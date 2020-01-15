Today
Clothing Giveaway
The “Keep God’s Children Warm” clothing giveaway at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 Sixth St., offers free clothing for all ages from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. This event will continue through the month of March.
Free screening
A free foot and ankle screening will be offered by Family Foot and Ankle Physicians from 10 a.m.-noon at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717 for more information.
Earrings class
A class to learn how to make earrings will be held at 2 p.m. at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717 to register.
Reading Hour
The Benevolence Corps will host a Reading Hour for students from 4-6 p.m. at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The Police Athletic League will provide accommodations at the event, which will include pizza, hot dogs, chips, CapriSun and other goodies. Emphasis will be on the contributions and achievements of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contact Keith W. Cooper at 258-1260.
Weekly bingo
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, holds bingo games each Wednesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games with prizes begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the military, veterans and families. Call 347-9638 for more information.
Greenville heartbeat
Connecting People: Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Greenville Community will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Council’s Chamber, 200 W. Fifth St. This event is sponsored by the Greenville Human Relations Council, in collaboration with the mayor and the city manager’s office, and is open to all. Mayor P.J. Connelly will affirm a proclamation declaring that the city “is a welcoming and inclusive community to people of all backgrounds, national origins, races, ethnicities and cultures.” Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, contact Cassandra Daniels at cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or 329-4494.
Tender Hearts
Tender Hearts, a group for families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss, meets at 7 p.m. at the Vidant Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road, on the third Wednesday of each month. Call 847-4819.
Coming Up
Democratic Women
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will meet from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Alice F. Keene District Park 4561 County Home Road. The program will feature the induction of new officers by Judge Wendy Hazelton, presentations on early voting, updates about redistricting and voter ID law and an opportunity to meet with Pitt County Democratic candidates running in the upcoming primary election. The meeting is open to all interested persons. Contact Rebecca Powers, past-president at 414-6737 or email democraticwomenpittcounty@gmail.com.
Clarini Caroliniensis Orientis
The ECU School of Music will present Clarini Caroliniensis Orientis at 7:30 p.m. Friday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature music for baroque trumpet ensemble with guest artist Barry Bauguess and ECU faculty, students and alumni. Free. Call 328-6851.
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors across Pitt County. The next training will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 204, to register.
Hearing screening
A free hearing screening by Affordable Hearing will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717.
Concert
The ECU School of Music will present faculty artists John Kramar, baritone, and Eric Stellrecht, piano at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Free. Call 328-6851.