The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 25-July 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A1 Atelier 1.5.7.9 LLC, agent Lajuane Latham, 1210 W. Third St., Greenville.
Balanced Lifestyle Choices LLC, agent Michelle Smith Breaux, 3716A Nantucket Road, Greenville.
Be U Fashions by A & F Boutique LLC, agent Felicia A. Sessoms, 324 N. Moring Ave., Rocky Mount.
Big JP LLC, agent Joshua Price, 806 W. Harper St., Snow Hill.
Blue Bungalow LLC, agent Charles E. Slade, 4653 Sidney Road, Belhaven.
Brown Girl Kurl LLC, agent Kristen Newton, 6931 Pitt St., Grifton.
CH & J Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Curtis Hyler, 2915 Armstrong Court, Greenville.
Connolly Enterprises LLC, agent Colleen Sicley, 5524 White Line Road, Ayden.
Dawg Pound Supplements LLC, agent Steven Scott, 4695 Hull Road, La Grange.
Dixon and Sons Bail Bonding LLC, agent Javius Dixon, 3344 Beaver Lodge Drive, Greenville.
Double A Concrete LLC, agent Adrian Ashford, 1651 Cokey Road, Rocky Mount.
Double Win Industries Inc., agent Jeff Zhai, 9200 W. Malboro Road, Farmville.
Fieldstream Ag LLC, agent Mary Wilks, 5664 Fieldstream Drive, Rocky Mount.
First & Bold Fitness LLC, agent Tiffany Cooper, 3214 Summer Place, Greenville.
Fixing It Automotive Inc., agent Keith Miller, 854 Thomas Sugg Road, Snow Hill.
Freeman Fundamentals LLC, agent Marcus Freeman Jr., 103 N. Haines St., Williamston.
GasMoney LLC, agent Robert N. McKool, 7295 Bitterroot Road, Rocky Mount.
Gifted Handz Landscaping and More LLC, agent Charles Willoughby, 31 Asbury Trails Drive, Washington.
GLORY Solutions LLC, agent Melissa Arrington, 2700 Thackery Road Unit 3, Greenville.
Glow Essentials Skin Care LLC, agent Chelsea L. Jones, 152 Frazier Court, Rocky Mount.
GONE LLC, agent Shanee Warren, 463 Central Drive, Snow Hill.
Huacuz Rivera Landscaping LLC, agent Jose Huacuz Rivera, 1675 Caleb St., Greenville.
Infuse Counseling PLLC, agent Sharlice Smith, 235 Commerce St. Ste. 3, Greenville.
Joy Blue Vinyl LLC, agent Stacy K. Andrews, 1308 Fairway Terrace, Rocky Mount.
Joyner’s Mobile Auto Services LLC, agent Dashone Montrel Joyner, 4828 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
KemetPro LLC, agent Nihal Erian, 2728 Meridian Drive Apt. 4, Greenville.
Living Life to the Fullnezz Inc., nonprofit, agent Joe Grandy, 1604 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 11, Greenville.
M & P Lewis Enterprise LLC, agent Patresia Lewis, 4728 Hannia Court, Grimesland.
Majestic Crown LLC, agent Whitney Hollingsworth, 102 Concord Drive Apt. E, Greenville.
Metallic Ant Inc. (p/l/n Metallic Ant LLC), agent Carvell B. Davis, 3940 Palmer Drive Unit B, Greenville.
Michael B. Loftis, DDS, PA, agent Michael B. Loftis, 204 B W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
MilFin LLC, agent Kelly Miller, 3418 Harvey Rouse Road, Grifton.
Mulch Madness LLC, agent Thomas Hudson, 2190 Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville.
Nail Antics Beauty Spa LLC, agent Antica Hart, 525 Sycamore St., Rocky Mount.
Neema & Company LLC, agent Requita Williams, 120 Tarboro St., Rocky Mount.
PeachFit LLC, agent Shanta Smallwood, 2611 Bailey Road, Williamston.
Queens of Color Cosmetics LLC, agent Colleen Johnson, 133 Oakmont Drive, Greenville.
RCGrimes LLC, agent Rosalyn Cella Grimes, 7574 N.C. Highway 306 South, Aurora.
Rig-Time Marine LLC, agent Brandy Wallace, 1235 CBH Lodge Road, Washington.
Rogers Tactical LLC, agent Charles Rogers, 1318 Tucker Road, Grimesland.
Rose Sweet Treats & More LLC, agent Rosetta Brown, 1108A Holden Drive, Greenville.
S & M Automotive Services LLC, agent Keith Miller, 3515 Highway 258 South, Snow Hill.
S & K Customs LLC, agent Shateema Thomas, 103 Daniel St., Tarboro.
Salted Yoga Co. LLC, agent Rebecca Bowden, 1901 Covengton Way Unit 202, Greenville.
Sweet Affairs Signature Events & Catering LLC, agent Tierriqua Jones, 3316A Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
The Hardee Law Firm PLLC, agent Charles Raymond Hardee, 202 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. W, Greenville.
Tiffanii’s Kollection LLC, agent Tiffany Paige, 1530 Ashland Drive, Greenville.
Top Right Logistics and Transport LLC, agent Stacy House, 2213 Hyde Drive Apt. G, Greenville.
Unlimited Detailing LLC, agent Latora Nicole Hines, 1052 Porter Road, Greenville.
Verde Distributors LLC, agent Yordenys Bastardo, 2601 East End St., Greenville.
Welborn Guitar and String Repair LLC, agent Michael Welborn, 2605 Jefferson Drive, Greenville.
Whitley Realty Team LLC, agent Clarence Whitley, 2887 Oakwood Drive, Winterville.
Williams Trucking of Merry Hill LLC, agent Robert Williams, 341 Sutton Road, Merry Hill.
Y and N Group LLC, agent Mohamed Ismael, 137 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.