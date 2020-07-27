The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 25-July 1. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Richard R. McCarty (co-trustee), Elizabeth S. Radcliffe (co-trustee) to Richard D. Hutchison, Frances L. Hutchison: Lot 160, Block H, Treetops, Section 7, Phase 2, Winterville Township $209
Marlene R. Bradley, BIll Bradley to Ronald L. Mason, Dawn D. Mason: Lot 26, Bel-Mar subdivision, Section 2, Ayden Township $518
Stephen A. Anthony, Kimberly J. Anthony to Earnest Joshon Wright, Lashawn Denise Gibbs: Lot 97-A, South Pointe subdivision $260
D & M Properties of Greenville LLC to Jason S. Joyce, Tamela R. Joyce, Michael Sorenson, Alisa Sorenson: Unit 137-A, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 2 $130
Ann L. Bryant (t/t/a Ann Maynard Little), James W. Bryant to Jonas Hill, Joy Hill: Lot 66, Block D, Windsor subdivision, Section 4, Phase 2 $802
Tripp Farms of Pitt County LLC to First Colony Construction Co.: Lots 19 and 20, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $175
Speight Williams Properties LLC to Department of Transportation: parcel, Greenville Township $30 (highway right of way)
Windoormen LLC to Department of Transportation: parcel, Winterville Township $10 (highway right of way)
Jane E. Brown (a/k/a Jane D. Brown) to Melvin Earl Edwards Jr.: Lot 11, Block E, Coghill subdivision, Addition No. 1 $200
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Mary Alice Drewry: Lot 152, Paramore Farms, Phase 1 $538
Billy J. Bauer, Elizabeth V. Bauer to Thomas Dwayne Greer II, Rachel Joy Greer: Lot 8, Block A, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 11, Greenville Township $391
Denise S. Horne to Kenneth Horne: Lot 144, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Townhip quitclaim
NSD Company Inc. to Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc.: Lots 48, 49 and 50, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $270
Stephen D. Kiess, Kimberly A. Swank to Terry Ramos, Kathleen Ramos: Lot 21, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 11, Phase VI, Greenville $880
Thomas A. Casias, Richard Robert Jaquett to Gray Pendleton: Lot 1, Block D, Highland Pines Extension subdivision, Greenville $340
Porter Building Co. LLC to John Anthony Gardner: Lots 21 and 22, Alton Village subdivision, Section 2 $676
Denise Hull to Michael A. Joyner, Sherri K. Joyner: Lot 9, Ellwood Pines subdivision, Arthur Township $300
Michael Najeeb Saad to Horacio Aquirre Servin: parcel, Greenville $22
John B. Dunn Jr. (public administrator) to Francisco Elvira: Lot 39, Quail Ridge subdivision, Greenville $26
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Justin T. Morgan, Christine T. Morgan: Lot 48, Autumn Lakes subdivision, Section 3, Grimesland Township $207
Jacob Lee Flanagan to Jacob Lee Flanagan, Jamie C. Flanagan: 3.62 acres, Farmville Township gift
Elsie C. Hales to Janet H. Greene, Rebecca Ann Hales: Lot 19, Crestwood, Section 4, Farmville Township gift
Lorie S. Williams, Sammie Williams to James L. Pita Jr., Christel W. Pita: parcel $480
Clyde P. Harris (co-trustee), Alice Everett Gryder (co-trustee) to Hunter Harrison, Morgan Harrison: parcel, Bethel Township $2 quitclaim