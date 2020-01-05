Today
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Grifton Museum
The Grifton Museum, 437-A Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. today. It is open on the first and third Sunday of each month and by appointment. The museum is free to the public. Donations are appreciated. For more information, call 524-0190 or visit the museum on Facebook.
Don Skinner Guitarfest
The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association will host the Don Skinner Guitarfest from 2:30-7:20 p.m. at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St. This annual event honors the memory of Don Skinner, a fine musician and long-time member of the BCTMA. Admission is free, but all donations will be welcome. The funds raised from the day of music will be donated to Ruth’s House, the domestic violence shelter in Washington. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. The public is welcome to come and go throughout the afternoon and early evening or stay for the entire show.
Newcomers Club
Today is the deadline for making a reservation for the Newcomers Club of Greenville, which will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 203 Greenville Blvd. Lunch is $17, payable at the door. Rich Zeck, executive director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, will speak. Email newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Coming Up
Concerts
The East Carolina School of Music will hold the following free concerts at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. For more information call 328-6851. Visit calendar.ecu.edu/aj_fletcher_recital_hall for a more complete list of upcoming concerts.
Amphion’s Echo, 17th- and 18th-century music for trumpet, voice and string will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. The performance will feature Thomas Huener, baroque trumpet; Jon Ward Shaw, soprano; and John B. O’Brien, harpsichord.
Barry Bauguess, baroque trumpet, and ECU faculty artist John O’Brien, organ, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Caroliniensis Orientis will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The performance will feature music for baroque trumpet ensemble with guest artist Barry Bauguess and ECU faculty, students and alumni.
ECU School of Music faculty artists John Kramar, baritone, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Sorority celebration
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Rho Zeta Zeta Chapter, will hold its Centennial Celebration from 8-11 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Creative Dezigns Event Center, 2323-B Elaine’s Way, Winterville. Admission is $5. Attendees should bring chewing gum and potato chips to benefit the veterans’ home. The sorority was founded Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, DC, on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. The Rho Zeta Zeta Chapter was founded in Greenville on March 4, 1999. For more information email rhozetzeta@gmail.com.
After-school program
The Little Willie Center will host its After-School Program Registration from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21 at its Tutoring and Mentoring Facility, 2337 Dickinson Ave. The program registration is for new families with children between the ages of 3-17 and is for the Winter/Spring 2020 semester. Registration is free to all eligible families who meet the program criteria (donate $25/month, volunteer two hours per week, attend parent meetings, participate in outreach projects.) At registration, families can tour the programs and services. For more information call 531-8764.