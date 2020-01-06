The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 12-18. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)
Joan Brown to Antonio Rodriguez, Omar Diego: Lot 8, Spring Branch subdivision, Section One
Edward J. Kurowicki to Andrew Thomas Gardner, Shannon Ashley Gardner: Lot 74, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 4 $330
Nobles Farm LLC to Austin Mills: 1.85 acres $42
Robert Maldonado, Orfa Tapia to Orfa Tapia: Lot 6, Charlie Heights, Section 2, Belvoir Township quitclaim
Roy Chester Bess, Brenda Diann Bess (a/k/a Brenda Blount Bess) to Frank Sheppard, Shirley Spencer: Lot 7, Block B, J.H., M.K. and F.L. Blount property quitclaim
Rebecca Lynn Burnworth (t/t/a Rebecca Lynn Riedl), Eric Burnworth to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Lot 13, Block A, Treetops Patio Homes, Winterville Township $260
East Ridge Development Corporation to Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC: Lot 10, East Ridge, Phase 1 $84
East Ridge Development Corporation to Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC: Lot 8, East Ridge, Phase 1 $79
Karen Lynn McCord (trustee) to Cure Time LLC: Lot 1, Block A, West Star Industrial Park $630
Michael Karakas to Francesca Heflin, James Rishel: Lot 21, Block B, Twin Oaks subdivision, Section III, Greenville $220
Jamie Johnson, Crishon Johnson to Delia Prieto: Lot 128, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 5, Winterville Township $390
Mohammed H. Alai Tafti, Shahnaz Tafti to Pine Leaf Rentals LLC: Unit 7, Building EE, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Lot 2 division, Winterville Township $102
Adam Scepurek, Elizabeth Scepurek to Pine Leaf Rentals LLC: Unit 4, Building Y, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Winterville Township $120
Allen Keith Harker, Christine Chambers Harker to Xiang Ze Lin: Lot 6, Winchester subdivision, Section 1 $65
MQ Construction Inc. to Albert Winston Page, Belinda Page Coates: Lot 75, Brighton Place, Section 3, Phase 1 $487
Jackie D. Metts, Ramona M. Metts, Hailey E. Metts Desselle (t/t/a Hailey E. Metts), Daniel Desselle to Meredith L. Whitehead, Cameron M. Whitehead: Lots 7 and 8 (portions), Block E, Engelwood subdivision $340
Robin Faith Tant (t/t/a Robin F. High), Lemuel Green Tan to Michael Earl Madsen, Amalia Lee Madsen: Lot 19, Preston Farms subdivision, Phase II, Grimesland Township $296
G. Edwin Porter and Bonnie H. Porter (23 percent undivided interest), Patrick N. Porter and Melanie L. Porter (19.25 percent undivided interest) to Sound Properties LLC: Building Site 1, Lot 1B, South Charles Professional Park
Adam Crider, Molly Crider to James D. Gaillard, Mary E. Gaillard: 0.9966 acre $222
B. Marshall Whitehurst, Thelma H. Whitehurst to B. Marshall Whitehurst: 35 acres (with exception) quitclaim
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc. to Vernon G. Snyder III, Jessica F. Snyder: Lots 41-A and 41-B, Ben Creek subdivision, Phase 4, Greenville $561
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Aaron Deaver: Lot 298, Emerald Park, Phase 1, Section 2 $344
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Eric Anthony O’Neal: Lot 57, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $494
Joshua Philip Smith, Elyse Jessica Smith to The Burchard Living Trust: 4.0 acres quitclaim
Timothy Murry Odom, Christie Alligood Odom, Bradford M. Carter, Renee S. Carter to Melanie Cruz Salas: 63.14 acres (with exceptions) $330
}Schrade Builders Inc. to Douglas John Schrade: Lot 15, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section 1 quitclaim
Merita Kpuzi to Campbell Real Estate Group LLC: Unit X-7, Sheraton Village Townhomes, Section 5, Phase 2, Winterville Township $87
Easy Street Holdings LLC to Christian M. Rosales: lot (with exception), Pactolus Township
Laura Beth Measamer (n/k/a Laura Measamer Johnson) to Matthew Johnson, Laura Measamer Johnson: Lot 50, Woodridge North, Phase II, Winterville Township quitclaim
Kenneth M. Lloyd Sr., Christine Lloyd to Artemi Martinez Lopez: 10.0000 acres, Falkland Township $237
James M. Galloway Jr., Bonnie T. Galloway to Elizabeth C. Loy, David P. Loy: Lot 18, Block D, Lakewood Pines subdivision $350{/
Truist Bank (f/k/a Branch Banking and Trust Company) to Noe Vidal Jr.: 5.17 acres, Fountain Township $54
Agnes Clemons to Billy Ray Anderson: parcel, Greenville
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Eric John Jacobs: Lot 6A, Kinsey Creek Duplexes, Greenville $316
E & S Homes LLC to Joshua Brooks Lanier, London Stillman Lanier: Lot 37, Block D, Clevewood subdivision, Section II, Phase I $378
Larry Tape, Sarah Deloris Tape to Reginald Lamont Pittman, Portia Bright Pittman: Lot 52, Vancroft subdivision, Winterville Township $409
