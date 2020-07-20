The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from June 25-July 1.
Jeffrey W. Novak, Liliana Novak to loandepot.com LLC $305,000
Ning Zhou, Zhen Zhu to Truist Bank $500,000
Earnest Joshon Wright, Lashawn Denise Gibbs to State Employees’ Credit Union $116,900
Jonas Hill, Joy Hill to William Sturgis $400,000
First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $276,250
First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $282,000
Melvin Earl Edwards Jr. to Jane E. Brown $100,000
Walter S. Pollard III, Katherine E. Pollard to TowneBank $110,000
Thomas Dwayne Greer II, Rachel Joy Greer to Truist Bank $189,500
Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $198,750
Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $179,000
Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $186,000
Terry Ramos, Kathleen Ramos to Renasant Bank $352,000
John Anthony Gardner to South State Bank NA $228,000
Michael A. Joyner, Sherri K. Joyner to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $153,450
Justin T. Morgan, Christina T. Morgan to SMC Home Finance $520,000
Jamie C. Flanagan, Jacob L. Flanagan to Southern Bank and Trust Company $267,000
Peyton W. House, Cynthia L. House to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $238,400
James L. Pita Jr., Christel W. Pita to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $139,500
Cynthia C. Smith, Benjamin J. Smith to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $139,400
Jordan Matthew Brooks to Truist Bank $288,576
Steven Hinrichs, Christina Brooks Hinrichs to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $223,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from June 18-24.
Michael Wayne Olmstead, Sandy Michelle Olmsted to USAA Federal Savings Bank $254,900
Shaw M. Akula, Chitra Venkatesan to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $208,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $216,000
May-Lei L. Waske, Benedict John Willming III to Alcova Mortgage LLC $284,050
Kent William Blaine Parker, Courtney Sword Parker to Northpointe Bank $275,000
Chinonye Oruruo Eriobu, Christian Onyebuchi to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $262,300
Keith Richard Gould Jr., Meghan Gould to CMH Homes Inc. $128,768.09
Jiali Tang, Wenjian Zhang to Renasant Bank $340,000
Caleb Manning Woolard to Truist Bank $130,200
Judy K. Nelson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $193,410
Daniel J. Reitz, Mary K. Hurdle to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $302,000
Sherman M. Manley to Wells Fargo Bank NA $225,000
Billy R. Tyson Sr., Teresa S. Tyson to United Bank (d/b/a CresCom Bank) $100,000
Josephine Dawn Dickerson, Spencer C. Dickerson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $222,500
Margo T. Brown, Clayton Parker to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $244,489
Addison Taylor to TowneBank Mortgage $192,907
Regina Davis to TowneBank Mortgage $251,200
Jarryd Braswell Padgett, Kathryn Michelle Padgett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $255,192
Wahab Animashaun, Alisha Lucelia Wells Animashaun to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $196,232
Timothy Evan Nowak, Megan Eileen Nowak to TowneBank Mortgage $196,000
Marvin Blount, Rebecca Blount to State Employees’ Credit Union $315,000
David P. Ryhanych to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $153,000