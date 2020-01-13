The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 19-25. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)
Johnnie O. Moore, Margaret W. Moore to Florentino Fernandez Mendez, Sonia Otero: Lot 45, Charter Oaks, Section 2, Farmville $52
Barry L. Fox, Bonnie L. Fox to Shameka N. Baker, Taiyah Nzghay Baker: Lot 28, Tallwood subdivision, Greenville Township $296
Phillip K. Flowers, Martha W. Flowers to Phillip K. Flowers: 18.46 acres, Rock Springs Farm, Phase I, Falkland Township; 2.50 acres, Rock Springs Farm, Phase I, Falkland Township; 10.968 acres, Falkland Township; 18.54 acres, Falkland Township
Algie David Hicks Jr., Barbara C. Hicks to Blackwelder Properties LLC: 1.44 acres, Ayden Township $1,200
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Emily Adams: Lot 241, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Section 2, Phase 3 $372
The Town of Grifton to William B. Koonce: parcel, Grifton Township
Farmers Grove Primitive Baptist Church to Mayes Missionary Baptist Church: 1 acre, Carolina Township; 0.5 acre, Carolina Township $110
Brandon W. Holland to Toshecka Purvis, Alante J. Wilkins: Lot 84, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase One, Ayden Township $248
Rhonda Johnson, Dwain Johnson, Pansy Taft Butkowski, Ladd Butkowski, Queenie G. Taft to Transition Investments LLC: Lot 7, Block E, Greenfield Terrace subdivision, Belvoir Township $60
CRJS Properties LLC to Alexander Slonopas, Olga Slonopas: Lot 5, Poplar Grove West subdivision, Chicod Township $836
Travis Lee York, Courtney Barnes York to Alycia Georgette Brewer: Lot 182, Ashley Meadows, Section 5 $378
Dan Bailey, Diane Bailey to Lapco Investments LLC: Lot 209, Rivercreek subdivision, Section 10 $100
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Zhimin Liu, Hongyan Lin: Lot 212, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $620
Faye O. Bailey, Pamela B. Stroud (attorney-in-fact) to Leonard L. Little, Hilda J. Boyd: Lot F, Block 33, Jefferson Land property, Fountain Township $50
David A. Smith, Diana Smith to Julie Gabrielle Smith: Unit 2416-G, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 4, Winterville Township $190
James R. Atwell to Jim Thomas Wells Jr.: Unit 203, Building 1945, Tara Condominium Complex, Winterville Township $253
Michael J. Kiemeney, Jennifer N. Kiemeney to Jay J. Chang, Lena G. Liu: Lot 68, Medford Pointe, Section One, Phase One, Greenville Township $340
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Antwon M. Brothers, Tawanda L. Brothers: Lot 214, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $580
Christina Godley Martin, Stephen C. Martin to Oscar L. Holloman, Carol P. Holloman: 24 acres; 24 acres (with exception) $300
Earl W. Davis, Amy W. Davis to Earl W. Davis: Lot 40, Block E, Treetops subdivision, Section V, Phase III, Winterville quitclaim
Jeffrey A. Dufour, Sharon Y. Dufour to Sharon Y. Dufour: Lot 22, Block A, Red Banks subdivision
RDP Management Consulting LLC to David J. Simonowich, Cheryl A. Townsend: 15.3081 acres, Chicod Township $26
D.R. Horton Inc. to Roman Pawlak, Jin S. Kang: Lot 12, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $474
Lucille D. Gay to Adam Stuart James: Lot 150, Brittany Ridge subdivision, Section 5 $356
Robert Harrell Partin Jr., Ashley Elizabeth Covington to Robert Scott Prince, Debra Lynn Prince: Unit 102, Building 1908, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township $268
D.R. Horton Inc. to Akintade A. Adeniran: Lot 9, Denali subdivision, Section 3 $500
Jo W. Kuhn to Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 165, Charleston Village, Section 6 $48
J. Randolph Cresenzo, Julia T. Cresenzo to John Victor Cresenzo: Lot A, Unit 4, Moss Creek Townhomes, Phase I
Benjamin L. Sturgill, Summer D. Sturgill to Tomasz J. Cechulski, Bozena Cechulski, Tomasz J. Cechulski Jr.: Lots 19, 22 and 23, Country Club Acres subdivision $156
