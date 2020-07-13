The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 18-24 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Step Above Developmental Growth Academy LLC, agent Chaka Jones Sambou, 109 Wayfarer Court, Rocky Mount.
Aladdin Mediterranean-Mexican Restaurant Inc., agent Waddah Albana, 300 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Anassa D. Thompson LLC, agent Anassa Thompson, 2304 British Court, Greenville.
Back 9 HOA Inc., nonprofit, agent Mark D. Hartley, 222 Golf Course Drive, Pinetops.
BCS Property Holdings LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Blooming For Christ Inc., nonprofit, agent Erica Sabra Rascoe, 4251 G Dudleys Grant Drive, Winterville.
Blue Star Concrete LLC, agent Dawn E. Anderson, 197 Thornhill Lane, Tarboro.
Brady Electronics Repair LLC, agent Julian Brady, 129 W. Victoria Court Apt. F, Greenville.
Compassionate Home Care LLC, agent Wanda Patrick, 514 Seville Road, Greenville.
Concor & Associates LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Contreras Services LLC, agent Juan Jesus Contreras Martinez, 1302 W. Main St., Williamston.
Eastern NC Investment Group LLC, agent Phillip Crumb, 1050 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Forward Community Outreach Inc., nonprofit, agent Tywanda Newsome, 128B W. Victoria Court, Greenville.
Georgia and Belle Photography LLC, agent Lillian Hines, 301 W. First St., Tarboro.
HER SHE Company LLC, agent Asia Gorham, 495 Ormondsville Road, Hookerton.
HypesquadDesigns LLC, agent Anthony B. Little Jr., 305 Prince Road, Greenville.
Ink Doctor LLC, agent Marvin Ryan, 512 E. Church St., Roxobel.
Isaac D. Parker Enterprises LLC, agent Isaac D. Parker, 613 Plant St., Washington.
Isler-Jasmin Properties LLC, agent Syene Jasmin, 762 Edenbrook Drive, Winterville.
Kennedy Aurora LLC, agent Kennedy Reddick Jr., 2828 West Road, Aurora.
Koolest Kid Cookin Creations LLC, agent Marqus Mercer, 2816 Southpark Village Drive, Rocky Mount.
Krafty Ki LLC, agent Towanna Haywood, 2337 Dove Court, Rocky Mount.
Kreative Stylez by Tipp LLC, agent Tiffany Gray, 3201 Mills Road, Greenville.
Lassiter Solutions LLC, agent Denita Nicole Lassiter, 2232 Penncross Drive, Greenville.
Luxury & Affordable Extensions LLC, agent Sequena L. Daniels, 1617 Old Barn Road, Rocky Mount.
M & M Professional Landscaping LLC, agent Moises Lopez Mejia, 1940 Colonial Road, Tarboro.
M2 Southern Investments LLC, agent Phillip Mitchell, 2230 B Sweet Bay Drive, Greenville.
Medical H2O Health & Wellness PLLC, agent Keosha S. Joyner, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400, Greenville.
Momz Kloset Collection LLC, agent Erica Council, 1220 B Masters Lane, Greenville.
NICE Culinary LLC, agent Cindy Gaines, 601 C Spring Forest Road, Greenville.
Pakymi LLC, agent Kyle Samuel Martin Pate, 132 E. Water St., Washington.
Palm Bliss LLC, agent Darline Battle, 2254 Hurt Drive Apt. 2254, Rocky Mount.
Pamlico Investment Properties LLC, agent Lewis Swindell Sloan Sr., 215 Austin Point Drive, Washington.
PaRHOdigm Boutique LLC, agent Jalisa R. Downing, 2843 Old Battleboro Road, Rocky Mount.
Perry Counseling Resources PC, agent Jason Oliver Perry, 276 N.C. Highway 33 West, Chocowinity.
Pivotal Ventures LLC, agent Thomas Edwards, 704 Chesapeake Place, Greenville.
Poppee and Co Marketing Agency LLC, agent Cora Taft, 430 Burrington Road, Greenville.
Segura Painting LLC, agent Adrian Segura Segura, 1893 Staton House Drive, Greenville.
ShareTechWorks Enterprises LLC, agent Melisa Pattaway, 323 Dunn St., Rocky Mount.
Sidden’s Lawn and Landscape LLC, agent Jacob Sidden, 1774 Green Meadow Lane, Rocky Mount.
Sir Gregory’s Boutique LLC, agent Gregory Curmon, 753 Fawn Road, Ayden.
Tarheel Logistics Inc., agent Thomas E. Yarborough, 909 Selwood Lane, Winterville.
The Wallace Co. LLC, agent Marynard Wallace, 905 Willow St., Washington.
Traveling Star LLC, agent Arthur Davis, 1444 Shirley Leak Ave., Rocky Mount.
Ty’s Express LLC, agent Joseph Tipaige Jordan, 116 Moore Road, Greenville.
UPLiFT Design Studios LLC, agent Michael Melvin Jr., 659 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
VIP Auto & Body Shop LLC, agent Robert Coppedge, 3279 Moye Turnage Road, Farmville.