A legendary eastern North Carolina disc jockey who revitalized a once-fading musical genre retired last week, leaving fans with a lifetime of memories of dancing away summer nights at the shore.
Steve Hardy, whose “Steve Hardy’s Original Beach Party” brought about a resurgence in beach music during his 45-year career, formally retired on Dec. 29.
Hardy’s fans learned about his retirement in mid-October when his wife of nearly 25 years, Hope Browning Hardy, announced he had been diagnosed five years earlier with cognitive impairment, more commonly called dementia, and could no longer meet the demands of hosting a weekly five-hour radio show.
What came between the announcement and his retirement was an outpouring of love and support that can hardly be described, Hope Hardy said.
“The notes, the cards and the things that the bands and the DJs and the people in the industry have said to him, you only hear people say at somebody’s funeral. He’s been able to hear that,” Hope Hardy said. “And I’ll never forget.”
“Are you alright?” Hardy asked when his wife begins to cry. “You’re tough. Tough as I’ve ever seen.”
His words made her smile.
An original
Steve Hardy grew up in the Greene County community of Maury during the 1950s. He learned to love rhythm and blues and soul music at local “joints” he would sneak into. His was further exposed to R&B music while stationed in England while serving with the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s.
Hardy worked in sales at a newspaper before joining Farmville radio station WRQR 94.3 in the early 1970s. It was there he met and worked with John Moore, who had a morning radio show.
“We did an Easter special on beach music. A man named George heard it and convinced the radio station to do a beach music show from Easter to Labor Day, which we did for several years,” said Moore, who today hosts “Friday Night Sock Hop” on 107.9 WNCT along with serving as Farmville’s newly elected mayor.
Beach music is typically defined as forms of soul/R&B/pop music that are easy to dance to.
Moore said Hardy told the station manager he wanted to do a five-hour beach music show all year instead of just the spring and summer. His show launched in April 1974.
Hardy calls beach music “happy music” which he thought people needed after the turmoil of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Then, in 1979, Jackie Gore wrote “I Love Beach Music” and it became a national radio hit.
“That was just like sending a rocket into space,” Moore said. “Beach music took off. Boom!”
Bands such as The Entertainers and The Catalinas started performing in Greenville and Hardy played their original music. His began playing requests and wowed his audience with his knowledge about the performers and the songs.
“It kept growing, and growing and grew into an almost an almost five-decade career for Steve,” Moore said.
Hardy played records from his personal collection, his wife said.
“Our attic is full of 45s and albums and I don’t even know how many CDs are us there,” Hope Hardy said, estimating it’s in the thousands.
Hardy eventually left WRQR, taking his show to stations in Greenville and Raleigh. He returned to Greenville and 107.9 WNCT, his home for more than 30 years.
“That music has died in many areas of the country but it’s lived on in this region, the Mid-Atlantic region, because it continues to be played on the radio. Steve is a big part of the reason for that,” said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media, the owner of 107.9 WNCT.
His wife said Hardy was approached several times about syndicating the show but turned down the offers.
It would take away my personality,” Hardy said.
“When people call him on Sunday nights, he knows them. He knows them by name; that is a gift,” his wife said.
Changes begin
“I have dementia. I don’t mind talking about it,” Hardy said, as he and his wife sat down Friday for an interview.
Hope Hardy said her husband first experienced problems five years ago while attending a party,
She wasn’t with her husband that night but friends said his words became garbled. They rushed him home where his wife begged him to go to the emergency department.
However, Hardy’s speech had returned to normal and he said he felt better.
“After that, he changed,” Hope Hardy said. “It was very gradual at first. He had bad headaches, he would get disoriented, he would get real dizzy.”
For two years she took him to doctors and he underwent multiple tests but no one could figure out what was wrong. Meanwhile, Hardy got lost while driving to a party he had done for 10 years. Then he got lost in a big box retail store.
Hope Hardy finally took him to an internal medicine specialist the family had known for years. The doctor took one look at an MRI of Hardy’s brain and said it wasn’t normal.
It appears he has vascular dementia, likely brought on by transient ischemic attacks, stroke-like events that go away within a short period of time, his wife said.