James B. Olrogge, Margaret E. Olrogge to Paul G. Spruill: 0.352 acres, Chicod Township; tract $256
Pitt County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (f/k/a Pitt County Board of Alcoholic Control) to ShouMei Wang: tract (with exception); Lot 2A, Eastgate, Phase 1 $730
M & T Bank to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Lot 18, Indian Wells subdivision, Chicod Township
John Lee Reed, Cynthia Ann Reed to Reynaldo Mendoza, Dawn Mendoza: Lot 9, Block G, Westhaven subdivision, Section 10, Winterville Township $500
Kathleen D. Jarvis, Ollie R. Jarvis, Caroline E. Jarvis to Susan Shumei Hu: Unit 104, Building 1944, Tara Condominium Complex, Winterville Township $248
David Hasbun, Amber M. Hasbun to Dalton Grandville Lilley, Anna W. Lilley: Lot 154B, Cobblestone subdivision, Phase Two, Arthur Township $204
James Hilliard to Nellie Green, James Hilliard, Alton R. Hilliard, Mary Guest: 27.27 acres, Swift Creek Township quitclaim
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Imeldah Ntirampeba, Emmanuel Ntirampeba: Lot 322, Langston West, Section 8 and 9 $554
Janice T. Riley to Samuel A. Roebuck: 3.81 acres (with exception), Carolina Township $40
Peter Martin Balent, Amber Stallings Balent to Peter Martin Balent: Unit 9, Building H, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township quitclaim
Christina M. Gantas to Justin Blake Little: Lot 69A, Block C, Clevewood subdivision, Section II, Phase II, Winterville Township $340
Peter Martin Balent (a/k/a Peter M. Balent), Amber Stallings Balent (a/k/a Amber S. Balent) to Peter Martin Balent: Lot 70, Canterbury subdivision, Section 4 quitclaim
Carolina Warrior Group Inc. to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 202, Building 1936, Tara Condominium Complex $170
Bryan E. Bender, Elizabeth M. Bender to Collin Joe Dixon: Lot 9, Block G, Engelwood subdivision, Addition No. 2 $280
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Paul McNeill Sconyers, Sarah Elizabeth Sconyers: Lot 38, Westhaven South, Section Two, Winterville Township $510
Jay Golden, Dina Golden to John Komnath, Annelore Komnath: Lot 124, Ironwood subdivision, Phase V, Falkland Township $640
National Asset Acquisition LLC to Gregory J. McCullough Jr.: Lot 109, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $392
Faith Pilon Fagan to Stephen Andrew Fagan: Lot 15, Hunterchase subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Chicod Township $207
Robert Lewis Selph, Jennifer Sutton Selph to Barbara Ann Hager: Lot 3, Cedar Creek subdivision $270
MQ Construction Inc. to Mitchell G. Weber: Lot 7, Brighton Place subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Winterville Township $377
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 80, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township
Bella Homes LLC to Jonathan Ryan Scott, John William Werner: Lot 80, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $240
James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (agent) to GRE of Greenville LLC: Unit 1, Building E, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section I, Arthur Township; Units 3, 6 and 9, Building D, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township $560
Christiana Black Kernodle (trustee) to East Carolina Timber LLC: 88 acres, Winterville Township $348 (timber)
Debra Meeks Shultis, Victor Eugene Shultis Sr. to William Frank Shultis: parcel, Swift Creek Township
Greg Hill to Aaron Bussard, Kimberly Thompson: parcel $50
Willie J. Smith, Esther W. Smith to Tijamolek Suggs: Lot 4, Jeffersons Corner, Farmville Township $150
Flowers & Taylor Warehousing LLC to Phillip K. Flowers: lot; lot (with exception) $8
Martha Riddick Ange (t/t/a Martha Riddick), Todd Ange to Jeremy Matthew Howell, Candice Howell: Lot 109, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase One $300
Ryan Christopher Mitchell, Amanda Mitchell to Venkata Ramani Hari Sundar, Ramya Sampath: Lot 197B, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville $324
Thomas W. Scowcroft to Thomas Wilson Scowcroft (trustee): Lot 12, Block A, Whitebridge, Section Two
