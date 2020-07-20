The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from June 25-July 1.

Jeffrey W. Novak, Liliana Novak to loandepot.com LLC $305,000

Ning Zhou, Zhen Zhu to Truist Bank $500,000

Earnest Joshon Wright, Lashawn Denise Gibbs to State Employees’ Credit Union $116,900

Jonas Hill, Joy Hill to William Sturgis $400,000

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $276,250

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $282,000

Melvin Earl Edwards Jr. to Jane E. Brown $100,000

Walter S. Pollard III, Katherine E. Pollard to TowneBank $110,000

Thomas Dwayne Greer II, Rachel Joy Greer to Truist Bank $189,500

Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $198,750

Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $179,000

Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $186,000

Terry Ramos, Kathleen Ramos to Renasant Bank $352,000

John Anthony Gardner to South State Bank NA $228,000

Michael A. Joyner, Sherri K. Joyner to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $153,450

Justin T. Morgan, Christina T. Morgan to SMC Home Finance $520,000

Jamie C. Flanagan, Jacob L. Flanagan to Southern Bank and Trust Company $267,000

Peyton W. House, Cynthia L. House to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $238,400

James L. Pita Jr., Christel W. Pita to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $139,500

Cynthia C. Smith, Benjamin J. Smith to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $139,400

Jordan Matthew Brooks to Truist Bank $288,576

Steven Hinrichs, Christina Brooks Hinrichs to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $223,000

Michael Wayne Olmstead, Sandy Michelle Olmsted to USAA Federal Savings Bank $254,900

Shaw M. Akula, Chitra Venkatesan to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $200,000

Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $208,000

Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $216,000

May-Lei L. Waske, Benedict John Willming III to Alcova Mortgage LLC $284,050

Kent William Blaine Parker, Courtney Sword Parker to Northpointe Bank $275,000

Chinonye Oruruo Eriobu, Christian Onyebuchi to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $262,300

Keith Richard Gould Jr., Meghan Gould to CMH Homes Inc. $128,768.09

Jiali Tang, Wenjian Zhang to Renasant Bank $340,000

Caleb Manning Woolard to Truist Bank $130,200

Judy K. Nelson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $193,410

Daniel J. Reitz, Mary K. Hurdle to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $302,000

Sherman M. Manley to Wells Fargo Bank NA $225,000

Billy R. Tyson Sr., Teresa S. Tyson to United Bank (d/b/a CresCom Bank) $100,000

Josephine Dawn Dickerson, Spencer C. Dickerson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $222,500

Margo T. Brown, Clayton Parker to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $244,489

Addison Taylor to TowneBank Mortgage $192,907

Regina Davis to TowneBank Mortgage $251,200

Jarryd Braswell Padgett, Kathryn Michelle Padgett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $255,192

Wahab Animashaun, Alisha Lucelia Wells Animashaun to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $196,232

Timothy Evan Nowak, Megan Eileen Nowak to TowneBank Mortgage $196,000

Marvin Blount, Rebecca Blount to State Employees’ Credit Union $315,000

David P. Ryhanych to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $153,000