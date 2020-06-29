The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 4-10 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
- A God Sent Home Care LLC, agent Mychell Harvey, 4347 Bakers Blvd. Apt. E, Farmville.
- Ad Pristine Solutions LLC, Antoine Davis Jr., 4 Merry Lane, Greenville.
- All Dunn Transport LLC, agent Domika Dunn, 1232 Bristolmoor Drive, Winterville.
- Alluring Shades LLC, agent A-lasia Atkinson, 3820 E. Vancroft Circle Unit I-5, Winterville.
- Amour Fashion LLC, agent Charquita Arrington, 1113 Pitt St., Rocky Mount.
- B & Briseno Inc., Leticia Briseno Garcia, 2508 N. Main St., Tarboro.
- Basnight Brothers LLC, Javion D. Basnight, 1081 Evans Lane, Robersonville.
- BCPS Properties LLC, agent Jason Cone, 3851 Dunhagan Road Ste. 102, Greenville.
- Be Fruitful LLC, agent Gervina Cherry, 108 S.W. First St. Unit R, Pinetops.
- Bullet Crew Training and Consulting LLC, agent Jason Dawes, 1770 Antioch Road, Rocky Mount.
- Cherry Pik'd LLC, agent Gervina Cherry, 108 S.W. First St. Unit R, Pinetops.
- Eastern Carolina Manufactured Housing Center, agent Robert W. Whitley III, 48 Duckview Trail, Washington.
- Eastern Construction Solutions Inc., agent Tonya F. Yancey, 2124 Jubilee Lane, Winterville.
- Engage Recovery LLC, agent Jarrette M. Pittman, 4304 Dublin Road, Winterville.
- Family and More Entertainment LLC, agent Victor Sanchez, 5162 Corey Road, Winterville.
- Gibson Family Distribution LLC, agent Rehanna Joy Gibson, 415 Lee St., Greenville.
- Inevitable Change Inc., nonprofit, agent Tonja R. Ricks, 3009 Brassfield Drive, Rocky Mount.
- Inspired Door Designs Inc., agent Melissa Whitford, 700 W. 15th St., Washington.
- J & T Roberson Trucking LLC, agent John W. Roberson, 830 Patrick Lane, Oak City.
- K & Z Scrubs Boutique LLC, agent Shakirah Harper, 397 Tolbert Place, Princeville.
- Key Digital LLC, agent Jaime Bradley, 2606 Dunn St., Greenville.
- King & Bullock Investments LLC, agent Emporia Earl King, 1801 Cedar Lane Apt. C, Greenville.
- Lucki Charm Business Center LLC, agent Christina Bazemore, 401 Pearl St. Ste. 1, Williamston.
- M & D Accounting LLC, agent Nina White, 401 Mitchell St., Rocky Mount.
- Mont LLC, agent Robert T. Montaquila, 568 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
- Nocentelli Trucking LLC, agent Travis Nocentelli, 4378 W. Wilson St., Farmville.
- ON-Q Services LLC, agent Quincy Wiggins, 1122 Ballard Road, Williamston.
- R Turn Product Photography LLC, agent Billy E. Coloñ, 2120 E. Firetower Road #107-183, Greenville.
- Ready, Set, Play! LLC, agent T'keya Banks, 102 Concord Drive, Apt. E, Greenville.
- Reliable Rides LLC, agent Brandy Boyette, 2004 Panola St., Tarboro.
- Rent-Me-First Properties Inc., agent Mushabbar Karimi, 3196 Streamside Lane, Winterville.
- Roberson's Logistics LLC, agent Edward Roberson, 481 Turkey Trot Road 1, Washington.
- RTJG LLC, agent Ryan Jay, 1450 Atlantic Ave., Rocky Mount.
- Sheair Butters LLC, agent Virginia Dinkins, 336 Marigold St. Apt. 108, Rocky Mount.
- Sow the Word Teaching Ministry LLC, agent Kendall Campbell, 203 Joseph St., Greenville.
- Starting Point Dance Inc., agent Amy Jones, 4214 Dunhagan Road, Greenville.
- Stick Valley Graphics LLC, agent Gretchen Pilgreen, 3317 White Blossom Drive, Winterville.
- Tar Heel Pines LLC, agent Barry Page Drum, 404 Fairfield Drive, Rocky Mount.
- Tech Solutions LLC, agent Brian Dishman, 3112 Amhurst Lane, Winterville.
- The Way Ministries ENC, nonprofit, William E. Lloyd Jr., 272 Olive Branch Blvd., Grifton.
- The Wooten Brand LLC, agent Meteshia Wooten, 2728 S. Memorial Drive #30082, Greenville.
- Treeside MHP LLC, agent Lewis D. Whitley, 48 Duckview Trail, Washington.
- Twisted Ties Neighborhood Street Food LLC, agent Tieyoo Miles, 104 Sandyhill Court, Rocky Mount.
- Unity Investment Group LLC, agent Adam Elijah Alston, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1031, Greenville.
- Voluptuous Curves Boutique LLC, agent Yasmine Brown, 3400 Liberty Drive, Greenville.
- Wahoo Tools Inc., agent Robert Lee Nobles II, 3512 Lincoln St., Farmville.
- What You Got Construction LLC, agent Alfonza Reddick Jr., agent 200 Peel St., Williamston.
- Z-Zoom Transport & Logistics Inc., agent Jeffery Roberts, 1054 Country Club Drive, Williamston.