Pitt County Memorial Hospital Inc. to The Sabre Companies LLC: lot $2,688
Pitt County Memorial Hospital Inc. to The Sabre Companies LLC: 2.938 acres
Justin R. Smith, Rhapsody F. Smith to ABI Investments LLC: Lot 42, Autumn Lakes subdivision, Section Five, Phase One $96
Walter Randall Loftin, Susan D. Loftin, Janet Loftin Newman, Walter Joseph Newman to Mindy Flores, Brandon Marshall Speight: 0.6206 acre, Doc Loftin Road, Swift Creek Township $40
Mary Elizabeth Hodges, Michael Ellis Hodges, James David Little, April Baines Little, Jamie Dean Little to Elizabeth Reyes: Lot 5, Block H, Hillsdale subdivision, Greenville $54
Brian Frazier, Sierra L. Frazier to Brian Frazier, Sierra L. Frazier: Lot 15, Block M, Brentwood subdivision, Section 2, Greenville quitclaim
Lucy E. Byrd to Richard A. Byrd: Lot 34, Abbott Farms, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township $54
James Winfield Parker to Parker Capital Holdings LLC: parcel, Greenville quitclaim
Guy B. Bradbury, Catherine Bradbury to Teddy Davis, Frances Davis: Lot 16A, Block A, Summerhaven subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $158
Guy B. Bradbury, Catherine Bradbury to Betty Cooper: Lot 42-A, Summerhaven subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $158
Peter D. Montano, Wanda G. Montano to Wanda G. Montano: Lot 9, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to David Lee Hill, Nancy Coley Hill: Lot 26, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $452
Ideal Homes of Craven County LLC to Rahul Thapar: Lots 11 (portion) and 12, Block C, Higgs subdivision, Greenville Township; Lot 15, Block E, Grifton Street, Cotton Mill Section, Greenville; tract, Greenville; tract, Greenville; Lot 9, Block A, Ridgeway subdivision, Greenville $43
Ideal Homes of Craven County LLC to Holloman Commercial Property LLC: Lots 2 and 3, Block I, Cherryview Addition, Greenville $26
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Tonya Latrice Lee (a/k/a Tonya Lee): Lot 6, Emerald Park, Phase 1, Section 2 $388
Pennington Construction Inc. to Michael Lee Bowman Jr., Brittany Michele Swinson: Lot 62, Davencroft $468
Jesse Ray Coward, Tara Coward to Jesse Ray Coward: Lot 7, Garris Trace subdivision quitclaim
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Edgar Alvin Jordan: Lot 19, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $637
Nancy A. Webb to Melvin L. Thompson Jr., Phyllis M. Thompson: Lot 8, Sedgefield Park subdivision, Section 6, Greenville Township $240
Dennis P. Ross to East Carolina University Real Estate Foundation Inc.: Lots 11 and 12, Block M, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 6, Phase 2 gift
Julie A. Dodson to Junius B. Surles, Sharon W. Surles: Lot 371, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2, Winterville Township quitclaim
Richard G. Carlston, Barbara J. Carlston to Daewon Goldenbaum-Yang, Laura Adele Goldenbaum-Yang: Lot 2, Block A, Green Springs subdivision, Greenville $550
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Vijay Ochappan: Unit 2, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision $324
RAJDC Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Jeffreys Beer and Wine Company) to RAJDC Capital LLC: three parcels, Greenville Township; Lot 1, James M. Williamson subdivision, Belvoir Township; Lots 2 and 3, James M. Williamson subdivision, Belvoir Township
Robert L. Hudson, Jo Ellen Hudson to Lauren Hudson, Dustin Lang: Lot 11, Bristolmoor subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $288
Kenneth Everett Noland, Joan Harris Noland to Kathrin Rothermich, Moritz Dannhauer: Lot 8, Block G, Englewood subdivision, Addition No. 2 $350
Willie Wallace Jr. to O’Neil Johnnathan Otero, Saskia Marcano: 2.98 acres $110
Derek B. Owens, Amanda Owens to Cameron Davis Blanton: Unit 203, Building 1941, Tara Condominium Complex, Winterville Township $243
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC to Joshua A. Hetzel, Ali M. Hetzel: Lot 25, Windbrooke, Section 3, Chicod Township $824