A pilot program coming soon in Greenville aims to support minority- and women-owned businesses by helping them secure downtown office and retail space as well as financial assistance and other services.
“Incubate to Accelerate,” an effort by the Minority Women Business Enterprise program, hopes to hatch new businesses and help existing enterprises that are struggling due to COVID-19, according to MWBE Coordinator Ferdinand Rouse.
“This is going to be a suite of services,” Rouse said during an introduction to interested entrepreneurs during a Minority Enterprise Development Week event held the Uptown District on Wednesday. “You might not need a retail space, you might just need access to capital. We have consultants that help with office support. We are going to be able to help people that have questions about tax preparations and business creation. We want to make sure we have a number of tools and services to make sure businesses succeed.
“Not everybody needs to located in Uptown, but if that is something you are interested in, and we think it will suit your business, that is where we are going to try to guide you.”
While Incubate to Accelerate is awaiting final approval from the City Council next month, the city recently received $100,000 for MWBE to utilize for the project. MWBE is joint program of the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities.
One aspect of program is helping entrepreneurs find retail space, or shared kitchen space, in the Uptown District and offering a reduced rent in the first six months. Rouse showed the group on Wednesday a building at 415 Evans St. as an example of a building that could be used for shared space.
“The idea is the city would find tenants interested in locating in Uptown, and put them in a space like this — maybe one, two or three businesses — depending on what type of business it is,” he said. “We would try to make sure the businesses compliment each other.”
The city would work with the property owner to arrange a reduced rental rate. In turn, tenets would pay a portion of the utilities, and give the city 4 percent of their profit, Rouse said.
“We have found there are a lot of people that are interested in starting a business and want to be located in Uptown, but they don’t know how,” said Rouse. “Sometimes rent fees are prohibitive.”
He estimated rent Uptown is about $11 to $15 a square-foot. In addition, most tenants also pay the buildings’ property taxes and utilities. This can be daunting to entrepreneurs struggling to start a business, or for existing businesses trying to survive.
“Many times, people put in a lot of money upfront, like $15,000 to $30,000, to renovate a space like this. If the business doesn’t work, they still have to pay the loan back,” he said.
He said Incubate to Accelerate will give qualifying applicants a chance to try out a business concept, with minimal financial risk, to see if they can build a following. “After six months, the rent will go up,” he said.
The plan would be for the business — after six months to a year — to build enough of a following to move out to another rental space, or take over the space where they are, and the city would leave.
“What we are trying to do is make sure people don’t get in over their heads or obtain any undue debt — then something like COVID happens and the business has to shut down. You would still have to pay that money back, along with whatever other bills you have and personal expenses of day-to-day life,” he added.
Rouse said those interested would complete an application, which will be on the MWBE website by the beginning of the year. The application process will be competitive, he said.
“We are going to try and put our strongest people forward — to make sure this can be successful. We want to make sure this is something we can do long term,” he added.
“We are trying to bring diversity to this area and give businesses that might not have thought about Uptown, a chance,” Rouse added. “All without a big cost up front. That is the goal.”
He estimates the rent will be around $200 a month from each tenant, depending on how many are in a building. Rent would go back into the Incubate to Accelerate budget to sustain the effort.
“We want to make sure we are breaking even so we can keep doing projects like these,” Rouse said.
He said MEBE also plans to help businesses with “the technical assistance portion — like helping people understand business.”
Because it is a pilot program, Rouse is not sure how long the city will offer it.
“We are expecting to do this for a year, maybe two. We only received one allocation from City Council because of COVID. We have some other initiatives we are putting together as well, but this is the one we are most excited about,” he added.
For more information contact Rouse at 329-4462 or frouse@greenvillenc.gov.