The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 18-24. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Ali Akbar to Elton Price: 28.82 acres, Pactolus Township; tract, Pactolus Township $10
LaForest Hammond to Bobby J. Green: lot, Winterville
Bobby J. Green, Wanda Green to LaForest Evans Hammond: Lots 34, 35, 36 and 37, Wintergreen Park subdivision
Cynthia M. Venters to Melissa V. McLawhorn: Lot 2, Country Club Acres, Section II, Ayden Township
Ashlee N. Harrison Keech (f/k/a Ashley N. Harrison) to BRC Eastern Holdings Inc.: Lot 11, Charleston Place subdivision, Section 2, Black Jack-Grimesland Road, Chicod Township $50
Singletree Inc. to Southern Development Group Inc.: Lot 162, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 2, Winterville Township $71
Singletree Inc. to Southern Development Group Inc.: Lot 145, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 3, Winterville Township $71
UNX Industries Inc. to Trade Land Company LLC: Lot 1, Lewis W. Evans subdivision, Section I, Arlington Boulevard $290
Jacqueline M. Lindsay, Philip J. McEwen to May-Lei Waske, Benedict John Willming III: Lot 34, Forest Glen East, Chicod Township $598
Kenneth Robert Lang (individually and as executor), Jane Lang, Kevin M. Lang, Robin Lang, Karen Beth Lang Worthington, Jeff Worthington, Kristin Lang Godley, Rupert Godley Jr. to Chadwick Ray Warren, Sandra Virginia Warren: Lot 58, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 2, Winterville Township $390
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness and Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Randy W. Pritchard, Teresa G. Pritchard: Lot 26, Turner Run subdivision $694
Joseph L. Murad, Malene M. Murad to Michael J. Murad, Lisa M. Spruill: Lots 13 and 14 (with exception), Block H, Forbes and Gilbert subdivisions, Anderson Place, Greenville quitclaim
Rebecca Hanson (t/t/a Rebecca Paschket), Clell Hanson to Chinonye Oruruo Eriobu, Christian Onyebuchi: Lot 27, Davencroft, Phase One, Winterville Township $525
Houses BPR LLC to Jiali Tang, Wenjian Zhang: Lot 63, Blackwood Ridge, Phase One, Greenville $850
Charisse L. Klug (individually and as executrix), Robert D. Klug, Paul E. Bauer II, Caroline S. Bauer, Deborah K. Morgeson, Doreen E. Sharpe to Caleb Manning Woolard: Lot 69, Pinecrest at Sawgrass Pointe cluster subdivision, Winterville Township $372
Keanna Lee Baker to Judy K. Nelson: Lot 5, Harvest Meadows $430
Michael Six, Rosanne Six to Daniel Reitz, Mary Hurdle: Lot 113, Brook Valley subdivision, Section V $755
Michele Cayton Roberts (a/k/a Michele Cayton), Glenn Morrison to Sherman M. Manley: Lot 130, Cooper’s Pointe, Section 6, Phase 2 $450
CBW Investments LLC to Chreatha Alston, Deshawn Alston: Unit 1, Building Q, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township $135
NC RE Holdings LP to Josephine Dawn Dickerson, Spencer Coleman Dickerson: Lot 62, West Haven Terrace, Ayden $445
Samuel A. Whitfield to P & L Connelly Management Trust: Lot 15B, Block B, Paladin Place, Section One $170
Carl H. Smith to Richard Alan Deathriage, Grace Deathriage: tract, Pactolus Township $280
Jennifer D. Joyner to Matthew D. Christiano: Unit 204, Building 1932, Tara Condominium Complex quitclaim
Matthew D. Christiano, Miranda V. Christiano to Jennifer D. Joyner: Unit 202, Building 1932, Tara Condominium Complex quitclaim
County of Pitt, North Carolina to Greenville Utilities Commission of the City of Greenville, North Carolina: 0.78 acre
D.R. Horton Inc. to Margo T. Brown, Clayton Parker: Lot 74, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $498
County of Pitt, North Carolina to Greenville Utilities Commission of the City of Greenville, North Carolina: 0.19 acre, Arthur Township
Bailee Caroline Corey to Addison Taylor: Lot 63, Mellon Downs, Phase 1, Winterville Township $410
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Regina Davis: Lot 297, Colony Woods South subdivision $506
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Jarryd Braswell Padgett, Kathryn Michelle Padgett: Lot 23, Red Birch, Grimesland Township $520
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Wahab Animashaun, Alisha Lucela Wells Animashaun: Lot 69, Medford Pointe, Greenville Township $414
DCDH Properties LLC to 712 Timber Pitt 3 LLC: three tracts, Carolina Township; 38.8 acres, Carolina Township $800
Kenneth Lyle Ragan, Melody H. Ragan to Timothy Evan Nowak, Megan Eileen Nowak: Lot 13, Brandy Creek, Section 1, Grimesland Township $490
Charles Ray Drake Jr., Ginger B. Drake to Ginger B. Drake: Lot 16, Stantonsburg Estates, Section III quitclaim
Cheryl Desousa (t/t/a Cheryl McAllister), Donald Desousa to John J. Sattler, Melissa A. Ramos: Lot 26, Woodmoor, Section 2, Chicod Township $514
Michael John Bartiss, Kathleen Bartiss, Maeve Kathleen Bartiss to Gabriel Alexander Farris, Shannon Bailie Wilson: Unit 1, Building Z, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10 $230
Jhojana Lisbet Infante Linares to Frederick Otu, Shannon Wilson Otu: Lot 27, Bedford, Section 10, Phase 2, Greenville $810
Mark O’Neil Williford, Casey Bland to Kate Ann Bukoski: Lot 123, Quail Ridge, Section 6, Winterville Township $266
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Douglas John Emerson, Charlot Marie Emerson: Lot 191, Paramore Farms, Phase 4, Section 1 $622