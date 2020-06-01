The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 7-13 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Ackiss Lewis LLC, agent Phillip Lewis, 905 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Ambitions Trucking and Hauling LLC, agent Adrian Staton, 3209 Summer Place Apt. 21, Greenville.
American Cleaning Enterprise LLC, agent Bryant Suellentrop, 407 Beasley Drive Apt. J9, Greenville.
BrightLand Agriculture LLC, agent Maceo Jenkins, 2034 Lawrence Run, Greenville.
Carraway Oyster Company LLC, agent Richard C. Carraway, 1862 Ivy Road, Greenville.
D Sharpe Enterprise LLC, agent D Sharpe Enterprise LLC, 855 Cotton Farm Road, Pinetops.
Destiny Educational Solutions LLC, agent Sylvia J. Mizzelle, 942 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
Epilation & Beauty LLC, agent Destinee Roundtree, 3200 Moseley Drive Apt. K, Greenville.
Good Shepherd Holiness Church, nonprofit, agent Patricia Hudgins, 201 Pecan St., Robersonville.
Greenville United Football Club Inc., nonprofit, agent Aaron Nii Nortey Okwei, 3780 Bostic Drive Apt. 105, Greenville.
Horses and HEALTH Inc., nonprofit, agent Cheryl M. Meola, 2103 Old Courthouse Drive, Greenville.
Legacy 123 LLC, agent Michael Hickmon Jr., 123 W. Fourth St., Greenville.
MaJo Investments LLC, agent James F. Maner Jr., 115 Lee St., Williamston.
Michael Brandon Styling LLC, agent Michael Brandon Galbreath, 1564 Tall Pines Lane, Greenville.
Pair Land LLC, agent Bryan Pair, 409 Crown Drive, Washington.
Play Win Repeat LLC, agent Maseena A. Lewis, 220 B South Pointe Drive, Winterville.
Queen Tay’s Accessories LLC, agent Quatesion T. Mitchell, 1404 Planters St., Rocky Mount.
Red Oak Farms Development LLC, agent The Parker Law Office PLLC, 120 N. Franklin St. Ste. E, Rocky Mount.
Reeks Kitchen LLC, agent Larico Lynch, 3213 Boardwalk Lane Apt. 6, Greenville.
Renee’s Boutique LLC, agent Renee Dew, 407 Banner Way, Rocky Mount.
RF Properties LLC, agent Richard P. Rizzuti, 500 Elizabeth St., Greenville.
RFC Properties LLC, agent Richard P. Rizzuti, 500 Elizabeth St., Greenville.
Roanoke Country Club Inc., agent J. Carroll Jones Jr., 1090 Ridge Road, Williamston.
Too Sweet Gifts, Events & More LLC, agent Andrea T. Bristol, 103B Phillips Circle, Greenville.
Virtuous Essence LLC, agent Vicky C. Powell, 1716 Maple Creek Drive, Rocky Mount.
Z & A Companies LLC, agent Windell J. Radford Jr., 3213 Boardwalk Lane Apt. 6, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed April 23-29 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
30 Plus Shoetique LLC, agent Kesha Powell, 135 S. Fairview Circle, Tarboro.
A.S.C. Enterprise LLC, agent Alisa Barrett, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-350, Greenville.
Addison Family Farms LLC, agent James T. Housand III, 573 Harts Mill Run Road, Tarboro.
Alpha Gaming Store LLC, agent Matthew Bean, 1241 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
Arnette Properties LLC, agent Donna J. Arnette, 704 Paddington Drive, Greenville.
BaseJeezus Productions LLC, agent Marcus Booth, 12 Scott St., Greenville.
Carolina Hospitality Associates LLC, agent Thomas J. Glennon, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Carolina Lawn Service LLC, agent Brandon Murphy, 4004 Whitebridge Drive #5, Winterville.
Change Requires Change LLC, agent Carlesha Suggs, 3529 Palmetto Drive, Greenville.
City Stop LLC, agent Jamil Sharhan, 2112 N. Main St., Tarboro.
CRE & T LLC, agent Thomas Mann Carter III, 524 E. 9th St., Washington.