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Christopher Hastings, Melissa Hastings: Lot 6, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $450
Select Properties of ENC LLC to Teddy Theodore Wiles Jr., Carrie Wiles: Lot 27, Avon Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $320
Hunter Ryan Hardee, Holly White Hardee (t/t/a Holly Amber White) to Harry George Cocolas, Susan Beth Cocolas: Lot 43, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $111
Jared P. Morgan, Laura Morgan to William F. Litchfield Jr.: Unit 120, Treetops Condominiums, Phase I, Winterville Township $135
David Brooks to Sherie McFadden: parcel quitclaim
Bank of America NA to Military Warriors Support Foundation: Lot 76, Arbor Hills subdivision, Section 8 $1
TC & I Timber Company LLC to Richard P. Rizzuti, Meridith B. Rizzuti: 70 acres, Chicod Township $420
Guy Boyd Jr. to Queenie Boyd: 2.77 acres quitclaim
Queenie Boyd to Crumb Construction LLC: 2.945 acres, Grimesland Township $20
James Newton to Tabitha Valdiviezo, Henry Valdiviezo: Lots 4, 5 and 6, J.L. Cannon property $104
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 19, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70
Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Matthew Slate, Kelly Slate: Lots 12 and 13, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township $280
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Linda Baker: Lot 21, Autumn Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Arthur Township $422
Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Tipton Builders Inc.: Lots 12 and 13, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 5, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70
Mary E. Moore (a/k/a Mary Moore, Mary E. Newton Moore) to Crew Holdings LLC: Lot 17, Shenandoah Village, Section II, Greenville Township; Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Block C, Tucker Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville Township $490
Thomas P. Wood III, Kristy M. Wood to Jessica Kim Kim: Lot 4, Bedford, Section 9, Phase 1, Greenville $1,078
E. Hoover Taft III, Donna W. Taft to The Development Trust LLC: parcel
Vicus Development LLC to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 125, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $58
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Katie B. Forney: Lot 3, Nicholas Acres, Falkland Township $640
Marianne Spain Norman, Carson Steel Norman to Kassandra Althea Spry: 0.4360 acre, Grimesland Township correction
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Lot 13, Eastern Pines Crossing, Section 1
Steven Lee Serck to Rebecca Renee Serck, Brent Alan Anderson: Lot 452, Windsor subdivision, Section 11, Phase 3 $570
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Michael R. Mercer, Nichole Mercer: Lot 6, Kenilworth, Section 1 $88
Rufus E. Buck, Christine H. Buck to Kimberly Moore: Unit 2221-E, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 2, Winterville Township $191
James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 3A, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $132
James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 3B, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $132
James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 4A, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $133
James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 4B, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $133
Gena M. Braley, Ricky D. Gragg to Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Homeowners Association Inc.: Unit 1, Building T, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township gift
Gary H. Riggs, Nancy S. Riggs, Ben A. Riggs, Carol S. Riggs, Jesse V. Riggs, Pamela R. Riggs to Jesse V. Riggs, Pamela R. Riggs: parcel, Winterville Township
Vanrack Inc. to Samantha Gail Dennis: Lots 8, 9 and 10, Glen Abbey, Section 2, Grimesland Township $96
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Ollie Maye III, Patti Maye: Lot 2, Nicholas Acres, Falkland Township $650
WJH LLC to Rashonda Kayetta White: Lot 9, Block E, Country Squire Estates, Section 2, Greenville $225
Richard Watkins, Marlene Watkins (f/k/a Marlene Guerrero) to Richard D. Watkins (trustee), Marlene E. Guerroro (a/k/a Marlene G. Watkins, trustee): Lot 219B, Brook Hollow subdivision, Greenville Township
KHB Holdings LLC to CPD Property Investments LLC: Lot 5A, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One; Lot 5B, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One; Lot 3, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One $420
Lindsay Williams Cobb (f/k/a Lindsay J. Williams), Nolan Cobb to Laramie Blake Lewis, Christopher E. Gardner: parcel, Farmville Township $220
