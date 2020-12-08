Guiding future growth along N.C. 43 South is the subject of a virtual input meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Pitt County, working with the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the City of Greenville and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, is creating a land-use plan for the N.C. 43 South corridor. A draft of the plan will be discussed during the virtual session.
Anyone who wants to participate should contact Eric Gooby, Pitt County senior planner, at 252-902-3250 or eric.gooby@pittcountync.gov to receive login information.
The intent of the plan is to guide anticipated growth and development along the corridor, particularly at major intersections and crossroads areas, such as Hollywood Crossroads, Cox Crossing and Chicod.
The draft recommendations focus on uses for the plan, environmental protections along with parks and greenway development and transportation needs.
The planning area is approximately 9.5 miles long, extending from Bells Fork Road in the Greenville city limits to just south of the intersection with Stokestown-St. Johns Road in Chicod. The area also encompasses an additional area to the east along Mills Road to Hudsons Crossroad Road, including several properties annexed by the city last year.
N.C. 43 South is primarily a two-lane roadway that includes a center turn lane on the northern end.
The transportation department has proposed widening the northern end of the corridor between Fire Tower Road and Worthington Road to a four-lane, raised median, divided roadway.
Among the draft recommendations:
Encourage cluster or conservation subdivisions by incentivizing the preservation of open space.