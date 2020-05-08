Today is a day that Chirag Patel has envisioned since high school, a day he will stand in his graduation regalia and celebrate his medical degree as his proud parents watch. But now that the day has arrived, it is not quite the way Patel had pictured it.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of crossing a stage with fellow graduates of the Brody School of Medicine, he will wear his cap and gown at his parents’ home in Gastonia, where he will view a celebration on YouTube. Patel’s name and the names of other students receiving degrees from Brody will scroll across the screen, but the three words he has waited to hear, “Dr. Chirag Patel,” will not be spoken.
“When you work four years in medical school, you’re kind of expecting these last couple of months to have a lot of celebration involving your achievements in accomplishing this milestone,” Patel said. “We wanted to try to get a virtual graduation that physically addressed us as doctor, allowing us to enjoy the fact that we’ve made it to the end of our medical school training.”
Members of Brody’s Class of 2020 have protested East Carolina University’s decision to host a virtual commencement ceremony without allowing traditional departmental ceremonies. A petition asking for a separate, virtual graduation for the School of Medicine, launched last week on change.org, drew nearly 2,000 signatures.
“Earning the title of ‘medical doctor’ is no small feat and represents an incredible investment of resources, time and emotion,” the petition reads. “This achievement is one that deserves to be celebrated, but given the current regulations, our ability to celebrate has been taken away.”
Jeannine Hutson, chief communications officer for ECU, said the university’s decision several weeks ago to host one virtual commencement ceremony was made with a goal of recognizing all of the university’s more than 5,000 graduates.
“I know these students are upset,” she said. “This semester did not go the way any of these graduates thought it would go. We just tried to think of a way to celebrate every graduate because every graduate is a success.”
According to an agreement reached earlier this week, Brody graduates will have a chance to hear from the school’s dean, Dr. Mark Stacy, and will participate in an interactive reading of the physician’s pledge. But some class leaders believe the virtual celebration will miss the mark.
Brandon Yates, a Raleigh native who will complete his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Vidant Medical Center, plans to watch the celebration in Greenville while his parents remain in their home. He has not been visiting with his family during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“My parents are kind of in the high-risk category, so they’re the ones that have been kind of told to stay at home,” he said.
While Yates is pleased to be able to help lead his fellow graduates in the pledge, he regrets not having a chance to have his name called out in an online ceremony.
“This is a lot bigger than me,” he said. It’s for my parents, my friends back home.”
Patel is sorry that he did not have a chance to say goodbye to friends at Brody. Concerns over the coronavirus forced cancellations of several medical school traditions, including senior prom and the senior class play. Even Match Day, when graduating medical school students find out where they will spend their residencies, had to change its format to become a virtual and “drive-through” event.
Patel, who will complete his residency at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, said graduates have been matched to hospitals across the country, making it challenging to host a traditional graduation at a later date.
“There are a couple of my classmates that will have to start their residencies early,” he said. “Given the pandemic that’s been going on, they’ve been called to their programs a little bit earlier to help out.”
Patel said that while other medical schools also were prohibited from hosting traditional ceremonies, their virtual events are more personalized than the online celebration for Brody.
Wake Forest School of Medicine, for example, plans to host a virtual hooding ceremony later this month that will include a guest speaker and reading of names to recognize the achievement of each student.
“I think some of our classmates were just a little disappointed that we weren’t going to be able to have that kind of celebration,” Patel said.
Yates said that, as a physician, he understands the limitations, but he still feels the disappointment.
“I understand the repercussions and potential consequences of everyone gathering in a small space,” he said. “But it’s been a long journey just to get to this point. I didn’t even think I was going to make it. I always think about all the support I’ve had and all the people who were encouraging me over the years from undergrad up to this point, and I feel like that day is also being taken away from them.
“It’s still going to be a special day,” Yates said. “But it’s not going to be quite the same.”