The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 2-8 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1st Transit Transportation LLC, agent Lakecia F. Artis, 5510 Highway 903 South, Snow Hill.
4415A LLC, agent Asad Mazahir, 3010 S. Evans St., Greenville.
A Touch of Glory Cleaning Services LLC, agent Jennifer Roach, 120-C Pinewood Village Drive, Winterville.
A.B.C. Home & Commercial Cleaning Services LLC, agent Beverly Lymon, 602 E. Johnson St., Tarboro.
Arlington Hair Co. Inc., agent Danyel Hartley, 2720 Staton Mill Road, Bethel.
Bulldog Towing LLC, agent Bruce Dale Taylor, 4495 Frog Level Road, Winterville.
Bumble Bee LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
BVS Consulting LLC, agent Bernadine Cox, 107 D Concord Drive, Greenville.
C & D Trucking LLC, agent Patson Clarke, 6546 Church St., Grifton.
Carolina Dent Smith LLC, agent Wallace L. James III, 2521 Meeks Road, Robersonville.
Congruensee Background Screenings & Employment Verifications LLC, agent Brandy Daniels, 2945 Fox Glove Drive, Winterville.
Crossbones Medical Devices LLC, agent Andrew Bayes, 124 Blackwater Drive, Winterville.
East Care Home Health & Transportation Inc., agent Yneka Rhodes, 1680 W. Park Road, Williamston.
Eccentric Event Rentals LLC, agent Edwin Augusta Clemmons, 4172 Racetrack Road, Robersonville.
Enfuego Therapeutics Inc., agent Accounting & Business Solutions of Eastern Carolina LLC, 1800 N. Greene St. Ste. E, Greenville.
Eye Listen Empowerment Center LLC, agent Ebony Ormond-Ham, 1805 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Forster Thomas Properties LLC, agent Mark Forster, 4933 Toddy Road, Farmville.
Gayatri Krupa Hospitality LLC, agent Chiragkumar Ishvarlal Patel, 6953 N.C. 4, Battleboro.
George Blakeney Jr. ‘You Can’ Foundation, nonprofit, agent George Blakeney Jr., 3826 McKendree Church Road, Tarboro.
Gerhart Method LLC, agent Lauren Seymour, 1932 Chavis Court, Greenville.
GNC Enterprises LLC, agent Jonathan Garris, 512 Southbridge Court, Winterville.
Guillotine Productions Group LLC, agent Robert Earl Williams Jr., 409 Fleming St., Washington.
Hair Removal and Skin Center LLC, agent Joni M. Brown, 410 W. 14th St. Ste. D, Greenville.
Highly Favored Crafts LLC, agent Shanika Shellet Staton, 1009 Warren St., Tarboro.
HSNJ Inc., agent Habbas Salaheldin, 327 Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Indulge Skincare & Accessories LLC, agent Desarie D. Sheridan, 307 Eastbrook Drive, Apt. F, Greenville.
Jamakadome LLC, agent Chevaughn Jones, 1405 Westpark Drive, Greenville.
Jones Repair Installation & Improvement LLC, agent Christopher Lamont Jones, 328 1/2 E. 10th St., Washington.
K Silva Creations LLC, agent Kendra D. Silva, 2649 Mulberry Lane, Greenville.
Mane Necessity LLC, agent Talasia Smith, 1013 Hull Road, Snow Hill.
Mehra & Son LLC, agent Sanjay Mehra, 2204 Trottersridge Court, Greenville.
Miles 2 Go LLC, agent Deshaya Miles, 3805 Gardenia St., Greenville.
Million Dollar Mindset LLC, agent Broderick Bobbitt, 1721 Shamrock Lane, Rocky Mount.
Mr. Home Genius LLC, agent Michael Brock Whaley, 843 Corbett St., Winterville.
OK Capitol LLC, agent Ravon Titley, 1139B Brownlea Drive, Greenville.
Omar’s Shop and Lounge LLC, agent Abdul Ewell, 335 Slade St., Williamston.
Owned by God Operated by the Son LLC, agent Thomas Shaw, 339 Teels Estate Road, Greenville.
Real Clean Maintenance & Pressure Wash Inc., agent Dr. Mal Williams, 5442 Highway 903 South, Snow Hill.
SM & F of NC Inc., agent Saleh Ahmed, 540 E. Main St. #A, Williamston.
Sozo Communications Inc., nonprofit, agent John Edward Jones, 2163 Old Blounts Creek Road, Chocowinity.
Stop & Shop Fast Mart LLC, agent Yahya Abdulfattah Taher Maswara, 4242 Dudley’s Grant Drive Apt. B, Winterville.
Strickland & More Inc., agent Kalvin Strickland, 110 Kimberley Drive, Greenville.
Sweetwater Real Estate Inc., agent Elisha Hardison, 1995 Yarrell Creek Road, Williamston.
Team Cold-Case, nonprofit, agent Hope Fisher Connie, 637 Short Spoon Circle, Rocky Mount.
The Harrland Group LLC, agent Donald Harrell, 331 Primrose Lane, Winterville.
The Hemby Group LLC, agent Herman F. Hemby Sr., 2825 Highway 123 North, Hookerton.
WaveTamer Partners LLC, agent Grady F. Smith, 1705 S. Evans St., Greenville.
Wilson Business Solutions LLC, agent Annie F. Wilson, 105 Madison Lane, Windsor.
Xanderlee LLC, agent Barry Whisnant, 374 Cedar St., Belhaven.