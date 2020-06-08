The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 7-13. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Jesse R. Boyd to Jessica Boyd Blake, Michael Wayne Blake: 52.1 acres quitclaim
Carla M. Memmelaar (t/t/a Carla M. Korba), Joseph Memmelaar to Joyvita Amelia Staton Baluyut: Lot 29, Countryaire Village, Phase I, Ayden Township $304
NSD Company Inc. to A. Sydes Construction Inc.: Lot 8, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $102
NSD Company Inc. to A. Sydes Construction Inc.: Lot 41, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $102
Stacy M. Knight to Kevin T. Knight: Lot 196, Charleston Village, Section 2, Phase 3 quitclaim
Lashanda Renee Dudley, Sylvia Renee Stancil, Joshua Briant Stancil, Eric William Stancil, Daniel William Stancil, Jermain Andrew Stancil to Ina Lee Stancil: Lot 12, Block E, Tucker Circle, Greenville quitclaim
Hubert N. Edwards to The Sarah E. Nichols Trust: 0.49 acre; 0.93 acre (with exception); tract, Grimesland Township
John A. Briley to John A. Briley (99 percent undivided interest), Charles A. Briley (one percent undivided interest): tract, Carolina Township; 27.3 acres, Carolina Township; 80 acres (with exceptions), Carolina Township $2
Connie Braxton Smith, Vickie S. Braxton, Johnny Braxton, Crystal Braxton to Peggy Ann Braxton, Danny Braxton Jr., David Braxton: 0.82 acre, Ayden Township quitclaim
Mark D. Woodworth to Jane W. Greenup: Lot 3, Block F, W.J. Hart property, Ayden (one-half undivided interest) Ayden $10
Jeffrey Vernon Montgomery, Teena M. Montgomery to Jennie Marie Butler: parcel, Ayden Township $54
Kristopher C. Thomas to Luke Vincent Stavish: Lot 27, Block A, Summerfield subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1 $104
Town of Grifton to Albritton Construction Inc.: Lot 5, Meadow Green subdivision, Section 1, Grifton Township
Thomas Dean Keith (a/k/a Thomas D. Keith), Teresa Ann Keith (a/k/a Teresa A. Keith), Frederick Charles Keith (attorney-in-fact/agent) to P. Reginald Morris: Lot 5, Block C, Hardee Acres subdivision, Grimesland Township; Lot 3, Block C, Hardee Acres subdivision, Grimesland Township $170
John A. Beardsley III, Kathy A. Beardsley to Dwayne L. Nichols, Amber T. Renfrow: parcel, Ayden Township $228
Deems Cole Jr., Lindsay Kate Cole to Stephen Jesmer, Lindsay T. Bennett: Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 (portions), Block A, West Haven Annex subdivision, Ayden Township $200
Jonathan Drew Finch to Jonathan Drew Finch, Sarah C. Finch: Lot 62, Whitaker Glen subdivision, Arthur Township quitclaim
Yu Hsuan Cheng to Connor Charles Gurkin: Unit 2205-H, Parcel 1, Building 1, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase I $218
Melanie April Jones to Lori D. Stancill: Lot 67, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden Township $232
Robert Saieed Jr., Martha T. Saieed to Helen Ann Harrison, Kimberly Dianne Harrison-Jennings: Lot 1, E.W. Braxton Estate property, Winterville Township $260
Jason D. Detiberus, Leigha Detiberus to Aaron Lyons, Elizabeth Lyons: Lot 9, Craft Winds West subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $336
Lisa Anne Greene to Douglas Quinn: Lot 53, Wyngate subdivision, Phase 3 $284
George Clinton Steele, Donna R. Steele to Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC: 63.84 acres, Chicod Township $1,650