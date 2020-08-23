East Carolina University's decision to move all undergraduate classes online will protect the health and safety of the campus and community but it comes with sadness and at a cost, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said.
The university announced at 10 a.m. Sunday it would begin online instruction on Wednesday and send home the 5,000 students who live in residence halls. Mitchelson addressed members of the media at ECU's iconic Cupola on the main campus mall about 90 minutes later.
"You can't tell but I am sad," said a masked Mitchelson, a longtime Pirate faculty member who's been in the leadership role for almost a year. He said the students don't want to leave.
"It's horrible. It is just horrible to bring them here just to send them away."
A decision has not been announced about spring classes. "(We're) only dealing with the fall right now," he said.
Recent COVID-19 trends left decision-makers with little choice, he said, especially numbers since students began class again on Aug. 10.
In June, ECU tested 400 students and staff and saw a 3 percent infection rate, he said. In July, 500 were tested with an 8 percent infection rate, about average for the state.
So far in August, 1,600 have been tested with a 19 percent infection rate, Mitchelson said. Between Monday and Friday last week, 800 tests were conducted with a quarter of them being positive.
The highly accelerated spread prompted deep concern not only for students and employees but for the larger community in Pitt County, Mitchelson said. Officials hope disbursing the students will help protect residents who live here year-round.
The decision did not surprise students like Carly Villegas and Sydney McIntyre, who are roommates at Clement Hall, one of seven dorms where clusters of the virus have been reported so far.
"It was a bad wake-up call but we knew it was coming," said Villegas, 17, a freshman who came to ECU from New Jersey but her family moved recently to Ocean Isle. The students said they are grateful for the short time they have had to experience college life.
McIntyre, 18, from Raleigh, said the two met on Facebook after being paired as roommates and now they already are fast friends. Going forward, they hope to split time between Raleigh and Ocean Isle to pursue their classes online, she said.
The two-weeks on campus has allowed the roommates to bond with other students and faculty members and enjoy living independently, they said.
"It feels like both of us have been here for months," Villegas said. "I don't want to go," McIntyre said.
Mitchelson said students' desire to be on campus was one of the more compelling reasons to try to hold classes in person. He said students learn better in person, which helps ECU meet its obligation to educate them.
"From a mission standpoint, I am really disappointed for our student Pirates," he said. "This decision hurts."
It will hurt financially as well, he said.
The university will refund the bulk of housing and dining fees. It also will refund tuition for students who decide to drop their classes by Friday.
Mitchelson on Sunday did not detail what that will mean in terms of layoffs and furloughs for faculty and staff, but he said the impact would be felt across the board and it would be significant.
"It will mean adjustments," he said. "No doubt in my mind it will mean adjustments."