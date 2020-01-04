Coming Up
Affirmation series
The Jarvis Affirmation Series, sponsored by the Center for Family Violence Prevention, will hold its final session, Affirming Community Resilience, from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 21 in Rooms 111-112 of the Congregational Life Center at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. Call 758-4400 for more information.
Health workshop
A “Living Healthy with Chronic Disease” workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23-Feb. 27 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. This six-week workshop is free, meets once a week and will help participants manage their chronic disease. Call 752-1717 to register.
COA activities
The Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will offer the following events. To register or for more information call 752-1717.
A free hearing screening by Affordable Hearing will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 21.
A “Smart Driver” course will be offered from 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 25. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Seating is limited.
Beginner Stained Glass will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 27-March 9. This class is for beginners with little to no experience. Seating is limited.
The next Road to Resources program will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17. The topic will be: Medications: Keeping Them Safe & Effective. Seating is limited.
A free advance care clinic will be held at 1 p.m. on March 11. Notaries will be available during the clinic to assist in the preparation of living wills and health care power of attorney documents. Seating is limited.
Build a birdhouse
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Build a Birdhouse from 2-3 p.m. on Jan. 25. Cost is $12 for city residents and $16 for others. Call 329-4560.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications, due on Feb. 1, for its annual essay contest, which is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. Contestants must be educated in Pitt County and must not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. The contest asks students to compose a 700 to 800-word essay answering the questions “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” The local club winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
PirateFest vendors
The deadline application for vendors for the 14th annual PirateFest is on Feb. 1. The event will be held April 17-18. All vendors must re-apply every year. Contact Paula Rountree, programs director, at 551-6947 or paula@pittcountyarts.com, or visit www.piratefestnc.com.
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 1. The event will feature giant Angry Birds, board games and video games. The event is free for museum members and $5 each for others. Family admission is $15. GMO Arcade will follow from 8-10 p.m. The gaming event features an open bar and is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for others. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Real Men Talk
Real Men Talk (For Men Only) will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. Dinner will be served between 6-6:15 p.m. Real Men Talk mentors men who have been incarcerated and teaches them how to be successful and productive. The group discusses issues and needs of men in our communities. Information will be available on finance, education, legal issues and jobs. For more information call Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600. Sign up at www.clergy2014.org.