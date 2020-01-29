Today
School tours
Pitt County Parents for Public Schools will hold guided tours of each Pitt County school today through Feb. 19. The tours will introduce parents to programs available for students at the facilities. Visit https://ppspittcounty.org for dates, times and more information.
Aerobics class
A free aerobics exercise class is available at 6 p.m. at Alice F. Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. The class is sponsored by Healthy Lives Healthy Choices, a grant-supported program. The program is funded by Vidant Health’s Community Benefit Grants Program. Call 702-8167 or 327-7964.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For more information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Coming Up
Second chance
The Pitt County N.C. Second Chance Alliance will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at New Dimensions Community Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The alliance is a group of people with criminal records, family members, service providers and concerned citizens to address the causes of criminal records and the barriers they create to re-entry into society. All are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Visit NC Second Chance Alliance on Facebook or email secondchance alliancepittcounty@gmail.com.
Spaghetti fundraiser
Greenville Moose and Women of the Moose are having a spaghetti fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Moose Lodge 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Plates of spaghetti, salad, tea, rolls and dessert are $10 and are eat in or take out. All proceeds will benefit a local family who lost everything to a fire the day before Thanksgiving. Donations are requested.
Preventing Type 2 diabetes
The Pitt County Senior Center is hosting a free orientation and enrollment session on prediabetes — which can lead to Type 2 diabetes and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. The event is from 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday at the senior center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 714-7454 for more information.
Military Retirees
Local military retirees will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Golden Corral, 504 Greenville Blvd. The group meets the first Saturday of each month for breakfast then to discuss matters of interest starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Col. Scott Barker at scott.barker@suddenlink.net.
Clothing needed
The STRIVE Job Readiness and Attitudinal Training Program, a nonprofit that specializes in getting the hardest to employ ready to join the workforce, is in need of clothing donations for men and women. Needed items include ties, dress pants, light, solid-colored button down shirts, light solid-colored blouses, skirts, business-style dresses, pantyhose and closed-toe shoes. The tax deductible donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the STRIVE office, 600 W. Third St. For more information, email Debra Albritton at dalbritton@strivenc.org or call 752-9774.
Addiction counseling
Nar-Anon offers services to help people overcome addiction in their family. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get help for loved ones if they are at risk. Call 1-800-431-1754 for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs, free screenings and referrals.
Meals on Wheels
The Pitt County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers for home-delivered meals. Routes take about an hour to deliver. Meals can be picked up anytime between 10 a.m.and noon, depending on the community served. One hour training required. Call 752-1717, Ext 4.