The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 21-27. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
- Paula Ann Walton (t/t/a Paula Ann Walton Barkley, a/k/a Paula A. Walton), Robert Lucas Nelson to Bryan K. Hardee: Lot 15-A, Elkin Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $174
- NSD Company Inc. to Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc.: Lots 28, 42 and 47, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $270
- Adriana Marin Luna, Bayron Rene Ramirez Vargas to Angelica Marin Luna: Lot 39, Brown Place, Section 2, Belvoir Township gift
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Ericka A. Flipping: Lot 45, Sagewood, Phase 2 and 3 $524
- Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 73, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $100
- Sophia Nicole Benton to Michael W. Yester: Lot 11, Block A, Pecan Grove Acres subdivision, Farmville Township $274
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Rebecca P. Giddings: Lot 93, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $418
- Ted Collins McCord, Karen Lynn McCord to Cure Time LLC: Lot 181B, Brook Hollow, Section Two *
- CMH Homes Inc. to Christian Joseph Gouras III: Lots 4 and 5 (portion), Jackson Heights subdivision $214
- Jessie Murchison Cotton, Robert Allen Cotton to Jessie Murchison Cotton, Robert Allen Cotton: Lot 52, Barefoot Landing subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Winterville Township *
- Woodlawn Investments LLC to Sarah Ann Chesnick: 5/8 acre, Winterville $310
- Thomas S. Gentile to Ricardo Solis, Crystal Solis: 6.97 acres, Grimes Farm, Grimesland Township *
- V-Slew LLC to Black Walnut Development Inc.: 30.376 acres $1,420
- Christopher T. Taylor, Amy G. Taylor to Michael Clayton Taylor, Angela Simpson Taylor: Lot 4, Apple Jack Acres, Section 2 $460
- Betty O. Oakley to Kenneth E. Dobbs, Amanda Dobbs: Lot 3, Pine Street, A.C. Monk property $179
- Louise Keel Brown to Maurice Harris: Lot 202, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 6 $378
- William J. Sears Jr., Gail W. Sears to Hoaian Thi Nguyen, Cuong Manh Nguyen, Michele Nguyen: Lots 7A and 7B, Moss Creek Place, Section 2, Greenville $456
- Marilyn-Dunn Anderson (n/k/a Marilyn Dunn Gooding), Jimmy Gooding to Marilyn Dunn Gooding: Lot 107, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township quitclaim
- Michele Healy Reisch (a/k/a Michele H. Reisch, as executrix and successor co-trustee) to Susanna G. Stamats: Lot 111, Paramore Farms, Phase 1, Greenville $554
- Charles E. Whitehurst, Ann N. Whitehurst, Willard T. Whitehurst Jr., Nancy B. Whitehurst, Sally Ann Whitehurst Atkinson, Edward W. Atkinson to 360 Forest Products Inc.: 15 acres, Bethel and Roberson townships $395 (timber)
- Anwar Jamel Isler to Vernestine Isler: Lot 6, Block A, Ange lands subdivision, Winterville Township gift
- Peggy Faye Cannon (individually and as executor), Howard Jay Perry (one-sixth undivided interest) to Rhonda Cannon Walker: 0.682 acre, Swift Creek Township *
- Robert Joseph Sawyer, Ashley Sawyer to Andrew W. Faulkner: Lot 4, Nature's Bend subdivision, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $350
- Lakeisha Brown to Johnathan Bradley, Ebonique Bradley: Lot 52, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Township $366
- Ira Joel Ellis III, Linda Lee Ellis to Noe Vidal Jr., Norma Delia Fuentes Orduna: 6.97 acres, Fountain Township; 4.78 acres, Fountain Township $40
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Darron Antonio Carmon: Lot 94, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $456