel their emotions.
He said couples must stay emotionally strong as individuals to support themselves and one another when it’s necessary.
ECU opens Water Resources Center
ECU’s Water Resources Center, housed in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Geological Sciences, had its official grand opening last month in the newly renovated and designed space of 201 Graham Building. The purpose of the center is to provide programs, equipment, personnel, outreach and other resources to support water-related research and education needs at ECU and to eastern North Carolina.
More than 40 university administrators, faculty, staff and students attended the event, which included remarks by Ron Mitchelson, interim chancellor; Michael Van Scott, interim vice chancellor of the Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement; Allison S. Danell, interim dean of Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences; Steve Culver, chairman of the Department of Geological Sciences; and Stephen Moysey, director of the center.
“We have in our midst today natural scientists, social scientists, engineers and others, and these issues that we face — grand challenges — whether it’s water, health or poverty, really do glue the disciplines together,” Mitchelson said. “It gives us a rare opportunity to address real-world problems in an appropriate fashion.”
Van Scott’s team has helped set up investments and secure funding over the years that has allowed the center to come to fruition.
“This really is an institutional commitment,” Van Scott said. “Water is a great research topic. You either don’t have enough of it, have too much of it or it’s the wrong composition. There’s always a research composition that someone is interested in, so this makes sense for us.”
ECU student researchers already are benefiting from the center.
“The Water Resources Center provides a lot of great resources. We will have a supercomputer for groundwater modeling, for anyone on campus who wants to come and use the space,” said Shannon Briles, a geological sciences graduate student working with Moysey in the area of surface water.
“We also get to practice presentations each week, so that we are ready to present at conferences or for our thesis defense,” she said.
For additional information about the ECU Water Resources Center, visit https://ecuwater.org/ .