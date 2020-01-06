The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 12-18.
David Bryan O’Geary, Bobbie C. O’Geary to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $202,500
Andrew Thomas Gardner, Shannon Ashley Gardner to Movement Mortgage LLC $166,666
Austin Mills to GSF Mortgage Corporation $191,468
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $110,500
Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $144,574
Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $300,000
Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $146,400
Shri Hari Greenville LLC to Union Bank $2,570,000
Kendra Harris to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $146,799
Cure Time LLC to Truist Bank $267,750
Eric Ray Birmingham, Sharon Birmingham to Cardinal Financial Company LP $228,000
Brian Mark Gifford, Jessica Hales Gifford to Newrez LLC $144,382
Francesca A. Heflin, James Rishel to Alcova Mortgage LLC $106,700
Delia Cano Prieto to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $195,000
Meredith L. Whitehead, Cameron M. Whitehead to CresCom Bank $161,500
Michael Earl Madsen, Amalia Lee Madsen to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $149,480
Dereck B. Sutton (a/k/a Derreck B. Sutton), Crystal H. Sutton to Royal United Mortgage LLC $172,000
James D. Gaillard, Mary E. Gaillard to Movement Mortgage LLC $114,663
Vernon G. Snyder III, Jessica Snyder to Union Bank $224,000
Aaron Deaver to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $173,500
Vanguard Ventures LLC to Dogwood State Bank $6,250,000
Eric Anthony O’Neal to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $234,820
Douglas John Schrade to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company $223,036
Vanguard Ventures LLC to Dogwood State Bank $6,250,000
Matthew Johnson, Laura Measamer Johnson to Axos Bank $148,000
Artemio Martinez Lopez to Kenneth M. Lloyd Sr., Christine Lloyd $113,575
Geoffrey Grant Barker, Katherine Albritton Barker to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $184,472
Elizabeth C. Loy, David P. Loy to Quicken Loans Inc. $171,830
Eric John Jacobs to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $144,170
London Stillman Lanier, Joshua Brooks Lanier to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,500
Reginald Lamont Pittman, Portia Bright Pittman to Movement Mortgage LLC $163,600
Louise Annette Bradshaw to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $402,000
Christopher Hastings, Melissa Hastings to Truist Bank $202,077
Teddy Theodore Wiles Jr., Carrie Wiles to USAA Federal Savings Bank $151,905
Robert S. Koivula, Donna M. Koivula to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $103,200
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $175,500
Callie L. Harris (f/k/a Callie Lynn van Horn), Glenn Wayne Harris Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $261,250
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $174,000
Crew Holdings LLC to Union Bank $285,000
Babu Holdings Company LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $125,000
Jessica Kim Kim to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $538,500
Katie B. Forney to GSF Mortgage Corporation $314,204
Jeffery A. Tant, Judy C. Tant to TowneBank-Consumer $154,000
Edward Washington, Amy K. Washington to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $155,000
Michael R. Mercer, Nichole A. Mercer to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $359,141
Justin Boswell, Stephanie Boswell to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $280,000
Josh Elliott Eddings, Stuart Edwards Eddings to Highlands Residential Mortgage Ltd. $389,551
Woodlawn Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $225,000
Ollie Maye III, Patti Maye to GSF Mortgage Corporation $319,113
CPD Property Investments LLC to Union Bank $306,000
Laramie Blake Lewis, Christopher E. Gardner to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $111,111
Shannon A. Tyler to Truist Bank $297,500
John B. Cutrell Jr., Jill D. Cutrell to Branch Banking and Trust Company $127,500
Ashley H. Barnes, Travis L. Barnes to Navy Federal Credit Union $216,000
William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson to Truist Bank $231,896
Jonathan G. Taft, Casey H. Taft to Wells Fargo Bank NA $733,320
Michels & Gauquie Realty LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $896,500
Lauren Ashley Jones to First Bank $398,000
Miguel Angel Mercado Sr., Evelyn Mercado to Potomac Mortgage Group Inc. (d/b/a MVB Mortgage) $100,000
William B. Hargett IV to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $171,690
Sanjay Mehra, Bhavna Aneja to Bank of America NA $175,000
Coy James Ragsdale, Brittany M. Ragsdale, Yvonne Marie Radford to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $257,697
Chairman 97 LLC to Truist Bank $1,300,000
Tymeka Laprell Dawson, James Paul Dawson (a/k/a James Dawson) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $151,153
Mary Kristen Hall to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $126,400
Chad Justin Wilkins, Samantha Dawn Wilkins to United Wholesale Mortgage $242,225
Sarah Misseri to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000
Alan Souza, Rosemary C. Souza to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $190,233
Fortner Residential LLC to Union Bank $144,000
Jonathan H. Altman, Anna W. Altman to KS Bank Inc. $184,256
Colin Despain II, Amy Despain to State Employees’ Credit Union $135,000
Kendra Hubert to loandepot.com LLC $174,115
Garett Franklin Thompson, Amber Kaylee Nicole Piasecki to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $146,900
William Tyler Hines-Carraway, Caroline Denise Hines-Carraway to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $191,437
Jacob Lee Swink, Elizabeth Marie Swink to Navy Federal Credit Union $220,800
Michael Keneva Teele, Latina Harrington Teele to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $284,801
Scott A. Kendrick (a/k/a Scott Alan Kendrick), Dawn B. Kendrick (a/k/a Dawn Boudrow Kendrick) to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $420,000
Justin Hardee, Kaleesa Turnage to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $170,575
James & Remey LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000
James & Remey LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Alexander Carter, Taquasha Williams to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $177,850
Joseph Lurito to Alcova Mortgage LLC $450,000