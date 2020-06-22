GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 1-5:
No owner listed, 2050 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial additions, $15,000.
No owner listed, 3795 E. 10th St., commercial additions, $55,000.
No owner listed, 201 Evans St., commercial alterations, $1,744,545.
No owner listed, 1717 W. Fifth St., commercial alterations, $20,000.
No owner listed, 1202 Drexel Lane, residential garage/carport, $40,000.
No owner listed, 1912 Forest Hill Drive, residential additions, $104,300.
No owner listed, 1006 W. Wright Road, residential additions, $22,950.
No owner listed, 2900 Camille Drive, Winterville, residential additions, $21,600.
No owner listed, 108 St. Andrews Drive, residential alterations, $144,000.
No owner listed, 207 Manhattan Ave., commercial roofing, $88,000.
No owner listed, 119 Red Banks Road, commercial roofing, $417,340.
No owner listed, 2208 Moxie Lane, single-family residential, $306,975.
No owner listed, 609 Megan Drive, single-family residential, $259,200.
No owner listed, 2105 Sedbrook Lane, single-family residential, $375,000.
No owner listed, 1536 Penncross Drive, single-family residential, $157,634.
No owner listed, 1208 Fellowes Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $185,100.
No owner listed, 3847 E. Baywood Lane, single-family residential, $219,600.
No owner listed, 3865 E. Baywood Lane, single-family residential, $209,700.
No owner listed, 1929 Tucker Road, single-family residential, $316,875.
No owner listed, 1044 Dearborn Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $158,850.
No owner listed, 824 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $228,150.
No owner listed, 828 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $202,200.
No owner listed, 821 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $239,325.
No owner listed, 320 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $182,550.
No owner listed, 4212 Cady Drive, residential swimming pool, $49,775.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 1-5:
Benjamin Stalls, 2717 Ramblewood Court, addition, $4,000.
Donnell Smith, 2406 Glenda St., single-family alterations, $7,000.
Charmaine Lynette Smith, 456 Barrel Drive, detached structure, $4,800.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 3-9:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1403 Kings Road, Greenville, single-family house, $126,800.
Daniel P. Rhodes, 2812 Major Smith Road, Greenville, pool, $16,800.
Houses BPR LLC, 913 Trollingwood Court, Greenville, Lot 10, single-family house with attached garage, $206,560.
Judson Pope LLC, 125-A N.C. 102 West, Ayden, sign, $600.
P & D Property Management Group LLC, 5120 Corey Road, Winterville, sign, no estimate.
Jeffrey L. Clark, 1232 Coghill Lane, Greenville, deck, no estimate.
Steven J. Nichols, 1060 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, single-family house with attached garage, $249,680.
Matthew Murchison, 761 Pinepoint Road, Greenville, pool, $21,760.
Brian R. Cabarrus, 2847 Cottondale Road, Greenville, cell tower co-location, no estimate.