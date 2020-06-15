GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 25-29:
No owner listed, 1451 Thomas Langston Road 30, Winterville, commercial alterations, $55,000.
No owner listed, 800 McLawhorn Drive, residential alterations, $15,000.
No owner listed, 134 E. Longmeadow Road, residential alterations, $183,750.
No owner listed, 221 Buckingham Drive, Winterville, residential alterations, $135,000.
No owner listed, 1125 Price Drive B, residential alterations, $9,875.
No owner listed, 417 Wade Drive, single-family residential, $380,000.
No owner listed, 2352 Great Laurel Court, single-family residential, $185,100.
No owner listed, 612 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $187,725.
No owner listed, 2612 Dakota Drive, single-family residential, $221,400.
No owner listed, 2351 Great Laurel Court, single-family residential, $197,700.
No owner listed, 1204 Fellowes Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $183,000.
No owner listed, 4333 Lagan Circle, Winterville, single-family residential, $207,900.
No owner listed, 4329 Lagan Circle, Winterville, single-family residential, $230,025.
No owner listed, 1048 Dearborn Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $175,200.
No owner listed, 1703 Piccadilly Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $56,450.
No owner listed, 200 W. Meath Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $45,464.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 25-29:
Singletree Inc., 2220 Franklin Drive, single-family dwelling, $170,000.
Singletree Inc., 2209 Sophia Circle, single-family dwelling, $160,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 27-June 2:
Lisa Pontbriand, 4243 Norris Store Road, Ayden, Lot 1, single-family modular residence, $178,720.
Lisa Pontbriand, 4243 Norris Store Road, Ayden, Lot 1, deck, no estimate.
Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC, 4117 Whichard Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $35,360.
Carlos Corona Bautista, 2497 Floyd Harris Road, Greenville, Lot 2, residential renovation, $1,252,800.
Danny R. Anderson, 352 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, pool, no estimate.
James B. Barnes, 1447 Canter Way, Ayden, residential carport, no estimate.
James M. Carter, 1848 Alton Trail, Greenville, residential addition, $36,000.
Rasberry Patch Farms LLC, 2125 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, cell tower co-location, $12,500.
Ronnie Joe Craft, 919 Bedford Heights Drive, Grimesland, Lot 5, single-family house with attached garage, $248,720.
David Lee Williams, 1491 Kelly Circle, Grimesland, residential alteration, $23,520.
Viola B. McMillan, 2204 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $253,360.