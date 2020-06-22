The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 28-June 3 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2nd Chances Community Outreach Projects, nonprofit, agent Amyell Ricks, 4210 Treetops Circle, Winterville.
A Count Ability LLC, agent Cheryl Van Fosson, 4804 Brandenburg St., Greenville.
Ambrose Auto Service Inc., agent Vincent Ambrose, 1154 N.C. Highway 305, Aulander.
Blue Veterinary Services PLLC, agent Taren M. Blue, 102 Kenilworth Road, Greenville.
Care Now Corporation, agent William C. Shiver, 3219 Landmark St. Ste. 3-A, Greenville.
Ceasonal Ceeds LLC, agent Camalla Renee Ward, 1303 Westpointe Drive Apt. 3, Greenville.
Chip Life Distributing Inc., agent Lisa Mercer, 3047 Poplar Grove Drive, Greenville.
Cooper Paint Company Inc., agent Bryant Reid Cooper, 121 Swamp Road, Pantego.
Dope Boy Couture LLC, agent Malcolm Simmons, 697 Edenbrook Drive, Winterville.
Edward Atkinson Trucking Inc., agent Edward C. Atkinson, 202 Haw Drive, Greenville.
Emerie and Co. LLC, agent Shakiyda Jones, 1934 Black Jack-Grimesland Road, Greenville.
Final Touch Renovations LLC, agent Antonio Gordon Hickman, 621 Short Spoon Circle, Rocky Mount.
Greenville NC QOZB LLC, agent Christine W. Darden, 387 Claredon Drive, Greenville.
Jones Family Trucking LLC, agent Delfonza Jones, 5438 Gilbert Road, Grifton.
KTC Transit Group LLC, agent Melanie Williams-Taft, 4044 N.C. Highway 33 West, Greenville.
McLawhorn Financial Planning Inc., agent Elisa M. McLawhorn, 3592 N.C. Highway 903 South, Winterville.
New Horizon Specialty Beef LLC, agent William H. Jones II, 3608 Woodlawn Road, Rocky Mount.
Pinkie Promise LLC, agent Tina Rodgers, 1114 Holden Drive Unit A, Greenville.
PirateStuff Global’ LLC, agent Gregory James, 315 Evans St., Greenville.
Procare Health Services LLC, agent Marlow Hines, 603 Charlotte St., Washington.
RBH Rentals LLC, agent Steven R. Jones, 117 W. Fourth St., Greenville.
Russell’s Inc., agent Ronda B. Lyons, 118 W. Main St., Washington.
Salisbury High School Class of 2000 LLC, agent Emily Cook Dwight, 505 Piedmont Ave., Rocky Mount.
Selphish Beauty LLC, agent Chavonna Counts, 203 Pin Oak Court, Greenville.
Sharkfins LLC, agent Kevin M. Sayed, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Stroud General Services LLC, agent Ned Murry Stroud III, 2953 Calla Lilly Lane, Winterville.
Telecloud Enterprises LLC, agent Jonathan Edward van Nice, 2148 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 201, Greenville.
Tienda y Restaurante El Torito LLC, Reynaldo A. Ovando, 3759 W. Wilson St., Farmville.
Tobacco Town & More Inc., agent Mohammad Asfour, 4197 S. Main St., Farmville.
Trend Different LLC, agent Lakeshia Sheppard, 167 Shepherd Hood Lane, Snow Hill.
Zobeaute’ Cosmetics LLC, agent Zoysia Gray, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-198, Greenville.