The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 14-20 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1211 Designs LLC, agent Eric W. Jarman, 1414 Charles Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
4618 Addison Property LLC, agent Jerry Townsend, 2402 Harness Court, Greenville.
Angus 3 LLC, agent Jeff Quann, 4054 S. Memorial Drive Ste. T, Winterville.
Arthur Christian Church, nonprofit, agent Ashley J. Capps, 3463 Rounding Bend Drive, Winterville.
Ayden Veterinary Hospital PLLC, agent Martha Worthington, 890 Snohan Road, Ayden.
BAR Global Services Inc., agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Bella’s Kitchen LLC, agent Tkeyai Crawley, 4013 Cobblestone Drive Apt. 2, Greenville.
Belle Beauty LLC, agent Venissa Nelson, 3728 Boone Trail, Grifton.
BGN Television LLC, agent Janet Connor-Knox, 8040 Holdens Cross Road, Fountain.
Big Boy Ventures LLC, agent Anthony R. Russell, 2321 Zircon Drive, Winterville.
Bolden Auto Broker LLC, agent Walter R. Bolden, 3600 Coventry Court, Greenville.
Cargra LLC, agent William Francis Williford, 17285 N.C. 42, Bethel.
David Moore Jr. Ministries LLC, agent David Moore Jr., 1029 Beddard Crossing Drive, Grimesland.
DemorieLenora LLC, agent Demorie Garris, 3424 N. Waverly St., Farmville.
Devine Purpose Music LLC, agent Darius Shackleford, 687 Moore Rouse Road, Snow Hill.
Dove C.A.R.E.S. Counselors Aware of Resources Effecting Society, nonprofit, agent Latasha Green, 2924 Sussex St. Apt. 10, Greenville.
Duke Ascend Hospitality LLC, agent Ketankumar S. Patel, 200 Gateway Blvd., Rocky Mount.
Five Star Facility Maintenance LLC, agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
Hatteras Cabana 33 LLC, agent John D. Purifoy, 126 Riverview Lane, Belhaven.
Hodgestown Lifetime Learning Center LLC, agent Dena S. Ramsey, 3510 Grove Lane, Rocky Mount.
Integral Fitness LLC, agent Debra Goldberg, 41 Upton Court, Greenville.
Labrador Environmental Consultants PC, agent Thomas J. Benthall Jr., 1450 Johnson Drive, Williamston.
Laser Construction Sitework & Utility Company Inc., agent Donyell Baker, 509 Evans St., Greenville.
Litt’s Kitchen LLC, agent Katrece Dean, 3812 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit F1, Winterville.
Major Impact, nonprofit, agent Domonique Shauntai Crowell, 413 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 6, Greenville.
O’Boy Enterprises LLC, agent Jeremy L. Mabery, 330 Snow Hill St., Ayden.
Phardalis’ Family Care Home LLC, agent Teresa Watford, 531 Highway 561 West, Aulander.
Pungo AC & Refrigeration LLC, agent Charles D. Woodring, 144 Woodstock Road, Belhaven.
Purposeful Living Productions LLC, agent Cheryl Van Fosson, 4804 Brandenburg St., Greenville.
Restoration and Reconciliation Ministries LLC, agent Judy Spell-Dupree, 1720 Garner Road, Greenville.
TDD Multicultural Inc., agent Roger P. Johnson, 101 E. Victoria Court Ste. C, Greenville.
Vaneka Miles PR LLC, agent Vaneka Miles, 425 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount.
WEcare360 Corporation, agent Wenhuan Jiang, 1107 Treybrooke Circle, Greenville.