Hardy’s condition was briefly stabilized with medication but over time he stopped driving his wife started managing the family finances. She later went on to write ad copy and sell advertisements for the radio show.
Hardy’s oldest son, Britt, started producing the radio show, working with his father on Sundays to locate the music and answer the phones.
“With the diagnosis of dementia there are two things he has not lost the ability to do,” Hope Hardy said. “That’s (remember) the people and music. He knows every word of every song and he can tell you who sings it.”
A daunting decision
Inner Banks Media purchased 107.9 WNCT three years ago. Hinton had been friends with Hardy for about 45 years but it was the first time they worked together.
“Steve is a beach music legend,” Hinton said. “If you talk to any of the beach music bands across the southeast they will tell you Steve is the reason the music lives on. He turned it into a regional phenomenon.
“He was one of those larger-than-life people that you meet,” Hinton said. “He had such a passion for the music.”
Hinton said he knew things were changing when Britt started working with his dad and Steve talked less during the show. He met with the family in the spring and the decision was made that Hardy would retire at the end of 2019.
“I was sad but I understood that Steve was getting to the point in his journey that it was probably time,” Hinton said.
“Henry Hinton has been nothing but class,” Hope Hardy said. ‘He’s been so good to us; just accommodating and kind. It was such a joy to work with him.”
After announcing Hardy’s retirement, he and his wife went to the Carolina Beach Music Association’s annual awards ceremony, The CAMMYs, held in November in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Throughout the weekend, performers and DJs thanked Hardy for the support he gave their careers, Hope Hardy said.
It was announced the FM Radio DJ of the Year Award would be named in honor of Hardy, his wife said. This year’s winner, Mike Worley with 94.9 WVCO in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., later presented the award to Hardy, saying he should have the first trophy bearing his name, she said.
“Steve was a pioneer,” Moore said. “He taught us how to work for a radio station without actually having to work for a radio station. He taught us how to secure our own time, perform our own shows. Steve taught us all to be true to the music.”
The music continues
With Hardy’s retirement announced, Hinton had to decide how he was going to fill that Sunday slot.
“There is still a very large audience for (beach music) in eastern North Carolina,” Hinton said.
The station has two additional shows, Wesley B’s Beach Blast on Saturday night and Sunday on the Beach with Luke Vail on Sunday afternoons, but Hardy’s time slot drew high ratings.
“Steve’s personality is huge,” Hinton said. “That’s why we wanted to try to find someone who was a big enough beach music name to carry on. The music, of course, is the star, but there’s no doubt you need an advocate for the music and someone who loves it to continue to flourish.”
After a lot of discussion, Craig Woolard with The Embers will launch a new beach music show starting at 5 p.m. today.
“Steve cannot be replaced,” Woolard said in a statement released last week. “I can only produce a show to try to carry on the beach music tradition Steve started.”
Life goes on
Following his appearance at the CAMMYs, the family hosted one final Thanks for Listening Christmas Party.
The yearly event was Hardy’s way of thanking his audience and sponsors while collecting toys Toys for Tots, Durham Rescue Mission and Operation Santa Claus. Those were a few of the charitable organizations Hardy supported over the years.
At the party, Hardy received the Order of the Long-Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor North Carolina can bestow, for his lifetime of service.
The whirlwind continued on Saturday when the couple’s oldest daughter, Stephanie, got married, escorted down the aisle by her father and brother Andrew.
Now the couple has a chance to relax, Hope Hardy said, and they are planning their next steps.
She will continue working part-time, but other than that, “we are just going to enjoy ourselves,” she said.
“The rest of my time will be spent taking care of Steve,” Hope Hardy said, “We’re going to do some fun stuff.”
“I’m sorry I’ve been such a burden,” Hardy said.
“It’s alright. You are not a burden to me,” Hope Hardy said.
Later, she discussed how Steve Owens and Summertime played at a New Year’s Eve dance near her hometown.
“Will we get a chance to dance?” Hardy asked.
“We’ll dance with Craig, when he’s doing your show,” she said. “We’ll dance when Craig is playing music.”