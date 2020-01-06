The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 12-18.

David Bryan O’Geary, Bobbie C. O’Geary to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $202,500

Andrew Thomas Gardner, Shannon Ashley Gardner to Movement Mortgage LLC $166,666

Austin Mills to GSF Mortgage Corporation $191,468

Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $110,500

Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $144,574

Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $300,000

Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $146,400

Shri Hari Greenville LLC to Union Bank $2,570,000

Kendra Harris to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $146,799

Cure Time LLC to Truist Bank $267,750

Eric Ray Birmingham, Sharon Birmingham to Cardinal Financial Company LP $228,000

Brian Mark Gifford, Jessica Hales Gifford to Newrez LLC $144,382

Francesca A. Heflin, James Rishel to Alcova Mortgage LLC $106,700

Delia Cano Prieto to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $195,000

Meredith L. Whitehead, Cameron M. Whitehead to CresCom Bank $161,500

Michael Earl Madsen, Amalia Lee Madsen to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $149,480

Dereck B. Sutton (a/k/a Derreck B. Sutton), Crystal H. Sutton to Royal United Mortgage LLC $172,000

James D. Gaillard, Mary E. Gaillard to Movement Mortgage LLC $114,663

Vernon G. Snyder III, Jessica Snyder to Union Bank $224,000

Aaron Deaver to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $173,500

Vanguard Ventures LLC to Dogwood State Bank $6,250,000

Eric Anthony O’Neal to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $234,820

Douglas John Schrade to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company $223,036

Matthew Johnson, Laura Measamer Johnson to Axos Bank $148,000

Artemio Martinez Lopez to Kenneth M. Lloyd Sr., Christine Lloyd $113,575

Geoffrey Grant Barker, Katherine Albritton Barker to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $184,472

Elizabeth C. Loy, David P. Loy to Quicken Loans Inc. $171,830

Eric John Jacobs to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $144,170

London Stillman Lanier, Joshua Brooks Lanier to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,500

Reginald Lamont Pittman, Portia Bright Pittman to Movement Mortgage LLC $163,600

Louise Annette Bradshaw to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $402,000

Christopher Hastings, Melissa Hastings to Truist Bank $202,077

Teddy Theodore Wiles Jr., Carrie Wiles to USAA Federal Savings Bank $151,905

Robert S. Koivula, Donna M. Koivula to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $103,200

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $175,500

Callie L. Harris (f/k/a Callie Lynn van Horn), Glenn Wayne Harris Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $261,250

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $174,000

Crew Holdings LLC to Union Bank $285,000

Babu Holdings Company LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $125,000

Jessica Kim Kim to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $538,500

Katie B. Forney to GSF Mortgage Corporation $314,204

Jeffery A. Tant, Judy C. Tant to TowneBank-Consumer $154,000

Edward Washington, Amy K. Washington to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $155,000

Michael R. Mercer, Nichole A. Mercer to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $359,141

Justin Boswell, Stephanie Boswell to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $280,000

Josh Elliott Eddings, Stuart Edwards Eddings to Highlands Residential Mortgage Ltd. $389,551

Woodlawn Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $225,000

Ollie Maye III, Patti Maye to GSF Mortgage Corporation $319,113

CPD Property Investments LLC to Union Bank $306,000

Laramie Blake Lewis, Christopher E. Gardner to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $111,111

Shannon A. Tyler to Truist Bank $297,500

John B. Cutrell Jr., Jill D. Cutrell to Branch Banking and Trust Company $127,500

Ashley H. Barnes, Travis L. Barnes to Navy Federal Credit Union $216,000

William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson to Truist Bank $231,896

Jonathan G. Taft, Casey H. Taft to Wells Fargo Bank NA $733,320

Michels & Gauquie Realty LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $896,500

Lauren Ashley Jones to First Bank $398,000

Miguel Angel Mercado Sr., Evelyn Mercado to Potomac Mortgage Group Inc. (d/b/a MVB Mortgage) $100,000

William B. Hargett IV to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $171,690

Sanjay Mehra, Bhavna Aneja to Bank of America NA $175,000

Coy James Ragsdale, Brittany M. Ragsdale, Yvonne Marie Radford to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $257,697

Chairman 97 LLC to Truist Bank $1,300,000

Tymeka Laprell Dawson, James Paul Dawson (a/k/a James Dawson) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $151,153

Mary Kristen Hall to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $126,400

Chad Justin Wilkins, Samantha Dawn Wilkins to United Wholesale Mortgage $242,225

Sarah Misseri to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000

Alan Souza, Rosemary C. Souza to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $190,233

Fortner Residential LLC to Union Bank $144,000

Jonathan H. Altman, Anna W. Altman to KS Bank Inc. $184,256

Colin Despain II, Amy Despain to State Employees’ Credit Union $135,000

Kendra Hubert to loandepot.com LLC $174,115

Garett Franklin Thompson, Amber Kaylee Nicole Piasecki to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $146,900

William Tyler Hines-Carraway, Caroline Denise Hines-Carraway to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $191,437

Jacob Lee Swink, Elizabeth Marie Swink to Navy Federal Credit Union $220,800

Michael Keneva Teele, Latina Harrington Teele to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $284,801

Scott A. Kendrick (a/k/a Scott Alan Kendrick), Dawn B. Kendrick (a/k/a Dawn Boudrow Kendrick) to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $420,000

Justin Hardee, Kaleesa Turnage to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $170,575

James & Remey LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000

James & Remey LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000

Alexander Carter, Taquasha Williams to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $177,850

Joseph Lurito to Alcova Mortgage LLC $450,000