The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 21-27 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A & F Harris Investments LLC, agent Andrew Harris, 3722 N. Main St., Farmville.
AACE Holdings LLC, agent Chad M. Feyer, 1677 U.S. Highway 17, Williamston.
AF Revenue LLC, agent Kia Clark, 146 Piney Woods Road, Lewiston.
Atlantic Auto Source LLC, agent Donnie Glover, 103 Atlantic Ave., Rocky Mount.
Boyd’s Tractor Service LLC, agent Russell Boyd, 3778 Alvin Road, Grimesland.
Cain’s Demolition Service LLC, agent Demetrious Cain, 4337 Old River Road, Greenville.
Centro Cristiano Fresca Union NC, nonprofit, agent Osmin A. Lemus Gonzalez, 3462 Hugo Road, Hookerton.
Chris Godley Insurance and Financial Services Inc., agent Chris Godley, 1860 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Entrusted Trucking LLC, agent Lashawnda Graham-Wells, 2736 Old U.S. Highway 64, Jamesville.
First State Insurance Advisors Inc., agent K. Clark Stallings, 1635 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. B, Greenville.
G-Vegas LLC, agent George Brown III, 1838 Lansdown Road, Rocky Mount.
ICRO Enterprise Inc., agent Ebony S. Ormond-Ham, 2409 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
King’s & Queen’s Natural Beauty LLC, agent Ramon A. Torres Jr., 1320 Thomas Langston Road Unit 3, Winterville.
Lip Stained by Vernice LLC, agent Dorothy Vernice Williams, 422 Cokey Road, Rocky Mount.
Martin County Golf LLC, agent James C. Jones, 1380 Fairway Drive, Williamston.
Mays Auto Locator Inc., agent Marquette Frizzell, 2202 May St. Ste. 2, Greenville.
Monkabee LLC, agent Melissa Hildreth, 434 Tucker Road, Grimesland.
New Covenant Church of Deliverance Holding Company LLC, agent Jesonya Hargrove, 1133 Beal St., Rocky Mount.
Ortiz Renovations LLC, agent Elias Ortiz, 4378 N.C. Highway 97 East, Tarboro.
Synergy Community Development Inc., nonprofit, agent Haywood L. Parker, 704 Arlington St., Rocky Mount.
Thompson Real Estate Company, agent David Thompson, 623 Cedar Ridge Drive, Winterville.
TV Mounts “R” Us LLC, agent Jackie Parker, 233 Fairway Drive, Greenville.
Widerange Cleaning LLC, agent James O. Wideman Jr., 52 Ellis Road, Tarboro.