Even behind her mask, it’s not hard to see that Tiffany Peartree is smiling as she makes her way down that halls of Vidant Medical Center.
Her job as a food and nutrition hostess is to deliver meals to patients’ rooms. But especially during the pandemic, at times when no visitors were permitted, the people she served were often hungry for more. Sick and alone, they welcomed Peartree’s friendly face and reassuring voice.
Many never realized that hers was the voice of experience. Peartree, 45, who on Monday was named ECVC’s Employee Success Story of the Year, previously spent months as a patient in the same hospital where she now works.
The Terra Ceia native was 27 years old when she put her 8-year-old son on the school bus, got a sitter for her 4-year-old daughter and headed to the hospital for what she thought would be outpatient surgery.
“Even when I talk about it now, I get a little emotional,” she said of that day in 2003 when she told her two children, “Mommy will be back.”
But it would be weeks before she was able to make good on that promise. As surgeons worked to remove scar tissue in her throat that was making it difficult for her to swallow, Peartree’s lungs collapsed. Doctors had to perform a tracheotomy, and Peartree would undergo three surgeries within a year, causing her to be hospitalized for weeks at a time.
Despite the support of her family, the separation was difficult, and she began to sink into depression.
“I was just mad because I didn’t understand why was I going through this,” she said. “I couldn’t work; I had to have somebody to wait on me. That’s not what I wanted because I was so used to doing that on my own.”
Peartree turned to alcohol to cope and, over time, found herself drinking more and more.
“It just gradually progressed,” she said. “I just got out of hand, lost focus.”
As a result, she lost even more than that. Peartree sent her children to find stability with other family members. Eventually, she lost her home and ended up going from place to place, sleeping on friends’ couches. At times, she lived out of her car.
“I could go home anytime,” she said, adding that her family never deserted her. “But that’s not what I wanted to do. I wanted to figure this thing out on my own.”
The arrival of her grandchildren was one of the factors that prompted Peartree to seek help. When her son welcomed a son and a daughter, she saw it as a second chance, a way to try to make up for some of the time that she missed with her children.
“It took some time,” she said. “I’m glad it wasn’t too late for me, that I had time to do something about it.”
Peartree turned to PORT Health to help her deal with her addiction. Despite some relapses, she made progress toward putting her life back together, encouraged by the words of Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” which has become her favorite verse.
“There’s nothing too hard for God that he can’t bring you out,” she said. “... Just keep pressing forward.”
PORT directed her to Vocational Rehabilitation Services for help with finding a job. The agency worked through Eastern Carolina Vocational Services, a not-for-profit corporation that has provided job training and employment services to people with disabilities in eastern North Carolina for more than 50 years.
A little more than a year ago, Peartree was offered a chance to interview at Vidant, though she was not sure she would be comfortable in a hospital setting. After her surgeries, she had done her best to avoid hospitals. But the job turned out to be a good fit for Peartree’s energy and enthusiasm.
“She’s always been a person that likes to meet people, and it’s just perfect for her,” her sister, Lakisha Skinner, said in a videotaped interview announcing Peartree’s award, presented in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. “She’s a mover. She doesn’t sit still long.
“Being able to move about throughout the hospital and meet people, this job was tailor made for her.”
Penda Strayhorn, community support specialist for ECVC, agreed.
“She’s just a ball of positive energy everywhere she goes,” Strayhorn said. “From the first time that I spoke with her supervisors at Vidant, they had nothing but positive great things to say about her. She’s a model employee.”
Co-worker Devona Staten said Peartree is always willing to step in and help to do whatever is needed.
“She encourages her team members,” she said. “She always has a smile on her face.”
Peartree’s position began as a temporary one, but she has since been hired as a permanent employee.
When news of the coronavirus began making headlines early in 2020, Peartree wondered if she should continue at the hospital, especially considering that she she has a history of breathing problems. Even before masks were considered mandatory, her doctor advised that she should wear one.
As concern over the spread of COVID-19 began prompting new restrictions, Peartree began to see her work as even more critical. It wasn’t only doctors and nurses who were on the front lines, she said. It was food service workers and members of the housekeeping staff.
“Family couldn’t come in, so we were the next best thing to family because we were the only ones that they (patients) saw for a couple of months,’’ she said. “So we were their family. We became their family.
“You’d hear stories, so many stories (of) how they just want to see their family, how they want to go home,” Peartree said. “You’d just say, ‘Well ma’am, it’s going to be all right,’ or ‘Sir, it’s going to get better. It’s not going to last forever.’”
While she understands that 2020 has been a difficult year in many ways, she has experienced triumph amid tragedy.
“Whoever thought 2020 (I) would have a place, a car, her license, a good job?” Peartree said, adding that last year, she had none of those luxuries.
“I just want to be the person known as someone that lost it all but eventually got it back through hard work and determination and with help,” she said. “... Just because you’re down doesn’t mean you have to stay there.”