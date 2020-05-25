Keller Williams Points East real estate agents celebrated Red Day on May 14 by conducting a Food Drive, at Food Lion store locations in Greenville.
The drive was to benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Greenville Branch. Donated food will support local families, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing food insecurity.
In the eastern portion of the Food Bank’s service area, the Greenville and New Bern Branches have coordinated the distribution of over 2 million pounds of food products and more than 10,000 emergency meal boxes since the federal government’s March 16t Stop The Spread announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food donations are accepted at the Food Bank’s Greenville and New Bern Branches on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No cooked, prepared or open foods will be accepted. No weekend food donations are currently being accepted.
The Greenville branch is located at 1712 Union Street.
The New Bern branch is located at 205 South Glenburnie Road.
Monetary donations can be made payable to Food Bank CENC and mailed to local branch addresses.