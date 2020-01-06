Today
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 561-7519.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The service is carried out by local volunteers from churches and individuals and is totally supported by donations from the community. For more information about serving or donating, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Free aerobics
A free aerobics exercise class is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Monday at the Alice F. Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. The class is sponsored by Healthy Lives Healthy Choices, a grant supported program focusing on prevention and management of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The program is funded by Vidant Health’s Community Benefit Grants Program. Contact 702-8167 or 327-7964.
Coming Up
Memory screening
The Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will offer a free memory screening from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Call 752-1717.
GriefShare series
Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, will hold a series of GriefShare sessions from 6:30-8 p.m. starting on Wednesday and running through March 25. GriefShare is a 14-week grief support group. Call 752-4179.
Alumni meeting
The Pitt County Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A & T State University will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Meeting Room B of the Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Contact Jennifer Riddick-Perry at 217-7476.
Wood carving
Advanced Wood Carving will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. starting on Thursday and running through Feb. 27 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $10. Call 752-1717 to register.
MLK Jr. Banquet
The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Inc. will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Charles Goodman, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. For more information, call the Baptist Headquarters at 919-821-7466.
Help for veterans
Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Training, Survivor Assistance and the VA Homeless Program will be presented from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Life Center of Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Boulevard. The program is being presented in collaboration with the VA Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiative. Registration for the program is at https://cfoi-unityfreewillbaptischurch.eventbrite.com. For more information email or call Tiffany Chavis, Tiffany.Chavis@va.gov, 919-323-2379 or Pastor Wallace Allen, Wallace.Allen@va.gov, 919-885-5557.
Old Christmas Tea
Winterville Historical and Arts Society will host its old Christmas tea from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St. The house was built in 1901 and is a beautiful example of the Victorian style architecture prevalent in eastern North Carolina at the turn of the 20th Century. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Tea Party
The ENC Tea Party will meet at The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant, 136 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13. Buddy Bengal, a resident of New Bern who is running for lieutenant governor, will discuss Voter ID developments. Karen Kozel, who is running for the state Senate in District 5, will speak about the current state of education. Contact crazy_for_the_80s@reagan.com for more information.