Today
Food bank
A food bank is held the second Tuesday of every month from noon-2 p.m at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road. Those in need of assistance should stop by the church to pick up a food bag while they last. Disabled people who need assistance may call call 916-2115. For more information call the church at 756-4869.
Grief support group
Pathways to Hope is an ongoing grief support group that meets from 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Vidant Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. The free program is offered by Vidant Home Health and Hospice. Individuals may come and go based on their needs with no start date or end date. For information call 847-1236.
Echo
The ECU School of Music will present Amphion’s Echo, 17th- and 18th-century music for trumpet, voice and strings, at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature Thomas Huener, baroque trumpet; Jon Ward Shaw, soprano; and John B. O’Brien, harpsichord. Free. Call 328-6851.
Coming Up
Greenville heartbeat
Connecting People: Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Greenville Community will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the City Council’s Chamber, 200 W. Fifth St. This event is sponsored by the Greenville Human Relations Council, in collaboration with the mayor and the city manager’s office, and is open to all. Mayor P.J. Connelly will affirm a Proclamation declaring that “the City of Greenville, North Carolina, is a welcoming and inclusive community to people of all backgrounds, national origins, races, ethnicities and cultures.” Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information contact Cassandra Daniels at cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or 329-4494.
Republican Women luncheon
The Republican Women of Pitt County will meet for lunch at noon on Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Guest speakers will be Suzanne Creech and Lauren White, candidates for Pitt County Commissioner, District 6; Karen Kozel, candidate for N.C. Senate, District 5; and Michelle Nix and Sandy Smith, candidates for U.S. Congress, District 1. A social time will be held at 11:30 a.m. The meal will be catered by G.K. Cafe. Price is $17, inclusive. RSVP to Beth Capillary at 531-0788 or bethcapillary@yahoo.com by today.
Democratic Women
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will meet from 6-7:45 p.m. on Thursday in the community room at Alice F. Keene District Park 4561 County Home Road. The program will feature the induction of new DWPC officers by Judge Wendy Hazelton, presentations on early voting, updates about redistricting and voter ID law and an opportunity to meet with Pitt County Democratic candidates running in the upcoming primary election. The meeting is open to all interested people. For more information contact Rebecca Powers, past-president, at 414-6737 or email democraticwomen pittcounty@gmail.com.
Kiwanis meeting
Winterville Kiwanis will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at its new meeting location, 236 Main St., Winterville.
Concert
The ECU School of Music will present Barry Bauguess, baroque trumpet, and ECU faculty artist John O’Brien, organ, in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Free. Call 328-6851.
Sorority celebration
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Rho Zeta Zeta Chapter, will hold its Centennial Celebration from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday at Creative Dezigns Event Center, 2323-B Elaine’s Way, Winterville. Admission is $5. Bring chewing gum and potato chips to benefit the veterans’ home. The sorority was founded on Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. For more information email rhozetzeta@gmail.com.