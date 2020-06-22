The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 28-June 3.
Troy Douglas Owen, Michele Dawn Owen to Quicken Loans LLC $195,648
Armond Windell Morace, Natalie Freeman Morace to U.S. Bank NA $215,000
Sherry Stone, Robert Stone to Southwest Stage Funding LLC (d/b/a Cascade Financial Services) $181,649
Herbert R. Jones, Sandra Morris Lee to Alcova Mortgage LLC $100,000
Carolyn Ashley Jones to Alcova Mortgage LLC $134,601
Phyllis A. Lewis, Jordan Tyler Leneave to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $152,000
Jessica Givens to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,000
Jonathan Bullock to Wells Fargo Bank NA $177,000
Joseph T. Tomkiewicz, Amanda R. Tomkiewcz to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $551,250
Robert C. Taylor Jr., Kellie Taylor to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $268,295
Nathan David Olson, Katherine M. Olson to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $137,750
Taminesha T. Cherry to Wells Fargo Bank NA $138,000
Stephanie Byrley, Scott Byrley to American Security Mortgage Corp. $330,500
Vinventure Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $148,000
John C. Walters, June C. Walters to American National Bank and Trust Company $144,800
Jason August Bazelow, Terresa Marie Bazelow to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $218,599
Jill Marie Sutton, Jereme Clyde Sutton to Truist Bank $287,000
Katie Rebecca Peaden, Robert Herman Peaden III to State Employees’ Credit Union $189,000
Joshua M. Rule, Brittany Rule to Flagstar Bank FSB $126,000
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Union Bank $619,000
Julius Ray Perkins, Mary Perkins to First Flight Federal Credit Union $135,000
Baker & Baker Realty LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $361,250
Duane Spanier, Ashley Spanier to State Employees’ Credit Union $243,000
Thomas Willard Moye Jr., Stephanie Dixon Moye to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $114,900
Marcia Edwards, Lawrence Vrooman to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,000
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Truist Bank $70,000,000 amendment
Luis R. Guzman, Julia C. Guzman Taufaasau to The Federal Savings Bank $263,310
Doris Barrett to GSF Mortgage Corporation $331,576
Joshua K. McClure, Amber D. McClure to State Employees’ Credit Union $234,000
Jacob M. Vickery, Jasmine Vickery to Alcova Mortgage LLC $152,093
Joel G. Fisher, Amanda K. Fisher to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $202,661
Randy Chadwick Dixon, Laura Garrett Dixon to Union Bank $150,000
Daniel B. Hughes, Crystal S. Hughes to American Financing Corporation $100,300
Angela Haddock to Quicken Loans LLC $145,400
Cassie A. Strojny to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $133,950
Decameron Rashad Jones to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $260,000
William Hampton Brown, Chelsie Keene Brown to State Employees’ Credit Union $230,000
Greenville Auto Brokers LLC, Jack T. Mewborn, Jacquelyn B. Mewborn, Christy W. May, Dwayne A. May to Craig F. Goess $270,000
Sterling Alexis Gentile, Trevor James Gentile to Alcova Mortgage LLC $209,407
Mary Frances Lewis to Movement Mortgage LLC $139,680
Belk Inc. to Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. $2,250,000,000
Belk Inc. to Wilmington Trust NA $825,000,000
Daniel Krentz, Jessica King to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000