Connally P. Branch, Svitlana Bilan to Ahmed & Khan Holdings LLC: Unit 107-B, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 11 $100
Joshan LLC to Thomas Hardy Hamill: Lots 3 and 4 (portion), Block C, North Hills Estates, Ayden Township $235
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 40, Kinsaul Place West, Arthur Township $50
First A and T Properties Inc. to Gabbie’s Properties LLC: Lot 30, Rivercrest, Section 2 $80
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Ashley H. Barnes, Travis L. Barnes: Lot 22, Autumn Ridge, Section Two, Arthur Township $432
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson: Lot 31, Red Birch subdivision, Grimesland Township $546
William B. Hargett III, Mary S. Hargett to Jonathan G. Taft, Casey H. Taft: Lots 2 and 3, Block C, Bedford subdivision, Section One; Lot 4, Block C, Bedford subdivision, Section One; 0.387 acres (with exception) $1,834
W.J. Roberson Rentals LLC to Michels and Gauquie Realty LLC: Lot 6, Block D, Med-Moore Park, Phase III $2,110
Vivian Weathers Williams, Eddie Parker Jr., Steven Parker, Ishmael Irby, Gwendolyn Melvin (f/k/a Gwendolyn McCullers), Edward McCullers, Karen Parker Barnes, Gabriel Barnes Sr. to Gabriel Barnes Sr.: Lot 1, Robert Hill property $15
Scott Wagoner, Ashleigh Wagoner to William B. Hargett IV: Lot 2, Block I, Engelwood subdivision, Addition No. 3, Greenville $354
Bleau and Associates Inc. to Jennifer Williams Conner, Linwood Floyd Conner II: Unit 312, Treetops Condominiums, Phase III, Winterville Township $172
Edith Tucker Lang to D & M Property Management LLC: parcel, S.R. 1109, Ayden Township $200
Edith Tucker Lang to D & M Property Management LLC: 43.5 acres; tract, Ayden Township $245
David C. Jolley to PBS Ventures Inc.: Unit 2408-F, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 4 $188
Beverly Hinson, Monica Hinson Raynor, Grady C. Raynor Jr., Patrick Hinson, Jennifer L. Hinson to Tymeka Laprell Dawson: 0.557 acre; 1.809 acre $22
Stephanie Royal, Bryan Royal, Onica Royal to Jackie Parker: Lot 12, Block J, Red Oak subdivision, Section 2, Greenville $87
Jeffrey P. Daigle, Kerri A. Daigle to Mark Poteat: Lot B, Block 3, Eppes Park, Greenville $134
John Brim, Carol Brim to Sarah Misseri: parcel $290
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Fortner Residential LLC: Unit 6, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $340
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Joseph Sidney Stebbins, Brenda Hall Stebbins: Lot 8, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $392
Michael Coulter, Sheila S. Coulter to Jonathan H. Altman, Anna W. Altman: Lot 11, Block K, Club Pines subdivision, Section V, Winterville Township $410
Billy Ray Tyson, Teresa A. Tyson to Colin Despain II, Amy Despain: parcel, Arthur Township $300
Herbert M. Staton, Deana Brown Staton to Kendra Marie Hubert: 0.939 acre $358{
Azure R. Malone, Raymond Stubbs, Shelly L. Malone to Nicole Marie Manigo, Stephen Jarvis Black: Lot 4, Block K, Moss Creek Townhomes, Phase II $186
Shirley Ann Pilgreen Estupinan (t/t/a Shirley Ann Pilgreen), Ruben Estupinan to James T. Etheridge, Victoria S. Etheridge: 4.13 acres $25
U.S. Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Amber Kaylee Nicole Piasecki, Garett Franklin Thompson: Lot 86, Craft Winds, Section 5 $290
Melissa S. Hughes to Jacob Lee Swink, Elizabeth Marie Swink: Lot 13, Hunter’s Run subdivision, Ayden Township $552
Jeffrey Daigle, Kerri Daigle to Theresa J. Laclaire: Lot 75, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden Township $271
Robert Lee Whitley Jr. to Sony Huynh, Quynh Chau Phan: Lot 70A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $304
Roberson Land Development Inc. to Roberson Builders LLC: Lots 76, 77, 81, 86, 87, 88, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 117, 120, 121, 124, 125 and 126, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville
Roberson Builders LLC to Garris-Evans Lumber Company: Lots 76, 77, 81, 86, 87, 88, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 117, 120, 121, 124, 125 and 126, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $1,445
Guy B. Bradbury, Catherine Bradbury to Benjamin Thomas Smith: Lot 11A, Block A, Summerhaven, Section Two, Greenville $167
Louise B. Peele to Tara B. Cobb: Lot 168, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $390
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Alexander Carter, Taquasha Williams: Lot 243, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $396
Canady Family Real Estate LLC to Allen Plumlee: Lot 8, Block J, Higgs Brothers subdivision, Greenville $60
J.C. Hazelton Properties LLC to The Development Trust LLC: lot quitclaim
William R. Lewis, Kathryn R. Lewis to BK & L LLC: Lot 2, Block B, North Park Industrial Center