One of the things Anissa Potter likes most about being a teacher is that every school year is a chance to start fresh and to try new things. That aspect of the job that has been accentuated as schools have worked to restructure and restart a during a pandemic.
Still, Potter never imagined she would begin the new school year this way. A week after classes began, the Ridgewood Elementary School reading specialist was named Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Northwest Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Burch-Patterson was named runner-up for the award, the top annual honor for teachers at the county’s 38 public schools.
Traditionally presented in March during a luncheon celebration at Rock Springs Center, this year’s award was presented via live-stream during Monday’s Board of Education work session. Teachers were in their classrooms for this announcement, which many viewed on interactive whiteboards.
“When they said ‘Ridgewood,’ that’s the last thing I heard,” Potter said, laughing. “She (a teaching colleague) screamed. All my other teacher friends in other rooms screamed. The kids were kind of stunned.”
Potter was surprised as well. The school award that she received last year as a second-grade teacher was her first teacher of the year honor in an education career that has spanned more than 25 years.
“This is not a one-person job ever,” Potter said in a telephone interview. “It’s definitely a team effort. It just takes everybody.”
Growing up, Potter watched her mother work as part of such a team at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill, where Potter attended school. Her mother’s job as a teacher assistant influenced Potter’s decision to pursue a degree in elementary education from East Carolina University.
“I never wanted to be anything else,” said Potter, 48, a Plymouth native. “If I wasn’t going to be this, I was going to be a librarian. … It was always going to be something with books and reading, teaching.”
A former kindergarten teacher at Elmhurst Elementary School, Potter later taught part-time after the birth of her second son. When Ridgewood opened in 2008, she came to the new school, bringing both her children along.
Ridgewood Principal Leslie Hayes said Potter is a teacher who invests in every child, taking time to build relationships with her students.
“Mrs. Potter creates a nurturing learning environment, where students feel safe and respected,” Hayes said. “She is passionate about teaching and excels at creating opportunities for success for every child.”
Potter’s enthusiasm for education wasn’t diminished by what some consider a daunting list of new requirements schools must meet to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Even reading specialists, who work closely with small groups of children, are required to maintain 6 feet of distance from their students and must wear a face covering. That can be a challenge for an educator whose effectiveness depends, in part, on a child’s ability to see and hear how she enunciates.
Potter wears a clear mask similar to what a speech therapist might use to allow her students to see her mouth. But expressions are not the only things that seem muzzled in the new environment.
“Part of having a nurturing personality is, of course, giving that pat on the back or that fist bump, just some kind of affirmation other than your verbal feedback that (says) ‘I’m really proud of you and you’re doing great,’” she said. “So that has definitely been challenging, but the kids are doing amazing. … They’re good about the air high fives and air hugs and air fist bumps.”
In Monday’s announcement of the award, Madelyn Jones, chairperson of Pitt County Farm Bureau women’s committee, acknowledged that teachers working to adapt to changes related to the coronavirus have no easy task.
“These days we find ourselves in unfamiliar waters; however, we must adapt and be flexible in an ever-fluid environment. Today the staff and educators of Pitt County Schools district must learn how to be effective and efficient within your new boundaries of normal,” she said in a recorded message, adding that she was confident that educators would persevere.
Potter said precautions schools are taking make her feel safe at work, but what compelled her to return to the classroom was the students.
“Kids need us; they need us here,” she said. “If we all were to get up and leave, what would happen? We’ve got to come.
“We want to make sure they’re not just getting an education, but they’re getting the love and the nurture and the support and the food and the resources and everything else that they need.”
Potter will go on to represent the district at the regional level. She also will receive a new car, courtesy of Hastings Ford, to drive for the new school year.
“Every year is a fresh start when you’re in school,” Potter said. “There are not a lot of jobs that you know you’re going to get kind of a restart every year.
“It’s just very exciting every year seeing the kids that come back and how happy they are to see you, and you’re so happy to see them,” she said. “I just can’t imagine doing anything else.”