GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 11-15:
Greenville Housing Authority, 303 Paige Drive, multi-family alterations, $205,000.
No owner listed, 811 W. 14th St. A, multi-family alterations, $207,040.
No owner listed, 920 Mill Creek Drive, residential additions, $11,000.
Chris LaCroix, 4520 Southlea Drive 44, residential alterations, $59,503.68.
No owner listed, 3410 Dunhaven Drive, residential alterations, $8,600.
No owner listed, 2209 Brook Fields Drive, single-family residential, $285,000.
No owner listed, 2024 Sedbrook Lane, single-family residential, $420,000.
No owner listed, 305 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $162,300.
No owner listed, 1912 Tucker Road, single-family residential, $365,000.
No owner listed, 308 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $169,350.
No owner listed, 317 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $156,900.
No owner listed, 345 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $192,300.
No owner listed, 102 Connie St. 2, storage/accessory structure, $150,000.
No owner listed, 4209 Leicester Court 411, swimming pool, $60,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 11-15:
NSD Company Inc., 2714 Chalet Circle, new single-family dwelling, $225,000.
NSD Company Inc., 2745 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $175,000.
NSD Company Inc., 2751 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $170,000.
NSD Company Inc., 2755 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $160,000.
NSD Company Inc., 2752 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $160,000.
A. Sydes Construction Inc., 2711 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $128,000.
Greenville Montessori School, 822 Laurie Ellis Road, new commercial construction, $617,629.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 13-19:
Charles L. Gaskins, 5955 W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, single-family modular residence, $123,680.
James A. Pittman, 3946 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, pool, $11,520.
Lucy Mabry, 3251 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 35, carport, no estimate.
Richard Russ Smith, 4761 Rountree Road, Winterville, residential barn, no estimate.
David Leroy Waters, 1374 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 120, single-family house with attached garage, $329,280.
Janitha S. Caine, 3747 Chatham Circle, Bethel, miscellaneous, $21,986.
Leon Raymond Hardee, 1369 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 73, single-family house with attached garage, $353,880.
Casey Raynor, 3112 Twin Creeks Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $3,600.
Thomas D. Goodwin, 970 Augusta Lane, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 232 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $272,680.
East Ridge Development Corporation, 3870 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $251,480.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 244 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $239,640.
Ernest Farmer, 7303 Main St., Bethel, detached residential accessory, no estimate.