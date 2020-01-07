Today
NAACP meeting
The Pitt County Chapter of NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. at the Gold Post, 800 W. Fifth St. The recent developments in the North Carolina Voter ID law are on the agenda. In addition, the group will address the 2020 Census and the March 3 primary election. Democracy North Carolina will be a special guest at the meeting and will conduct a training on these issues. All NAACP members and community supporters are invited to this meeting. For more information contact Calvin Henderson at 814-9076.
Free Closet
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., will hold a Free Closet event with gently used clothing, toys and household goods from 2-4 p.m. The center’s closet is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The center also will accept donations Monday through Friday. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the closet; to volunteer, call 752-0829.
Coming Up
Weight Loss
Take Off Pounds Sensibly will have an open house from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. TOPS is a weight loss support group. For more information contact Phyllis Barrett at 378-0458 or Gloria Watson at 355-3380.
Disposition sale
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenville will hold a disposition sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at 1103 Broad St. The sale is for the purpose of purging unused office equipment and furniture. Visit www.ghanc.net for more information.
Book club
Book Club meets at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. This month’s book is “The Farm” by Joanne Ramos. Call 752-1717 for more information.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at 131 Oakmont Drive. The Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District will be the topic of discussion. District board staff will give a presentation about what the organization does and how its work enhances and protects natural resources. Cypress Group meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Cindy Elmore at 258-3329.
Earrings class
A class to learn how to make earrings will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717 to register.
Diversity celebration
The Greenville Human Relations Council, in collaboration with the mayor and the city manager’s office will host a special event, Celebrating the Heartbeat of our Greenville Community, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the City Council’s Chamber, 200 W. Fifth St. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information contact Cassandra Daniels at cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or 329-4494.
Android class
An Android cellphone class will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717 to register.
Free screening
A free foot and ankle screening will be offered by Family Foot and Ankle Physicians from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 19, at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 75201717 for more information.
Second Chance Alliance
The Pitt County NC Second Chance Alliance will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at New Dimensions Community Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The alliance is made up of a people with criminal records, their family members, service providers, congregations, community leaders and concerned citizens who come together to address the causes of criminal records and the barriers they create to successful re-entry into society. Light refreshments will be served. For more information and updates, follow the Pitt County NC Second Chance Alliance on Facebook or email secondchancealliancepittcounty@gmail.com.