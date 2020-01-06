The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 12-18. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)

Joan Brown to Antonio Rodriguez, Omar Diego: Lot 8, Spring Branch subdivision, Section One

Edward J. Kurowicki to Andrew Thomas Gardner, Shannon Ashley Gardner: Lot 74, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 4 $330

Nobles Farm LLC to Austin Mills: 1.85 acres $42

Robert Maldonado, Orfa Tapia to Orfa Tapia: Lot 6, Charlie Heights, Section 2, Belvoir Township quitclaim

Roy Chester Bess, Brenda Diann Bess (a/k/a Brenda Blount Bess) to Frank Sheppard, Shirley Spencer: Lot 7, Block B, J.H., M.K. and F.L. Blount property quitclaim

Rebecca Lynn Burnworth (t/t/a Rebecca Lynn Riedl), Eric Burnworth to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Lot 13, Block A, Treetops Patio Homes, Winterville Township $260

East Ridge Development Corporation to Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC: Lot 10, East Ridge, Phase 1 $84

East Ridge Development Corporation to Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC: Lot 8, East Ridge, Phase 1 $79

Karen Lynn McCord (trustee) to Cure Time LLC: Lot 1, Block A, West Star Industrial Park $630

Michael Karakas to Francesca Heflin, James Rishel: Lot 21, Block B, Twin Oaks subdivision, Section III, Greenville $220

Jamie Johnson, Crishon Johnson to Delia Prieto: Lot 128, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 5, Winterville Township $390

Mohammed H. Alai Tafti, Shahnaz Tafti to Pine Leaf Rentals LLC: Unit 7, Building EE, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Lot 2 division, Winterville Township $102

Adam Scepurek, Elizabeth Scepurek to Pine Leaf Rentals LLC: Unit 4, Building Y, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Winterville Township $120

Allen Keith Harker, Christine Chambers Harker to Xiang Ze Lin: Lot 6, Winchester subdivision, Section 1 $65

MQ Construction Inc. to Albert Winston Page, Belinda Page Coates: Lot 75, Brighton Place, Section 3, Phase 1 $487

Jackie D. Metts, Ramona M. Metts, Hailey E. Metts Desselle (t/t/a Hailey E. Metts), Daniel Desselle to Meredith L. Whitehead, Cameron M. Whitehead: Lots 7 and 8 (portions), Block E, Engelwood subdivision $340

Robin Faith Tant (t/t/a Robin F. High), Lemuel Green Tan to Michael Earl Madsen, Amalia Lee Madsen: Lot 19, Preston Farms subdivision, Phase II, Grimesland Township $296

G. Edwin Porter and Bonnie H. Porter (23 percent undivided interest), Patrick N. Porter and Melanie L. Porter (19.25 percent undivided interest) to Sound Properties LLC: Building Site 1, Lot 1B, South Charles Professional Park

Adam Crider, Molly Crider to James D. Gaillard, Mary E. Gaillard: 0.9966 acre $222

B. Marshall Whitehurst, Thelma H. Whitehurst to B. Marshall Whitehurst: 35 acres (with exception) quitclaim

Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc. to Vernon G. Snyder III, Jessica F. Snyder: Lots 41-A and 41-B, Ben Creek subdivision, Phase 4, Greenville $561

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Aaron Deaver: Lot 298, Emerald Park, Phase 1, Section 2 $344

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Eric Anthony O’Neal: Lot 57, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $494

Joshua Philip Smith, Elyse Jessica Smith to The Burchard Living Trust: 4.0 acres quitclaim

Timothy Murry Odom, Christie Alligood Odom, Bradford M. Carter, Renee S. Carter to Melanie Cruz Salas: 63.14 acres (with exceptions) $330

}Schrade Builders Inc. to Douglas John Schrade: Lot 15, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section 1 quitclaim

Merita Kpuzi to Campbell Real Estate Group LLC: Unit X-7, Sheraton Village Townhomes, Section 5, Phase 2, Winterville Township $87

Easy Street Holdings LLC to Christian M. Rosales: lot (with exception), Pactolus Township

Laura Beth Measamer (n/k/a Laura Measamer Johnson) to Matthew Johnson, Laura Measamer Johnson: Lot 50, Woodridge North, Phase II, Winterville Township quitclaim

Kenneth M. Lloyd Sr., Christine Lloyd to Artemi Martinez Lopez: 10.0000 acres, Falkland Township $237

James M. Galloway Jr., Bonnie T. Galloway to Elizabeth C. Loy, David P. Loy: Lot 18, Block D, Lakewood Pines subdivision $350{/

Truist Bank (f/k/a Branch Banking and Trust Company) to Noe Vidal Jr.: 5.17 acres, Fountain Township $54

Agnes Clemons to Billy Ray Anderson: parcel, Greenville

Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Eric John Jacobs: Lot 6A, Kinsey Creek Duplexes, Greenville $316

