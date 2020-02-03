HOOKERTON — Husband and wife Keshawn and Quinlan Green and partner Timothy Jordan are feeding a need in Hookerton, quite figuratively, with the opening of their restaurant, KaLean’s Grill.
The restaurant officially opened on Jan. 6 with a soft opening held on Dec. 3 at the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting and parade.
Establishing a restaurant made sense for the Greens and Jordan, since they all love to cook.
Quinlan Green earned a bachelor’s degree, minoring in hospitality, at East Carolina University.
During her time at ECU, she would use the cooking labs to prepare food for departments within the university. She also learned how to operate both the front and the back house of the kitchen.
“I’ve always had a love of cooking and customer service,” Quinlan said. “I knew it was something Timothy loves as well. I said, ‘I think we should open up a restaurant.’”
Jordan is a Greene County native whose passion for cooking developed from his mother, Bertha Orman.
His passion was renewed in 2006, when he worked and took classes at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md.
“I enjoy cooking and seeing people eat,” Jordan said. “I cook the way I want to eat. If I don’t want to eat it, I throw it away.”
He said he strives to provide quality food.
The name KaLean’s Grill pays homage to Quinlan’s great-grandmother and grandmother. Both inspired Quinlan’s passion for cooking.
“I chose that name because it encompasses the two people who made the greatest impacts on my life,” she said. “Most people have family rooms. Ours was the kitchen. When I thought of a name, I couldn’t think of any better homage to pay them.”
Quinlan added that the kitchen is where she spent most of her time, talking and being with her family.
The “Ka” in KaLean’s represents Quinlan’s great-grandmother Katie, who raised her until she was 8-years-old.
“Lean” represents Quinlan’s grandmother, Azarlean, who was better known to everyone as “Grandma Lean.”
When determining a location for the restaurant, the Greens and Jones considered several places.
One day, when Quinlan was leaving Snow Hill, she decided to pick something up to eat in Hookerton. It was then she learned there were no eatery options in the town.
Quinlan met with Hookerton Mayor Bobby Taylor, Mayor Pro-tem Arthur Robinson and town beautification member Robin Spence to discuss the hope of opening a restaurant.
“There was a desire to have a restaurant that would give Hookerton a chance,” Quinlan said. “There have been some that came but didn’t stay long. I wanted to keep the money there in Hookerton.
“I’m not in it just to make money,” she said. “I still want to invest in the community. My son went to Greene County Schools until middle school. I will always be appreciative of his teachers. I love Greene County and the people.”
Being able to contribute to Greene County and to Hookerton with their passion feels rewarding to the restaurant’s owners.
“It’s a great accomplishment because I know there is truly a need for an eatery that thinks about the needs of the people,” Quinlan said.
“It’s all about meeting the needs of the people and bringing them good quality food and great customer service” she said.
“It feels good giving back. It feels good,” Jordan said. “The community is excited about it. Seeing everyone excited makes me excited.”
Since opening, KaLean’s Grill’s cheddar biscuit has been a hot-ticket item on the menu, which offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items.
Both breakfast and lunch menus offer customers a “grab and go” menu that can be made quickly to accommodate for customers’ busy lives.
The restaurateurs’ desire is for KaLean’s to be more than just a place to eat.
“Cooking brings people together — not just families, but communities and people in general,” Quinlan said. “I want (customers) to know, (KaLean’s) is an extension of their family. You’re coming for more than just a meal. It’s more than just food. It’s a community.”
In the future, Quinlan wants to expand the restaurant to feature a sit-down dining room.
KaLean’s now only offers countertop sales.