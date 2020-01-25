The growth of East Carolina University and the City of Greenville have always been linked, but changing enrollment patterns mean the two entities must work closer than ever in the future.
Interim ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson discussed the role the university hopes for in the city’s future growth on Friday, when the Greenville City Council kicked off its two-day planning workshop.
“Our future is really dependent on the growth of this city,” Mitchelson said, especially as a center for job growth.
“If Greenville isn’t successful … the East isn’t successful,” he said.
Mitchelson started the session discussing enrollment difficulties the university recently faced, efforts it has taken to recover and future challenges.
Starting in 2026, ECU and other universities nationwide will be working harder to recruit students because the nation’s college age population will begin declining.
The downturn will be especially acute in rural North Carolina, where some counties will see a 25 percent drop in that age group’s population, according to slides Mitchelson presented.
College students want to be in vibrant communities that offer activities, Mitchelson said.
“One of the dominant reasons students don’t chose East Carolina is because they’ve never been to Greenville,” he said. “They think we are sitting in the middle of a soybean field.”
Mitchelson said that is why he is happy to see more restaurants, shops and entertainment spaces opening in downtown Greenville.
“Our future is really co-dependant on the growth of this city,” he said.
One way ECU is contributing to that growth is focusing on efforts to create more jobs in the biopharmaceutical area. In March, the university will host its second conference focused on expanding the knowledge professionals have about pharmaceutical development and manufacturing
Mitchelson said the university is hoping to build a 5,000 square-foot greenhouse on property it owns in northern Pitt County to help with research.
Another key to the city and university’s mutual growth will be the development of the warehouse district surrounded by 10th, 11th, Clark and Washington streets, Mitchelson said. In late December, ECU’s Board of Trustees struck a deal with Elliott Sidewalk Communities to develop three properties in the district.
The projects will include construction of an innovation and economic development hub and an innovation and gathering space, with a potential cafe fronting the space.
There also is potential for office and academic buildings.
Because tax credits are a key to the affordability of the warehouse district, the buildings must be open by 2023, Mitchelson said. While plans are still being finalized, he expects demolition work will begin this summer.
However, a number of structures, including the smokestack, water tower and one of the warehouses will are expected to be preserved, he said.
The university also has an agreement to develop a hotel on university property at Third and Fourth streets.
“I think pretty highly of this project,” Mitchelson said. “I know there are other projects, but my thinking is we’ll let the developers decide is there is enough demand.”
The hotel project is expected to begin in 2023, Mitchelson said.
The university also continues to partner in other aspects of life in Greenville and Pitt County.
For two years, the university has operated a community school at South Greenville Elementary School. It serves as a site to train future teachers and administrators. It also uses research-based instruction to address the academic needs of children.
The university and Pitt County Schools are in discussions about expanding the community school.
There also are plans to improve the streetscape along 10th Street and the main campus’ internal road system, Mitchelson said.
Faculty Way will be reconfigured as a shared use path and the Alumni Walk to the recreation center will be completed are among the proposed projects.
The crosswalks at College Hill will be improved and parking in front of Brewster Building will be removed to improve the university bus system’s transit stop. Dividers along 10 Street will be planted with trees and it is proposed that a tower be installed on 10th Street to represent the “official” entryway into the university area, Mitchelson said.