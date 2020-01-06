The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 12-18 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
907 Dickinson LLC, agent George Smith Saad Jr., 108 Brownlea Drive, Ste. A, Greenville.
Aaron J. Sparrow, CPA PLLC, agent Aaron J. Sparrow, 3750 Evans St., Ste. B, Greenville.
Ayden Mobile Estates LLC, agent Jared L. White, 611 Club Drive, Ayden.
AYM Tobacco Mart Inc., agent Rashid Mahmood Abdo, 4724 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
Battle Electrical Services Inc., agent David Battle, 314 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
BCF Investments LLC, agent Brendan B. Fleming, 1502 Paramore Drive, Greenville.
Beautiful Tress LLC, agent Rugenia Winters, 629 N.C. Highway 171 North, Washington.
B-Impact LLC, nonprofit, agent Richard E. Hines, 2452 Surry Lane, Winterville.
BK & L LLC, agent William Robert Lewis Jr., 421 Lee St., Greenville.
Bum’s Restaurant LLC, agent Larry W. Dennis, 5414 Marvin Taylor Road, Ayden.
Chowan Roanoke Achievement Foundation, nonprofit, agent Jeffery Felton, 225 Connarista Road, Kelford.
D’s Affordable Moving Service LLC, agent Alma P. Freeman, 634 Corbett St., Winterville.
Eastern NC Urological Consultants PA, agent Jonathan Nathaniel Hamilton, 904 Bremerton Drive, Greenville.
EC & CP Trucking LLC, agent Clarence E. Peed, 1508 Idalia Road, Aurora.
Elite Truck Boxes LLC, agent Harrison Boyd, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, #107, #13, Greenville.
Embak LLC, agent Edgar Alexander White, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd., Ste. 118, Greenville.
Erin L. Precythe, PCA PLLC, agent Erin Precythe, 1862 Ivy Road, Greenville.
Exotic Imports Of Rocky Mount LLC, agent Charles Ashe, 500 S. Washington St., Rocky Mount.
First Floor Project, nonprofit, agent Warren Smith, 414 Olive Branch Blvd., Grifton.
Hardison Repairs LLC, agent Janet W. Cannon, 3800 Boxwood Lane, Greenville.
Hidden Treasure Investments LLC, agent Robert G. Lee, 1814 Crooked Creek Road, Greenville.
Holland Cleaning Service LLC, agent Jeffrey E. Holland Sr., 3625 U.S. Highway 17 North, Washington.
HRC Properties LLC, agent Erin Griffin Cox, 75 Brown Road, Washington.
Kelee Properties LLC, agent Thomas Leon Jordan, 2016 S. Wright Road, Greenville.
Lowerfield Holdings LLC, agent Charles L. Stokes Jr., 782 Lowerfield Road, Ayden.
MB Home Builders LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Open Arms Community Development Inc., nonprofit, agent Hubert Dixon, 1215 Battle St., Greenville.
S & S Designs and Decor LLC, agent John Austin Stone, 3436 S. Jefferson St., Fountain.
SDP Management LLC, agent Stephanie Dollar Perkins, 4005 Carybrook Road, Rocky Mount.
Silo Beef Company LLC, agent Thomas C. Wooten, 5781 U.S. Highway 64 Alternate West, Tarboro.
Sweet Orchards LLC, agent Tawnie Shedrick, 4820 Barnyard Lane, Washington.
The Eastern North Carolina Ministerial Alliance, nonprofit, agent Anthony Ray Harrison, 5013 Brassfield Drive, Rocky Mount.
Voss Services LLC, agent Christopher Scott Chauncey, 2040 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville.
Wilena LLC, agent Edwin Scott Evans, 4999 County Home Road, Greenville.
Yancey Trading Company LLC, agent Tonya F. Yancey, 2124 Jubilee Lane, Winterville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 5-11 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
4D Ventures LLC, agent Lisa Devita, 1406 Doris Circle, Greenville.
Above All Investments LLC, agent Ricardo Damon Ore, 1023 Sunnyfield Drive, Greenville.
Air Hyma LLC, agent Hyman J. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Ste. 200, Greenville.
ANGB LLC, agent Arlane Noelle Gordon-Bray, 3808 Winchester Road, Rocky Mount.
Bazemore Trucking LLC, agent Laquesha Bazemore, 404 Bianka Ave., Windsor.
Bobby T & Sons Construction Inc., agent Bobby T. Woolard, 10535 Highway 32 North, Washington.
Buie Wealth Management Group Inc., agent J. Robert Buie Jr., 605 Lynndale Court, Ste. A, Greenville.
C6 Solutions LLC, agent Marcus C. Crandell, 209 Evans St., Ste. C, Greenville.
Carolina Triple Plus Appliances LLC, agent Magalene Payton, 664 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden.
Chris Gay Construction LLC, agent Christopher E. Gay, 6602 Bulluck School Road, Rocky Mount.
Dixon Colonial LLC, agent Terrence Dixon, 1008 Colonial Ave., Greenville.
Dogwood Events LLC, agent Allyson T. Woodruff, 4247A Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville.
Dunhagen Development Group LLC, agent E. Lynn Hudson, 1450 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Eastern Therapy Solutions PLLC, agent Brooke Wallace, 3132 Chesswood Lane, Winterville.
Greenville ROCKS! LLC, agent James P. Wynn, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Greyson Restoration LLC, agent Brandon Castillo, 106 Scales Place, Apt. L1, Greenville.
Lilleypad LLC, agent Roy T. Lilley, 217 Cedar Lane, Williamston.
Majestic Support Services LLC, agent Ikamie Taft, 2358 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
North Creek Properties LLC, agent Travis F. Stephenson, 127 Whichard Lane, Chocowinity.
PC Properties LLC, agent James P. Wynn, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
PMM Holdings LLC, agent Robert D. Parrott, 1003 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Rocky Mount ROCKS! LLC, agent James P. Wynn, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Rois Group LLC, agent Enoch R.D. Young, 3800 Bostic Drive, Greenville.
Special Heart Home Health Care LLC, agent Angel Little, 208 Lindbeth Drive, Apt. B, Greenville.
Stephen J. Walsh LLC, agent Stephen J. Walsh, 3803 Charleston Court, Greenville.
Trashaun Johnson Corp., agent Trashaun Johnson, 431 Craig St., Rocky Mount.
Tri-County Recovery LLC, agent Darrell Exum, 1530 Evans St., Ste. 211, Greenville.
U-Fit PT LLC, agent Yolanda James, 411 Beasley Drive, Apt. L11, Greenville.
Vivace Music Foundation, nonprofit, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Wingbros LLC, agent Brian Wing, 211 Chowan Road, Greenville.