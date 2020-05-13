International Paper’s New Bern and Riegelwood mills collectively have donated 10,000 IP corrugated boxes to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Boxes were delivered to the food bank's headquarters and distribution center in Raleigh, where they were packaged and sent to five other distribution centers across the 34-county service area.
The boxes will be picked up by nonprofit partners for their clients and families. Each family typically receives one box filled with enough food for 20 meals, supporting 10,000 food insecure families or individuals in a crisis.
“Food insecurity is a critical problem in our local communities and the COVID-19 pandemic has added to an already existing issue,” said Adam Miklos, mill manager in New Bern. “We are happy to continue our collaboration with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as they work to meet the increased need during this pandemic.”
“We are so thankful for this donation of boxes from International Paper to support our COVID-19 response,” said Peter Werbicki, president and CEO, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. “With this donation we’re able to provide food-insecure individuals and families across central and eastern NC with nourishing foods during this crisis.”
International Paper has donated nearly one million boxes to assist organizations in fighting hunger during the pandemic.
International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication.
The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employs more than 50,000 and serves more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion.
For more information about International Paper, its products and global citizenship efforts, visit internationalpaper.com.