E & S Homes LLC to Joshua Brooks Lanier, London Stillman Lanier: Lot 37, Block D, Clevewood subdivision, Section II, Phase I $378

Larry Tape, Sarah Deloris Tape to Reginald Lamont Pittman, Portia Bright Pittman: Lot 52, Vancroft subdivision, Winterville Township $409

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Christopher Hastings, Melissa Hastings: Lot 6, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $450

Select Properties of ENC LLC to Teddy Theodore Wiles Jr., Carrie Wiles: Lot 27, Avon Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $320

Hunter Ryan Hardee, Holly White Hardee (t/t/a Holly Amber White) to Harry George Cocolas, Susan Beth Cocolas: Lot 43, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $111

Jared P. Morgan, Laura Morgan to William F. Litchfield Jr.: Unit 120, Treetops Condominiums, Phase I, Winterville Township $135

David Brooks to Sherie McFadden: parcel quitclaim

Bank of America NA to Military Warriors Support Foundation: Lot 76, Arbor Hills subdivision, Section 8 $1

TC & I Timber Company LLC to Richard P. Rizzuti, Meridith B. Rizzuti: 70 acres, Chicod Township $420

Guy Boyd Jr. to Queenie Boyd: 2.77 acres quitclaim

Queenie Boyd to Crumb Construction LLC: 2.945 acres, Grimesland Township $20

James Newton to Tabitha Valdiviezo, Henry Valdiviezo: Lots 4, 5 and 6, J.L. Cannon property $104

P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 19, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Matthew Slate, Kelly Slate: Lots 12 and 13, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township $280

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Linda Baker: Lot 21, Autumn Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Arthur Township $422

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Tipton Builders Inc.: Lots 12 and 13, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4

P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 5, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70

Mary E. Moore (a/k/a Mary Moore, Mary E. Newton Moore) to Crew Holdings LLC: Lot 17, Shenandoah Village, Section II, Greenville Township; Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Block C, Tucker Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville Township $490

Thomas P. Wood III, Kristy M. Wood to Jessica Kim Kim: Lot 4, Bedford, Section 9, Phase 1, Greenville $1,078

E. Hoover Taft III, Donna W. Taft to The Development Trust LLC: parcel

Vicus Development LLC to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 125, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $58

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Katie B. Forney: Lot 3, Nicholas Acres, Falkland Township $640

Marianne Spain Norman, Carson Steel Norman to Kassandra Althea Spry: 0.4360 acre, Grimesland Township correction

Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Lot 13, Eastern Pines Crossing, Section 1

Steven Lee Serck to Rebecca Renee Serck, Brent Alan Anderson: Lot 452, Windsor subdivision, Section 11, Phase 3 $570

A. Elks Construction Inc. to Michael R. Mercer, Nichole Mercer: Lot 6, Kenilworth, Section 1 $88

Rufus E. Buck, Christine H. Buck to Kimberly Moore: Unit 2221-E, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 2, Winterville Township $191

James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 3A, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $132

James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 3B, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $132

James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 4A, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $133

James W. Carlin Jr., Selma E. Carlin, James T. Carlin (successor agent) to Woodlawn Investments LLC: Lot 4B, Moss Creek Place, Section 3, Greenville $133

Gena M. Braley, Ricky D. Gragg to Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Homeowners Association Inc.: Unit 1, Building T, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township gift

Gary H. Riggs, Nancy S. Riggs, Ben A. Riggs, Carol S. Riggs, Jesse V. Riggs, Pamela R. Riggs to Jesse V. Riggs, Pamela R. Riggs: parcel, Winterville Township

Vanrack Inc. to Samantha Gail Dennis: Lots 8, 9 and 10, Glen Abbey, Section 2, Grimesland Township $96

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Ollie Maye III, Patti Maye: Lot 2, Nicholas Acres, Falkland Township $650

WJH LLC to Rashonda Kayetta White: Lot 9, Block E, Country Squire Estates, Section 2, Greenville $225

Richard Watkins, Marlene Watkins (f/k/a Marlene Guerrero) to Richard D. Watkins (trustee), Marlene E. Guerroro (a/k/a Marlene G. Watkins, trustee): Lot 219B, Brook Hollow subdivision, Greenville Township

KHB Holdings LLC to CPD Property Investments LLC: Lot 5A, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One; Lot 5B, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One; Lot 3, Block A, Wesley Commons, Section One $420

Lindsay Williams Cobb (f/k/a Lindsay J. Williams), Nolan Cobb to Laramie Blake Lewis, Christopher E. Gardner: parcel, Farmville Township $220

Connally P. Branch, Svitlana Bilan to Ahmed & Khan Holdings LLC: Unit 107-B, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 11 $100

Joshan LLC to Thomas Hardy Hamill: Lots 3 and 4 (portion), Block C, North Hills Estates, Ayden Township $235

