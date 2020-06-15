The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 14-20. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Jason Todd Harrell to Jason Todd Harrell, Ryan Barlowe, Kevin R. Lee: Lot 30, Ragland Acres subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township
Linda L. Forrest to Brenda Faye Acklin: Lot 12, Quail Ridge subdivision $6
Bennie R. Rountree (a/k/a Bennie Rountree, Bennie Robert Rountree), Christine Rountree to Fazal M. Khan: Lot 4, Block O, Higgs Brothers subdivision, Paris Avenue, Greenville Township $90
Charles A. Yanda, Janice W. Yanda to Bryan J. Balow, Victoria L. Balow: Lot 12, Abbott Farms South, Section 2, Ayden Township $40
Audrey J. Brown to Jane Santos, Benigno Santos: parcel, Ayden
Thelma Lee Rhoe to Julius Leray Rhoe: Lot 3, Laurie Meadows subdivision, Phase 1, Winterville correction
Jill Poythress Nielsen to Tpobackus D. Williams: Lot 41, Eastwood subdivision, Section 8, Phase 1 $428
Stacy Alan McCarter, Laura A. McCarter to McCarter Properties LLC: Lot 2A, Haddock property, Chicod Township; Lot 3, Wesley Commons North, Section Three
Wesley Chamberlain, Betty A. Chamberlain to David F. Stevens, Jarma L. Stevens: Unit 113-C, Treetops subdivision, Section Eight, Lot 2 division, Winterville Township $206
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Christopher D. Morton: Lot 64, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $404
Lucretia Dawson, Rema Dawson-Murdock to Joseph Moore, Larissa Moore: Unit 3, Building KK, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Lot 2 division, Winterville Township $114
Sherrill J. Emmons to Orlando Tetterton: Lots 3 and 4, Block C, Engelwood subdivision $320
Ross V. Martin Jr., Marina Martin to Anthony Provenzano, Alexandra Provenzano: Lot 52, Oak Hill East, Section I $912
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Howard S. Mann, Monisa Selby Mann: Lot 51, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $478
Tucker Farms Inc. to Sylvia Jean Joyner: Lot 21, Sawtooth Oaks subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2 $90
D.R. Horton Inc. to Andres Rafael Mendez: Lot 3, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $474
Dean Yamaguchi to Spencer James Livengood, Hannah Shinn Livengood: Lot 44, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 1, Winterville Township $812
Randy Wright, Anita B. Wright to Anita B. Wright: Lot 23, Block B, White Oak Creek subdivision, Section One, Winterville Township quitclaim
Charles Worth Lewis to Karla Tellez, Heidi Torres-Tellez: lot $100
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Donald T. Bode, Anna M. Bode, Karen A. Carson: Lot 21, Summer Place, Phase One $550
Wells Fargo Bank NA (successor by merger, trustee) to B.P. Investments Inc.: 27.722 acres, Pactolus Township $218
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Vinay Reddy Madadi, Latha Rani Adulla: Lot 41, Sagewood $536
CHM Property Holdings LLC to Tinique Nicole Moore: Lot 41A, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $300
Betty R. Brown to Christopher Ray Brown: 8.10 acres, Carolina Township quitclaim
Gar-Net Holdings LLC to David Brandon Golden, Emily Lewis Golden: Lots 27 and 28, Block M, Lang property, Jarvis Street, Greenville $272
Robert Sharpe Dendy, Dan Jiang to Kaitlyn Elizabeth O’Connor, Andrew Michael Dehart: Lot 7, Block D, Westhaven subdivision, Section V $564
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Ty Nikolas Grant, Stephanie Lee Grant: Lot 11, Kenilworth, Section 1 $952
Robert Paul Harris, Vickie Gaskins Harris to Benjamin James Bullock: Lot 1, Bullock Farm subdivision $32
Hudson City Savings Bank to Timothy A. Corley, Jennifer M. Corley: Lot 1, Forest Glen cluster development $920
Ana Lepage, Elston Lepage to Brenton Ettel: Lot 27, Block E, Summerfield subdivision, Phase II, Section II, Greenville Township $266
Houses BPR LLC to Arne John Anderson, Jennifer Ann Cece: Lot 20, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 2, Section 2, Greenville $1,022
AMKSAZ2 LLC to Christopher Falls: Lot 20, Rivercrest, Section 1, Grimesland Township
Joseph Janowski, Cerissa Janowski to Brian Kyle Randolph: Lot 51-A, Hampton Creek, Phase Two $260
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Phillip Shayne Faust: Lot 40, Kinsaul Place West, Arthur Township $380
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 42, Kinsaul Place West, Arthur Township $50
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 18, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $64
Edmonson Construction Company of Greenville LLC to Grimes Built Construction: Lot 38, Whitaker Glen, Section Two, Phase One, Arthur Township $58