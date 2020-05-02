The lure of bulk chicken amid the coronavirus pandemic once again had hundreds of people waiting in long lines of cars, this time in Greenville.
Hundreds of vehicles lined the highways leading to U.S. 264 Apparel and Shoes north of town Friday morning clogging lanes on the way to Washington and as far south as the Tar River.
Greenville police and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped direct traffic, which at 9 a.m. began to inch forward toward into the store’s large parking area, where two refrigerated tractor trailers were packed to the brim with boxes of raw chicken.
Meat sales have popped up in greater frequency as wholesalers look for sales and people out of work due to economic shutdown look for bargains. House of Raeford Farms held Friday’s sale and others in the region.
Gail Jeffries had her 5-year-old grandson, Jamario Wiggins, with her while she waited in line on Friday. She had been waiting about two-and-a-half hours but she said the prices were worth the wait. Forty-pound boxes ranged between $25-$60.
The refrigerated tractor trailers offered drive-through market. Those who were able to purchase chicken never had to leave their cars, a plus in the age of social distancing.
Personnel were on hand to take orders, receive payment and deliver the product to the customer’s vehicle.
Friday’s sale was over by 11 a.m. when the meat was gone. Some people who had waited at least two hours were turned away.
One Greenville man waited in line, placed his order, then found out the company accepted cash only.
Steve Cunningham said he recently purchased a second freezer to stock up on meat products because of the perceived shortage.
After leaving to get cash, Cunningham returned and went to the back of the line. Due to the delay, he was only able to purchase drumsticks.
He said he has six people in his household, including two teens, “that can put away some food.”