Opponents asked Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission to reject an amendment allowing third-party use of private athletic facilities on Tuesday, arguing it was fabricated to meet the needs of one property owner, not the city or surrounding neighborhoods.
Nearly a dozen speakers logged in to Tuesday’s virtual meeting to oppose the request from Rich Balot, who says opening the the multi-million dollar athletic facilities at John Paul II Catholic High School will give sporting organizations in town a much-needed place to practice and play games.
Because the meeting was conducted via Zoom, the commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. Thursday to deliberate and vote on the on a proposed amendment to the city zoning code. The panel also will consider four other rezoning requests and changes to the city land use plan map.
The Greenville City Council has final say on the proposal and can reject the board's recommendations. The text amendment will apply to all future private schools of less than 500 students but will apply immediately to the complex built over the last two years at John Paul, 2725 E. 14th St.
Balot received a special-use permit in February 2017 to build the $12 million complex, which includes a gymnasium, fields for football and soccer, baseball and softball, beach volleyball and an indoor batting facility. The permit only allowed teams associated with the high school and St. Peter’s Catholic School to use the facilities.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said Balot approached staff about allowing outside youth teams to use the facility before construction was completed. Gooby said it would require amending the special use permit, which Balot did not want because it also could result in additional restrictions.
Balot attempted to have the land rezoned to void the special use permit but withdrew the request following a large community protest at a planning meeting. He sought the text amendment in May, but residents from Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge neighborhoods again opposed the change and planning staff directed Balot and staff to compromise with the neighbors.
“We have tried to accommodate as much as we can but this is a citywide amendment,” Gooby said on Tuesday.
The amendment sets limits on decibel levels for amplified sound and ambient light levels along adjacent property lines. Third-party usage of amplified sound is limited to once a week, with the week running Monday through Sunday, Planner Brad Sceviour said. With Saturday and Sunday falling on the same week, Sceviour, amplified sound couldn’t be used two consecutive days, he said.
“There is a definite need in the community for practice fields and even game locations,” Balot said. “... The biggest thing we are trying to do here is allowing third-party usage.”
He asked the planning board to disregard a 300-signature opposing the text amendment, saying he believed most neighbors are now satisfied with the changes involving light and sound. Balot was the one person to speak in favor of the amendment.
“My biggest issue here is Mr. Balot went ahead with building this complex, knowing he wanted third-party usage, but he did not present that to the neighbors,” said Joni Torres. “What is happening here is he is being awarded, if you (reccommend) this text amendment to pass, you are awarding him for going against what he agreed to when first proposed this to the neighborhood. That is a very bad precedent.”
Donna Jacobs said neighbors supported the complex when they believed it would be for school usage only because noise would be limited to games and during the school year. Even with the limits on amplified sound, there will be noise associated with game activity and fans cheering, Donna Jacobs said.
Under the proposed hours of usage, that could occur 82 hours a week.
Several opponents said Balot agreed to a neighborhood request that no play take place on Sundays, but city staff said that couldn’t happen because other schools without a religious affiliation may want Sunday play.
“Why is Mr. Balot’s request getting special treatment over numerous strenuous objections of his neighbors?” said David Wilson-Okamura.
The city should protect property owners, he said. Instead, they’ve been told that if they don’t accept the text amendment there were enough votes on Greenville City Council to approve something they would like even less.
Instead of changing the rules for the whole city, he said, the commission should let Balot negotiate with neighbors for a revised special-use permit, Wilson-Okamura said.
“For us, this is so much more than a text amendment, it’s a quality of life issue,” said Thomas Feller, another neighbor who negotiated with Balot and city staff.
“There is no demonstrated need for extensive third-party use of the field,” Feller said.
During discussions with Balot, neighbors said they would support allowing youth leagues to practice at the facility but didn’t want games played there, he said. Balot would not agree to the restriction.
The text amendment wasn’t the only request that received opposition at Tuesday's meeting.
Happy Trail Farms want to rezone nearly 34 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single family medium density.
Consultant Michael Baldwin said there have been previous attempts to develop the property but the 2008 recession and later on development costs stalled those attempts.
April Blakeslee and two other speakers feared the type of development proposed under the new zoning would increase flooding in nearby Hardee Creek along with other environmental damage.
Rob Klinger said the lot size allowed under residential-single family medium density would not match the larger lots of surrounding neighborhoods. He described medium density housing as lower income housing and said it would harm neighboring property values.
A request to rezone 14.2 acres located on Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad, was opposed by Bob Williams, who said it would create more traffic problems.
Williams also said the property has flooded and likely will need to be built up before it can be developed. He believed it would create runoff problems for surrounding property.
The property’s owner wants two new rezoning classifications; general commercial for 5 acres and residential-high density for 9 acres.
Because of rules governing public hearings held via remote conferencing, additional comments about Tuesday’s agenda will be accepted until 6 p.m. today by either emailing them to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov, or submitting them to the city clerk at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
Comments should include name, address and the subject of the comments.