The re-election of the Republican representative to Pitt County’s State House District 12 seat was one of the wins that allowed the GOP to retain control in both chambers of the General Assembly.
State House District 12 Rep. Chris Humphrey said his 3,356-vote lead over his Democrat rival Virginia Cox-Daugherty is an affirmation of his work on behalf of Lenoir County and southern Pitt County.
“District 12 affirmed that they’ve been pleased with the job I’ve tried to do as far as doing what’s best for rural North Carolina, rural eastern North Carolina and our rural values,” Humphrey said.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Republicans have won 27 seats in the Senate and 65 in the House. Several contests remained too close to call. While Republicans could win more seats, it’s unlikely they’ll have the veto-proof majority they held between 2013 and 2018, according to The Associated Press.
Losing the supermajority resulted in a budget stalemate in 2019 when the Senate was unable to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the 2019-21 budget because it didn’t include funding for Medicaid Expansion.
“I think we can work together and we need to work together,” Humphrey said. “I think Gov. Cooper should have received a message statewide, we (Republicans) are looking at picking up three or four seats in the House and possibly one or two in the Senate … I think that message should let Gov. Cooper know we have to get past the one big issue Cooper kind of dug his feet in the sand, Medicaid expansion.”
It’s not the time to create a new government program with the state in the middle of an economic downtown created by COVID-19, and the likely shortfalls in revenue created by it, Humphrey said.
That puts him in opposition to the rest of Pitt County’s legislative delegation. Incumbents Sen. Don Davis and Rep. Kandie Smith, along with newly elected Rep. Brian Farkas, all Democrats, have pledged to continue supporting Medicaid expansion.
Pitt County’s unofficial results show Farkas defeated Republican Perrin Jones in the State House District 9 contest. That change means Pitt County’s four-person delegation goes from being evenly split between Republicans and Democrats to Humphrey being the sole GOP representative.
The local legislative wins were powered by a historic turnout of 86,532 Pitt County voters, the most ever to cast ballots, according to Board of Elections data. In 2016, 80,889 people voted.
The 2020 total was 70 percent of 123,513 people registered to vote, a percentage slightly lower than in 2008. That year, 75,349 of 105,841 registered voters cast ballots, or 71 percent.
Davis, Farkas, Humphrey and Smith have committed to pursuing funding a new facility for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
“It’s going to be dependent on our budget, if we can get the economy up and running and we can tackle this virus; hopefully we’ll have a vaccine soon,” Humphrey said. “I think all parties understand that a new Brody School of Medicine is vital to North Carolina, is vital to eastern North Carolina. We’ve got to train doctors to work in these rural areas where access is limited. I think that will be a top priority for everyone to get that done.”
Humphrey said he’s spoken with State House Speaker Tim Moore and Republican majority leader John Bell and ECU is important to them.
“Hopefully we can find a way to make it happen; sooner rather than later,” Humphrey said.