P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 40, Kinsaul Place West, Arthur Township $50

First A and T Properties Inc. to Gabbie’s Properties LLC: Lot 30, Rivercrest, Section 2 $80

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Ashley H. Barnes, Travis L. Barnes: Lot 22, Autumn Ridge, Section Two, Arthur Township $432

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson: Lot 31, Red Birch subdivision, Grimesland Township $546

William B. Hargett III, Mary S. Hargett to Jonathan G. Taft, Casey H. Taft: Lots 2 and 3, Block C, Bedford subdivision, Section One; Lot 4, Block C, Bedford subdivision, Section One; 0.387 acres (with exception) $1,834

W.J. Roberson Rentals LLC to Michels and Gauquie Realty LLC: Lot 6, Block D, Med-Moore Park, Phase III $2,110

Vivian Weathers Williams, Eddie Parker Jr., Steven Parker, Ishmael Irby, Gwendolyn Melvin (f/k/a Gwendolyn McCullers), Edward McCullers, Karen Parker Barnes, Gabriel Barnes Sr. to Gabriel Barnes Sr.: Lot 1, Robert Hill property $15

Scott Wagoner, Ashleigh Wagoner to William B. Hargett IV: Lot 2, Block I, Engelwood subdivision, Addition No. 3, Greenville $354

Bleau and Associates Inc. to Jennifer Williams Conner, Linwood Floyd Conner II: Unit 312, Treetops Condominiums, Phase III, Winterville Township $172

Edith Tucker Lang to D & M Property Management LLC: parcel, S.R. 1109, Ayden Township $200

Edith Tucker Lang to D & M Property Management LLC: 43.5 acres; tract, Ayden Township $245

David C. Jolley to PBS Ventures Inc.: Unit 2408-F, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 4 $188

Beverly Hinson, Monica Hinson Raynor, Grady C. Raynor Jr., Patrick Hinson, Jennifer L. Hinson to Tymeka Laprell Dawson: 0.557 acre; 1.809 acre $22

Stephanie Royal, Bryan Royal, Onica Royal to Jackie Parker: Lot 12, Block J, Red Oak subdivision, Section 2, Greenville $87

Jeffrey P. Daigle, Kerri A. Daigle to Mark Poteat: Lot B, Block 3, Eppes Park, Greenville $134

John Brim, Carol Brim to Sarah Misseri: parcel $290

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Fortner Residential LLC: Unit 6, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $340

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Joseph Sidney Stebbins, Brenda Hall Stebbins: Lot 8, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $392

Michael Coulter, Sheila S. Coulter to Jonathan H. Altman, Anna W. Altman: Lot 11, Block K, Club Pines subdivision, Section V, Winterville Township $410

Billy Ray Tyson, Teresa A. Tyson to Colin Despain II, Amy Despain: parcel, Arthur Township $300

Herbert M. Staton, Deana Brown Staton to Kendra Marie Hubert: 0.939 acre $358{

Azure R. Malone, Raymond Stubbs, Shelly L. Malone to Nicole Marie Manigo, Stephen Jarvis Black: Lot 4, Block K, Moss Creek Townhomes, Phase II $186

Shirley Ann Pilgreen Estupinan (t/t/a Shirley Ann Pilgreen), Ruben Estupinan to James T. Etheridge, Victoria S. Etheridge: 4.13 acres $25

U.S. Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Amber Kaylee Nicole Piasecki, Garett Franklin Thompson: Lot 86, Craft Winds, Section 5 $290

Melissa S. Hughes to Jacob Lee Swink, Elizabeth Marie Swink: Lot 13, Hunter’s Run subdivision, Ayden Township $552

Jeffrey Daigle, Kerri Daigle to Theresa J. Laclaire: Lot 75, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden Township $271

Robert Lee Whitley Jr. to Sony Huynh, Quynh Chau Phan: Lot 70A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $304

Roberson Land Development Inc. to Roberson Builders LLC: Lots 76, 77, 81, 86, 87, 88, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 117, 120, 121, 124, 125 and 126, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville

Roberson Builders LLC to Garris-Evans Lumber Company: Lots 76, 77, 81, 86, 87, 88, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 117, 120, 121, 124, 125 and 126, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $1,445

Guy B. Bradbury, Catherine Bradbury to Benjamin Thomas Smith: Lot 11A, Block A, Summerhaven, Section Two, Greenville $167

Louise B. Peele to Tara B. Cobb: Lot 168, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $390

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Alexander Carter, Taquasha Williams: Lot 243, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $396

Canady Family Real Estate LLC to Allen Plumlee: Lot 8, Block J, Higgs Brothers subdivision, Greenville $60

J.C. Hazelton Properties LLC to The Development Trust LLC: lot quitclaim

William R. Lewis, Kathryn R. Lewis to BK & L LLC: Lot 2, Block B, North Park Industrial Center